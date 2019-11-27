Cameron and Cameron: Current Surgical Therapy, 13th edition

Section 1. Esophagus

1. Esophageal Function Tests

2. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

3. New Approaches to Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (LINX)

4. The Management of Barrett’s Esophagus

5. The Endoscopic Treatment of Barrett’s Esophagus

6. The Management of Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia

7. The Management of Pharyngeal Esophageal (Zenker’s) Diverticula

8. The Management of Achalasia of the Esophagus

9. The Management of Disorders of Esophageal Motility

10. The Management of Esophageal Carcinoma

11. Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Therapy of Esophageal Cancer

12. The Use of Esophageal Stents

13. The Management of Esophageal Perforation

Section 2. Stomach

14. The Management of Benign Gastric Ulcer

15. The Management of Duodenal Ulcers

16. The Management of the Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome

17. The Management of the Mallory-Weiss Syndrome

18. The Management of Gastric Adenocarcinoma

19. Familial Gastric Cancer

20. The Management of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors

21. The Management of Morbid Obesity

Section 3. Small Bowel

22. The Management of Small Bowel Obstruction

23. The Management of Crohn’s Disease of the Small Bowel

24. The Use of Strictureplasty in Crohn’s Disease

25. The Management of Small Bowel Tumors

26. The Management of Diverticulosis of the Small Bowel

27. The Management of Motility Disorders of the Stomach and Small Bowel

28. The Management of Short Bowel Syndrome

29. The Management of Enterocutaneous Fistulas

Section 4. Large Bowel

30. Preoperative Bowel Preparation: Is it Necessary?

31. The Management of Diverticular Disease of the Colon

32. The Management of Chronic Ulcerative Colitis

33. The Management of Toxic Megacolon

34. The Management of Crohn’s Colitis

35. The Management of Ischemic Colitis

36. The Management of Clostridium Difficile Colitis

37. The Management of Large Bowel Obstruction

38. Enteral Stents in the Treatment of Colonic Obstruction

39. The Management of Acute Colonic Pseudo-Obstruction (Ogilvie’s Syndrome)

40. The Management of Colonic Volvulus

41. The Management of Rectal Prolapse

42. The Management of Solitary Rectal Ulcer Syndrome

43. The Surgical Management of Constipation

44. The Management of Radiation Injury to the Small and Large Bowel

45. Surgical Management of the Polyposis Syndromes

46. The Management of Colon Cancer

47. The Management of Rectal Cancer

48. The Management of Tumors of the Anal Region

49. The Use of PET Scanning in The Management of Colorectal Cancer

50. Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Treatment for Colorectal Cancer

