Current Surgical Therapy - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323376914, 9780323461177

Current Surgical Therapy

12th Edition

Authors: John Cameron Andrew Cameron
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323376914
eBook ISBN: 9780323461177
eBook ISBN: 9780323461184
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th December 2016
Page Count: 1704
Description

For more than 30 years, Current Surgical Therapy has been the go-to resource for both residents and practitioners for expert advice on today’s best treatment and management options for general surgery. The 12th Edition, by Drs. John L. Cameron and Andrew M. Cameron, remains the ideal reference for written, oral, and recertifying board study, as well as for everyday clinical practice. Twelve brand-new chapters and many new contributing authors keep you up to date with recent changes in this fast-moving field, helping you achieve better outcomes and ensure faster recovery times for your patients.

Key Features

  • Presents practical, hands-on advice on selecting and implementing the latest surgical approaches from today’s preeminent general surgeons.

  • Approaches each topic using the same easy-to-follow format: disease presentation, pathophysiology, and diagnostics, followed by surgical therapy.

  • Discusses which approach to take, how to avoid or minimize complications, and what outcomes to expect.

  • Helps you visualize how to proceed with full color images throughout.

  • Trusted by generations of general surgeons as the definitive source on the most current surgical approaches, providing a quick, efficient review prior to surgery and when preparing for surgical boards and ABSITEs.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

The Esophagus

1. Esophageal Function Tests

  

2. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

  

3. New Approaches to Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (LINX)

  

4. The Management of Barrett’s Esophagus

  

5. The Endoscopic Treatment of Barrett’s Esophagus

  

6. The Management of Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia

  

7. The Management of Zenker’s Diverticulum

  

8. The Management of Achalasia of the Esophagus

  

9. The Management of Disorders of Esophageal Motility

  

10. The Management of Esophageal Carcinoma

  

11. Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Therapy of Esophageal Cancer

  

12. The Use of Esophageal Stents

  

13. The Management of Esophageal Perforation

  

The Stomach

14. The Management of Benign Gastric Ulcer

15. The Management of Duodenal Ulcers

  

16. The Management of the Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome

  

17. The Management of Mallory-Weiss Syndrome

  

18. The Management of Gastric Adenocarcinoma

  

19. The Management of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors

  

20. The Management of Morbid Obesity

  

Small Bowel

21. The Management of Small Bowel Obstruction

  22. The Management of Crohn’s Disease of the Small Bowel

  

23. The Use of Strictureplasty in Crohn’s Disease

  

24. The Management of Small Bowel Tumors

  

25. The Management of Diverticulosis of the Small Bowel

  

26. The Management of Motility Disorders of the Stomach and Small Bowel

  

27. The Management of Short Bowel Syndrome

  

28. The Management of Enterocutaneous Fistulas

  

Large Bowel

29. Preoperative Bowel Preparation: Is it Necessary?

  

30. The Management of Diverticular Disease of the Colon

  

31. The Management of Chronic Ulcerative Colitis

  

32. The Management of Toxic Megacolon

  

33. The Management of Crohn’s Colitis

  

34. The Management of Ischemic Colitis

  

35. The Management of Clostridium Difficile Colitis

36. The Management of Large Bowel Obstruction

  

37. The Use of Stents for Colonic Obstruction

  

38. The Management of Acute Colonic Pseudo-Obstruction (Ogilvie’s Syndrome)

  

39. The Management of Colonic Volvulus

  

40. The Management of Rectal Prolapse

  

41. The Management of Solitary Rectal Ulcer Syndrome

  

42. The Surgical Management of Constipation

  

43. The Management of Radiation Injury to the Small and Large Bowel

  

44. Surgery for the Polyposis Syndromes

  

45. The Management of Colon Cancer

  

46. The Management of Rectal Cancer

  

47. The Management of Tumors of the Anal Region

  

48. The Use of PET Scanning in The Management of Colorectal Cancer

  

49. The Use of Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Treatment for Colorectal Cancer

  

50. The Management of Colorectal Polyps

  

51. Management of Peritoneal Surface Malignancies of Appendiceal or Colorectal Origin

  

52. The Management of Acute Appendicitis

  

53. The Management of Hemorrhoids

  

54. The Management of Anal Fissures

  

