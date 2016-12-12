Current Surgical Therapy

The Esophagus

1. Esophageal Function Tests

2. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

3. New Approaches to Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (LINX)

4. The Management of Barrett’s Esophagus

5. The Endoscopic Treatment of Barrett’s Esophagus

6. The Management of Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia

7. The Management of Zenker’s Diverticulum

8. The Management of Achalasia of the Esophagus

9. The Management of Disorders of Esophageal Motility

10. The Management of Esophageal Carcinoma

11. Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Therapy of Esophageal Cancer

12. The Use of Esophageal Stents

13. The Management of Esophageal Perforation

The Stomach

14. The Management of Benign Gastric Ulcer

15. The Management of Duodenal Ulcers

16. The Management of the Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome

17. The Management of Mallory-Weiss Syndrome

18. The Management of Gastric Adenocarcinoma

19. The Management of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors

20. The Management of Morbid Obesity

Small Bowel

21. The Management of Small Bowel Obstruction

22. The Management of Crohn’s Disease of the Small Bowel

23. The Use of Strictureplasty in Crohn’s Disease

24. The Management of Small Bowel Tumors

25. The Management of Diverticulosis of the Small Bowel

26. The Management of Motility Disorders of the Stomach and Small Bowel

27. The Management of Short Bowel Syndrome

28. The Management of Enterocutaneous Fistulas

Large Bowel

29. Preoperative Bowel Preparation: Is it Necessary?

30. The Management of Diverticular Disease of the Colon

31. The Management of Chronic Ulcerative Colitis

32. The Management of Toxic Megacolon

33. The Management of Crohn’s Colitis

34. The Management of Ischemic Colitis

35. The Management of Clostridium Difficile Colitis

36. The Management of Large Bowel Obstruction

37. The Use of Stents for Colonic Obstruction

38. The Management of Acute Colonic Pseudo-Obstruction (Ogilvie’s Syndrome)

39. The Management of Colonic Volvulus

40. The Management of Rectal Prolapse

41. The Management of Solitary Rectal Ulcer Syndrome

42. The Surgical Management of Constipation

43. The Management of Radiation Injury to the Small and Large Bowel

44. Surgery for the Polyposis Syndromes

45. The Management of Colon Cancer

46. The Management of Rectal Cancer

47. The Management of Tumors of the Anal Region

48. The Use of PET Scanning in The Management of Colorectal Cancer

49. The Use of Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Treatment for Colorectal Cancer

50. The Management of Colorectal Polyps

51. Management of Peritoneal Surface Malignancies of Appendiceal or Colorectal Origin

52. The Management of Acute Appendicitis

53. The Management of Hemorrhoids

54. The Management of Anal Fissures

55. The Management of Anorectal Abscess and Fistula

56. The Management of Anorectal Stricture

57. The Management of Pruritus Ani

58. The Management of Fecal Incontinence

59. The Management of Rectovaginal Fistula

60. The Management of Anal Condyloma

61. The Management of Pilonidal Disease

62. The Management of Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding

63. ERAS: Colon Surgery

The Liver

64. The Management of Cystic Disease of the Liver

65. The Management of Echinococcal Cyst Disease of the Liver

66. The Management of Liver Hemangioma

67. The Management of Benign Liver Lesions

68. The Management of Malignant Liver Tumors

69. Hepatic Malignancy: Resection versus Transplantation

70. Ablation of Colorectal Carcinoma Liver Metastases

71. The Management of Hepatic Abscess

72. Transarterial Chemoembolization for Liver Metastases

Portal Hypertension

73. Portal Hypertension: The Role of Shunting Procedures

74. The Role of Liver Transplantation in Portal Hypertension

75. Endoscopic Therapy for Esophageal Variceal Hemorrhage

76. Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt

77. The Management of Refractory Ascites

78. The Management of Hepatic Encephalopathy

79. The Management of Budd-Chiari Syndrome

Gallbladder and Biliary Tree

80. The Management of Asymptomatic (Silent) Gallstones

81. The Management of Acute Cholecystitis

82. The Management of Common Bile Duct Stones: Laparoscopic Common Bile Duct Exploration

83. The Management of Acute Cholangitis

84. The Management of Benign Biliary Strictures

85. The Management of Cystic Disorders of the Bile Ducts

86. The Management of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

87. The Management of Bile Duct Cancer

88. The Management of Gallbladder Cancer

89. The Management of Gallstone Ileus

90. Transhepatic Interventions for Obstructive Jaundice

91. Obstructive Jaundice: Endoscopic Therapy

The Pancreas

92. The Management of Acute Pancreatitis

93. The Management of Gallstone Pancreatitis A

94. The Management of Gallstone Pancreatitis B

95. Pancreas Divisum and Other Variants of Dominant Dorsal Duct Anatomy

96. The Management of Pancreatic Abscess

97. The Management of Pancreatic Pseudocyst

98. Pancreatic Ductal Disruptions Leading to Pancreatic Fistula, Pancreatic Ascites, or Pancreatic Pleural Effusion

99. The Management of Chronic Pancreatitis

100. The Management of Periampullary Cancer

101. Vascular Reconstruction During the Whipple Operation

102. Palliative Therapy for Pancreatic Cancer

103. Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Therapy for Localized Pancreatic Cancer