51. The Management of Colon Polyps

52. Management of Peritoneal Surface Malignancies

53. The Management of Acute Appendicitis

54. The Management of Hemorrhoids

55. Diagnosis, Treatment, and Surgical Management of Fissures-in-ano

56. The Management of Anorectal Abscess and Fistula

57. The Management of Anorectal Stricture

58. The Management of Pruritus Ani

59. The Management of Fecal Incontinence

60. The Management of Rectovaginal Fistula

61. The Management of Condyloma Acuminata

62. The Management of Pilonidal Disease

63. The Management of Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding

64. Enhanced Recovery After Surgery

65. Pneumatosis Intestinalis and the Importance for the Surgeon

Section 5. The Liver

66. The Management of Cystic Disease of the Liver

67. The Management of Echinococcal Cyst Disease of the Liver

68. The Management of Liver Hemangioma

69. The Management of Benign Liver Lesions

70. The Management of Malignant Liver Tumors

71. Hepatic Malignancy: Resection versus Transplantation

72. Ablation of Colorectal Liver Metastases

73. The Management of Hepatic Abscess

74. Transarterial Chemoembolization for Liver Metastases

Section 6. Portal Hypertension

75. Portal Hypertension: The Role of Shunting Procedures

76. The Role of Liver Transplantation in Portal Hypertension

77. Endoscopic Therapy for Esophageal Variceal Hemorrhage

78. Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt

79. The Management of Refractory Ascites

80. The Management of Hepatic Encephalopathy

81. The Management of Budd-Chiari Syndrome

Section 7. Gallbladder and Biliary Tree

82. The Management of Asymptomatic (Silent) Gallstones

83. The Management of Acute Cholecystitis

84. Proper Use of Cholecystostomy Tubes

85. The Management of Common Bile Duct Stones

86. The Management of Acute Cholangitis

87. The Management of Benign Biliary Strictures

88. The Management of Cystic Disorders of the Bile Ducts

89. The Management of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

90. The Management of Intrahepatic, Hilar, and Distal Cholangiocarcinomas

91. The Management of Gallbladder Cancer

92. The Management of Gallstone Ileus

93. Transhepatic Interventions for Obstructive Jaundice

94. Obstructive Jaundice: Endoscopic Therapy

Section 8. Pancreas

95. The Management of Acute Pancreatitis

96. The Management of Gallstone Pancreatitis

97. Pancreas Divisum and Other Variants of Dominant Dorsal Duct Anatomy

98. The Management of Pancreatic Necrosis

99. The Management of Pancreatic Pseudocyst

100. Pancreatic Ductal Disruptions Leading to Pancreatic Fistula, Pancreatic Ascites, or Pancreatic Pleural Effusion

101. The Management of Chronic Pancreatitis

102. The Management of Periampullary Cancer

103. Vascular Reconstruction During the Whipple Operation

104. Palliative Therapy for Pancreatic Cancer

105. Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Therapy for Pancreatic Cancer

106. Unusual Pancreatic Tumors

107. Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasms of the Pancreas

108. The Management of Pancreatic Islet Cell Tumors Excluding Gastrinoma

109. Intraoperative Radiation for Pancreatic Malignancies

110. Transplantation of the Pancreas

111. Islet Allotransplantation for Diabetes

112. Islet Autotransplantation for Chronic Pancreatitis

Section 9. Spleen

113. Splenectomy for Hematologic Diseases

114. The Management of Cysts, Tumors, and Abscesses of the Spleen

115. Splenic Salvage Procedures: Therapeutic Options

Section 10. Hernia

116. The Management of Inguinal Hernia

117. The Management of Recurrent Inguinal Hernia

118. Incisional, Epigastric, and Umbilical Hernias

119. The Management of Spigelian, Lumbar, and Obturator Herniation

120. Athletic Pubalgia: The Sports Hernia

121. Abdominal Wall Reconstruction

Section 11. The Breast

122. The Management of Benign Breast Disease

123. Screening For Breast Cancer

124. The Role of Stereotactic Breast Biopsy in the Management of Breast Disease

125. Molecular Targets in Breast Cancer

126. Breast Cancer: Surgical Therapy

127. Ablative Techniques in the Treatment of Benign and Malignant Breast Disease

128. Lymphatic Mapping and Sentinel Lymphadenectomy

129. The Management of the Axilla in Breast Cancer

130. Inflammatory Breast Cancer

131. Ductal and Lobular Carcinoma in Situ of the Breast

132. Advances in Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Therapy for Breast Cancer

133. The Management of Recurrent and Disseminated Breast Cancer

134. The Management of Male Breast Cancer

135. Breast Imaging

136. Genetic Counseling and Testing

137. Contralateral Prophylactic Mastectomy

138. Margins: How To and How Big?

139. Breast Reconstruction Following Mastectomy: Indications, Techniques, and Results

Section 12. Endocrine Glands

140. Adrenal Incidentaloma

141. The Management of Adrenal Cortical Tumors

142. The Management of Pheochromocytoma

143. The Management of Thyroid Nodules

144. The Management of Nontoxic Goiter

145. The Management of Thyroiditis

146. The Management of Hyperthyroidism

147. Surgical Approach to Thyroid Cancer

148. The Management of Primary Hyperparathyroidism

149. Persistent or Recurrent Hyperparathyroidism

150. Secondary and Tertiary Hyperparathyroidism

151. Metabolic Changes Following Bariatric Surgery

152. Glycemic Control and Cardiovascular Disease Risk Reduction After Bariatric Surgery

Section 13. Skin and Soft Tissue

153. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers

154. The Management of Cutaneous Melanoma

155. The Management of Soft Tissue Sarcoma

156. The Management of Solitary Neck Mass

157. Hand Infections

158. Nerve Injury and Repair

159. Gas Gangrene of the Extremity

160. Necrotizing Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

Section 14. Chest Wall, Mediastinum, and Trachea

161. The Management of Primary Chest Wall Tumors

162. Mediastinal Masses

163. Primary Tumors of the Thymus

164. The Management of Tracheal Stenosis

165. The Management of Acquired Esophageal Respiratory Tract Fistula

166. Congenital Chest Wall Deformities

Section 15. Vascular Surgery

167. Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

168. Endovascular Treatment of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

169. The Management of Ruptured Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

170. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm and Unexpected Abdominal Pathology