55. The Management of Anorectal Abscess and Fistula

  

56. The Management of Anorectal Stricture

  

57. The Management of Pruritus Ani

  

58. The Management of Fecal Incontinence

  

59. The Management of Rectovaginal Fistula

  

60. The Management of Anal Condyloma

  

61. The Management of Pilonidal Disease

  

62. The Management of Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding

  

63. ERAS: Colon Surgery

  

The Liver

64. The Management of Cystic Disease of the Liver

  

65. The Management of Echinococcal Cyst Disease of the Liver

  

66. The Management of Liver Hemangioma

  

67. The Management of Benign Liver Lesions

  

68. The Management of Malignant Liver Tumors

  

69. Hepatic Malignancy: Resection versus Transplantation

  

70. Ablation of Colorectal Carcinoma Liver Metastases

  

71. The Management of Hepatic Abscess

  

72. Transarterial Chemoembolization for Liver Metastases

  

Portal Hypertension

73. Portal Hypertension: The Role of Shunting Procedures

  

74. The Role of Liver Transplantation in Portal Hypertension

  

75. Endoscopic Therapy for Esophageal Variceal Hemorrhage

  

76. Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt

  

77. The Management of Refractory Ascites

  

78. The Management of Hepatic Encephalopathy

  

79. The Management of Budd-Chiari Syndrome

  

Gallbladder and Biliary Tree

80. The Management of Asymptomatic (Silent) Gallstones

  

81. The Management of Acute Cholecystitis

  

82. The Management of Common Bile Duct Stones: Laparoscopic Common Bile Duct Exploration

  

83. The Management of Acute Cholangitis

  

84. The Management of Benign Biliary Strictures

  

85. The Management of Cystic Disorders of the Bile Ducts

  

86. The Management of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

  

87. The Management of Bile Duct Cancer

  

88. The Management of Gallbladder Cancer

  

89. The Management of Gallstone Ileus

  

90. Transhepatic Interventions for Obstructive Jaundice  

91. Obstructive Jaundice: Endoscopic Therapy  

The Pancreas

92. The Management of Acute Pancreatitis  

93. The Management of Gallstone Pancreatitis A  

94. The Management of Gallstone Pancreatitis B  

95. Pancreas Divisum and Other Variants of Dominant Dorsal Duct Anatomy  

96. The Management of Pancreatic Abscess  

97. The Management of Pancreatic Pseudocyst  

98. Pancreatic Ductal Disruptions Leading to Pancreatic Fistula, Pancreatic Ascites, or Pancreatic Pleural Effusion  

99. The Management of Chronic Pancreatitis  

100. The Management of Periampullary Cancer  

101. Vascular Reconstruction During the Whipple Operation  

102. Palliative Therapy for Pancreatic Cancer  

103. Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Therapy for Localized Pancreatic Cancer  