104. Unusual Pancreatic Tumors

105. Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasms of the Pancreas

106. The Management of Pancreatic Islet Cell Tumors Excluding Gastrinomas

107. Transplantation of the Pancreas

108. Islet Allotransplantation for Diabetes

109. Islet Autotransplantation for Chronic Pancreatitis

The Spleen

110. Splenectomy for Hematologic Diseases

111. The Management of Cysts, Tumors, and Abscesses of the Spleen

112. Splenic Salvage Procedures: Therapeutic Options

Hernia

113. The Management of Inguinal Hernia

114. The Management of Recurrent Inguinal Hernia

115. Ventral Hernias: Incisional, Epigastric, and Umbilical Hernias

116. The Management of Spigelian, Lumbar, and Obturator Herniation

117. Athletic Pubalgia: The "Sports Hernia"

118. Abdominal Wall Reconstruction

The Breast

119. The Management of Benign Breast Disease

120. Screening For Breast Cancer

121. The Role of Stereotactic Breast Biopsy in the Management of Breast Disease

122. Cellular, Biochemical and Molecular Targets in Breast Cancer

123. Breast Cancer: Surgical Therapy

124. Ablative Techniques in the Treatment of Benign and Malignant Breast Disease

125. Lymphatic Mapping and Sentinel Lymphadenectomy

126. The Management of the Axilla in Breast Cancer

127. Inflammatory Breast Cancer

128. Ductal and Lobular Carcinoma in Situ of the Breast

129. Advances in Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Therapy for Breast Cancer

130. The Management of Recurrent and Disseminated Breast Cancer

131. The Management of Male Breast Cancer

132. Breast Imaging

133. Genetic Counseling and Testing

134. Contralateral Prophylactic Mastectomy

135. Margins: How Big?

136. Intraoperative Radiation

137. Breast Reconstruction Following Mastectomy: Indications, Techniques, and Results

Endocrine Glands

138. Adrenal Incidentaloma

139. The Management of Adrenal Cortical Tumors

140. The Management of Pheochromocytoma

141. The Management of Thyroid Nodules

142. Nontoxic Goiter

143. The Management of Thyroiditis

144. Hyperthyroidism

145. Surgical Approach to Thyroid Cancer

146. Primary Hyperparathyroidism

147. Persistent and Recurrent Hyperparathyroidism

148. Secondary and Tertiary Hyperparathyroidism

149. Metabolic Changes Following Bariatric Surgery

150. Glycemic Control and Cardiovascular Disease Risk Reduction After Bariatric Surgery

Skin and Soft Tissue

151. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers

152. The Management of Cutaneous Melanoma

153. The Management of Soft Tissue Sarcoma

154. Evaluation of the Isolated Neck Mass

155. Hand Infections

156. Nerve Injury and Repair

157. Extremity Gas Gangrene

158. Necrotizing Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

Chest Wall, Mediastinum, and Trachea

159. The Management of Primary Chest Wall Tumors

160. Mediastinal Masses

161. Primary Tumors of the Thymus

162. The Management of Tracheal Stenosis

163. The Management of Acquired Esophageal Respiratory Tract Fistula

164. Repair of Pectus Excavatum

Vascular Surgery

165. Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

166. Endovascular Treatment of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