171. The Management of Thoracic and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms

172. The Management of Acute Aortic Dissections

173. Carotid Endarterectomy

174. The Management of Recurrent Carotid Artery Stenosis

175. Balloon Angioplasty and Stents in Carotid Artery Occlusive Disease

176. The Management of Aneurysms of the Extracranial Carotid and Vertebral Arteries

177. Brachiocephalic Reconstruction

178. The Management of Upper Extremity Arterial Occlusive Disease

179. The Management of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease

180. The Management of Femoropopliteal Occlusive Disease

181. The Management of Tibioperoneal Arterial Occlusive Disease

182. Profunda Femoris Reconstruction

183. The Management of Femoral and Popliteal Artery Aneurysms

184. The Treatment of Claudication

185. The Management of Pseudoaneurysms and Arteriovenous Fistulas

186. AxilloBiFemoral Bypass Grafting in the 21st Century

187. The Management of Peripheral Arterial Embolism

188. Acute Peripheral Arterial and Bypass Graft Occlusion: Thrombolytic Therapy

189. The Management of Infected Grafts

190. Atherosclerotic Renovascular Disease

191. Raynaud Syndrome

192. Thoracic Outlet Syndromes

193. The Diabetic Foot

194. Gangrene of the Foot

195. Buerger’s Disease (Thromboangiitis Obliterans)

196. Acute Mesenteric Ischemia

197. Chronic Mesenteric Ischemia

198. Hemodialysis Access Surgery

199. Venous Thromboembolism: Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment

200. Vena Cava Filters

201. The Treatment of Varicose Veins

202. Lymphedema

203. The Management of Lower Extremity Amputations

Section 16. Trauma and Emergency Care

204. Initial Assessment and Resuscitation of the Trauma Patient

205. Pre-Hospital Management of the Trauma Patient

206. The Use of REBOA in Resuscitation of the Trauma Patient

207. Airway Management in the Trauma Patient

208. The Surgeon’s Use of Ultrasound in Thoracoabdominal Trauma

209. Emergency Department Thoracotomy

210. The Management of Traumatic Brain Injury

211. Chest Wall Trauma, Pneumothorax, and Hemothorax

212. Blunt Abdominal Trauma

213. Penetrating Abdominal Trauma

214. The Management of Diaphragmatic Injuries

215. The Management of Liver Injuries

216. Pancreatic and Duodenal Injuries

217. Injuries to the Small and Large Bowel

218. The Management of Rectal Injuries

219. Injury to the Spleen

220. Retroperitoneal Injuries: Kidney and Ureter

221. Damage Control Operation

222. Pelvic Fractures

223. Urologic Complications of Pelvic Fracture

224. Spine and Spinal Cord Injuries

225. Evaluation and Management of the Patient with Craniomaxillofacial Trauma

226. Penetrating Neck Trauma

227. Blunt Cardiac Injury

228. Abdominal Compartment Syndrome and Management of the Open Abdomen

229. Coagulation Issues and the Trauma Patient

230. The Abdomen That Will Not Close

231. The Management of Vascular Injuries

232. Endovascular Management of Vascular Injuries

233. The Management of Extremity Compartment Syndrome

234. Burn Wound Management

235. Medical Management of the Burn Patient

236. The Management of Frostbite, Hypothermia, and Cold Injuries

237. Electrical and Lightning Injuries

Section 17. Preoperative and Postoperative Care

238. Fluid and Electrolyte Therapy

239. Preoperative Assessment of the Elderly Patient: Frailty

240. Preoperative Preparation of the Surgical Patient

241. Is a Nasogastric Tube Necessary After Alimentary Tract Surgery?

242. Surgical Site Infections

243. The Management of Intraabdominal Infections

244. Occupational Exposure to Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Other Bloodborne Pathogens

245. Antifungal Therapy in the Surgical Patient

246. The Use of Narcotics in the Postoperative Period

Section 18. Surgical Critical Care

247. Surgical Palliative Care

248. Cardiovascular Pharmacology

249. Glucose Control in the Postoperative Period

250. Postoperative Respiratory Failure

251. Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

252. Extracorporeal Life Support for Respiratory Failure

253. Tracheostomy

254. Acute Kidney Injury in the Injured and Critically Ill

255. Electrolyte Disorders

256. Acid-Base Problems

257. Catheter Sepsis in the Intensive Care Unit

258. The Septic Response

259. Multiple Organ Dysfunction and Failure

260. Antibiotics for Critically Ill Patients

261. Endocrine Changes in Critical Illness

262. Nutrition Therapy in Critical Illness

263. Coagulopathy in the Critically Ill Patient