104. Unusual Pancreatic Tumors  

105. Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasms of the Pancreas  

106. The Management of Pancreatic Islet Cell Tumors Excluding Gastrinomas  

107. Transplantation of the Pancreas  

108. Islet Allotransplantation for Diabetes  

109. Islet Autotransplantation for Chronic Pancreatitis  

The Spleen

110. Splenectomy for Hematologic Diseases  

111. The Management of Cysts, Tumors, and Abscesses of the Spleen  

112. Splenic Salvage Procedures: Therapeutic Options  

Hernia

113. The Management of Inguinal Hernia  

114. The Management of Recurrent Inguinal Hernia  

115. Ventral Hernias: Incisional, Epigastric, and Umbilical Hernias  

116. The Management of Spigelian, Lumbar, and Obturator Herniation  

117. Athletic Pubalgia: The "Sports Hernia"  

118. Abdominal Wall Reconstruction  

The Breast

119. The Management of Benign Breast Disease  

120. Screening For Breast Cancer  

121. The Role of Stereotactic Breast Biopsy in the Management of Breast Disease  

122. Cellular, Biochemical and Molecular Targets in Breast Cancer  

123. Breast Cancer: Surgical Therapy  

124. Ablative Techniques in the Treatment of Benign and Malignant Breast Disease  

125. Lymphatic Mapping and Sentinel Lymphadenectomy  

126. The Management of the Axilla in Breast Cancer  

127. Inflammatory Breast Cancer  

128. Ductal and Lobular Carcinoma in Situ of the Breast  

129. Advances in Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Therapy for Breast Cancer  

130. The Management of Recurrent and Disseminated Breast Cancer  

131. The Management of Male Breast Cancer  

132. Breast Imaging  

133. Genetic Counseling and Testing  

134. Contralateral Prophylactic Mastectomy  

135. Margins: How Big?  

136. Intraoperative Radiation  

137. Breast Reconstruction Following Mastectomy: Indications, Techniques, and Results  

Endocrine Glands

138. Adrenal Incidentaloma  

139. The Management of Adrenal Cortical Tumors  

140. The Management of Pheochromocytoma  

141. The Management of Thyroid Nodules  

142. Nontoxic Goiter  

143. The Management of Thyroiditis  

144. Hyperthyroidism  

145. Surgical Approach to Thyroid Cancer  

146. Primary Hyperparathyroidism  

147. Persistent and Recurrent Hyperparathyroidism  

148. Secondary and Tertiary Hyperparathyroidism  

149. Metabolic Changes Following Bariatric Surgery  

150. Glycemic Control and Cardiovascular Disease Risk Reduction After Bariatric Surgery  

Skin and Soft Tissue

151. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers  

152. The Management of Cutaneous Melanoma  

153. The Management of Soft Tissue Sarcoma  

154. Evaluation of the Isolated Neck Mass  

155. Hand Infections  

156. Nerve Injury and Repair  

157. Extremity Gas Gangrene  

158. Necrotizing Skin and Soft Tissue Infections  

Chest Wall, Mediastinum, and Trachea

159. The Management of Primary Chest Wall Tumors  

160. Mediastinal Masses  

161. Primary Tumors of the Thymus  

162. The Management of Tracheal Stenosis  

163. The Management of Acquired Esophageal Respiratory Tract Fistula  

164. Repair of Pectus Excavatum  

Vascular Surgery

165. Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms  

166. Endovascular Treatment of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm  

167. The Management of Ruptured Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm  

168. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm and Unexpected Abdominal Pathology  

169. The Management of Thoracic and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms  

170. The Management of Acute Aortic Dissections  

171. Carotid Endarterectomy  

172. The Management of Recurrent Carotid Artery Stenosis  

173. Balloon Angioplasty and Stents in Carotid Artery Occlusive Disease  

174. The Management of Aneurysms of the Extracranial Carotid and Vertebral  

175. Brachiocephalic Reconstruction  

176. Upper Extremity Arterial Occlusive Disease  

177. Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease  

178. Femoropopliteal Occlusive Disease  

179. Tibioperoneal Arterial Occlusive Disease  

180. Profunda Femoris Reconstruction  

181. Femoral and Popliteal Artery Aneurysms  

182. The Treatment of Claudication  

183. Pseudoaneurysms and Arteriovenous Fistulas  

184. Axillofemoral Bypass  

185. The Management of Peripheral Arterial Emboli  

186. Acute Peripheral Arterial and Bypass Graft Occlusion: Thrombolytic Therapy  

187. Atherosclerotic Renal Artery Disease  

188. Raynaud’s Syndrome  

189. Thoracic Outlet Syndromes  

190. The Diabetic Foot  

191. Gangrene of the Foot  

192. Buerger’s Disease (Thromboangiitis Obliterans)  

193. Acute Mesenteric Ischemia  

194. The Management of Chronic Mesenteric Ischemia  

195. Hemodialysis Access Surgery  

196. Venous Thromboembolism: Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment  

197. Vena Cava Filters  

198. Lymphedema  

199. The Management of Lower Extremity Amputations  

Trauma and Emergency Care

200. Initial Assessment and Resuscitation of the Trauma Patient  

201. Pre Hospital Management of the Trauma Patient  

202. Airway Management in the Trauma Patient  

203. The Surgeon’s Use of Ultrasound in Thoracoabdominal Trauma  

204. Emergency Department Thoracotomy  

205. The Management of Traumatic Brain Injury  

206. Chest Wall Trauma, Hemothorax, and Pneumothorax  

207. Blunt Abdominal Trauma  

208. Penetrating Abdominal Trauma  

209. Diaphragmatic Injuries  

210. The Management of Liver Injuries  

211. Pancreatic and Duodenal Injuries  

212. Injuries to the Small and Large Bowel  

213. The Management of Rectal Injuries  

214. Injury to the Spleen  

215. Retroperitoneal Injuries: Kidney and Ureter  

216. Damage Control Operation  

217. Urologic Complications of Pelvic Fracture  

218. Spine and Spinal Cord Injuries  

219. Facial Trauma: Evaluation and Management  

220. Penetrating Neck Trauma  

221. Blunt Cardiac Injury  

222. Abdominal Compartment Syndrome and Management of the Open Abdomen  

223. Blood Transfusion Therapy in Trauma  

224. Coagulation Issues and the Trauma Patient  

225. The Abdomen That Will Not Close  

226. The Management of Vascular Injuries  

227. Endovascular Management of Arterial Injury  

228. The Management of Extremity Compartment Syndrome  

229. Burn Wound Management  

230. Medical Management of the Burn Patient  

231. Cold Injury, Frostbite, and Hypothermia  

232. Electrical and Lightning Injury  

Preoperative and Postoperative Care

233. Fluid and Electrolyte Therapy  

234. Preoperative Assessment of the Older Patient: Frailty  

235. Preoperative Preparation of the Surgical Patient  

236. Is a Nasogastric Tube Necessary After Alimentary Tract Surgery?  

237. Surgical Site Infections  

238. The Management of Intra-Abdominal Infections  

239. Occupational Exposure to Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Other Bloodborne Pathogens  

240. Antifungal Therapy in the Surgical Patient  

241. Measuring Outcomes in Surgery  

242. Comparative Effectiveness Research in Surgery  

Surgical Critical Care

243. Surgical Palliative Care  

244. Cardiovascular Pharmacology  

245. Glucose Control in the Postoperative Period  

246. Postoperative Respiratory Failure  

247. Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia  

248. Extracorporeal Life Support for Respiratory Failure  

249. Tracheostomy  David

250. Tracheostomy

 251. The Management of Acute Kidney Failure  

252. Electrolyte Disorders  

253. Acid-Base Problems  

254. Catheter Sepsis in the Intensive Care Unit  

255. The Septic Response  

256. Multiple Organ Dysfunction and Failure  

257. Multiple Organ Dysfunction and Failure, Part 2  

258. Antibiotics for Critically Ill Patients  

259. Endocrine Changes in Critical Illness  

260. Nutritional Support in the Critically Ill  

261. Coagulopathy in the Critically Ill Patient  

Minimally Invasive Surgery

262. Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy  

263. Laparoscopic Common Bile Duct Exploration  

264. Laparoscopic 360-Degree Fundoplication  

265. Laparoscopic Appendectomy  

266. Laparoscopic Inguinal Herniorrhaphy  

267. Laparoscopic Repair of Recurrent Inguinal Hernias  

268. Laparoscopic Ventral and incisional Hernia Repair  

269. Laparoscopic Repair of Peristomal Hernias  

270. Laparoscopic Splenectomy  

271. Laparoscopic Gastric Surgery  

272. Laparoscopic Management of Crohn’s Disease  

273. Laparoscopic Colon and Rectal Surgery  

274. Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy  

275. Laparoscopic Repair of Paraesophageal Hernias  

276. Laparoscopic Treatment of Esophageal Motility Disorders  

277. Laparoscopic Management of Esophageal Achalasia  

278. Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy  

279. Minimally Invasive Parathyroidectomy  

280. Laparoscopic Liver Resection  

281. Laparoscopic Distal Pacreatectomy  

282. Minimally Invasive Pancreatic Surgery  

283. Laparoscopic Bypass for Pancreatic Cancer  

284. Laparoscopic Management of Pancreatic Pseudocyst  

285. Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery  

286. Laparoscopic Surgery for Severe Obesity  

287. Laparoscopic Donor Nephrectomy  

288. Laparoendoscopic Single-Site Surgery as an Evolving Surgical Approach  

289. NOTES: What is Currently Possible?  

About the Author

John Cameron

Affiliations and Expertise

The Alfred Blalock Distinguished Service Professor, Department of Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, MD, USA

Andrew Cameron

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Transplantation,Surgical Director of Liver Transplantation, Department of Surgery, Baltimore, Maryland, USA