167. The Management of Ruptured Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

168. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm and Unexpected Abdominal Pathology

169. The Management of Thoracic and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms

170. The Management of Acute Aortic Dissections

171. Carotid Endarterectomy

172. The Management of Recurrent Carotid Artery Stenosis

173. Balloon Angioplasty and Stents in Carotid Artery Occlusive Disease

174. The Management of Aneurysms of the Extracranial Carotid and Vertebral

175. Brachiocephalic Reconstruction

176. Upper Extremity Arterial Occlusive Disease

177. Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease

178. Femoropopliteal Occlusive Disease

179. Tibioperoneal Arterial Occlusive Disease

180. Profunda Femoris Reconstruction

181. Femoral and Popliteal Artery Aneurysms

182. The Treatment of Claudication

183. Pseudoaneurysms and Arteriovenous Fistulas

184. Axillofemoral Bypass

185. The Management of Peripheral Arterial Emboli

186. Acute Peripheral Arterial and Bypass Graft Occlusion: Thrombolytic Therapy

187. Atherosclerotic Renal Artery Disease

188. Raynaud’s Syndrome

189. Thoracic Outlet Syndromes

190. The Diabetic Foot

191. Gangrene of the Foot

192. Buerger’s Disease (Thromboangiitis Obliterans)

193. Acute Mesenteric Ischemia

194. The Management of Chronic Mesenteric Ischemia

195. Hemodialysis Access Surgery

196. Venous Thromboembolism: Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment

197. Vena Cava Filters

198. Lymphedema

199. The Management of Lower Extremity Amputations

Trauma and Emergency Care

200. Initial Assessment and Resuscitation of the Trauma Patient

201. Pre Hospital Management of the Trauma Patient

202. Airway Management in the Trauma Patient

203. The Surgeon’s Use of Ultrasound in Thoracoabdominal Trauma

204. Emergency Department Thoracotomy

205. The Management of Traumatic Brain Injury

206. Chest Wall Trauma, Hemothorax, and Pneumothorax

207. Blunt Abdominal Trauma

208. Penetrating Abdominal Trauma

209. Diaphragmatic Injuries

210. The Management of Liver Injuries

211. Pancreatic and Duodenal Injuries

212. Injuries to the Small and Large Bowel

213. The Management of Rectal Injuries

214. Injury to the Spleen

215. Retroperitoneal Injuries: Kidney and Ureter

216. Damage Control Operation

217. Urologic Complications of Pelvic Fracture

218. Spine and Spinal Cord Injuries

219. Facial Trauma: Evaluation and Management

220. Penetrating Neck Trauma

221. Blunt Cardiac Injury

222. Abdominal Compartment Syndrome and Management of the Open Abdomen

223. Blood Transfusion Therapy in Trauma

224. Coagulation Issues and the Trauma Patient

225. The Abdomen That Will Not Close

226. The Management of Vascular Injuries

227. Endovascular Management of Arterial Injury

228. The Management of Extremity Compartment Syndrome

229. Burn Wound Management

230. Medical Management of the Burn Patient

231. Cold Injury, Frostbite, and Hypothermia

232. Electrical and Lightning Injury

Preoperative and Postoperative Care

233. Fluid and Electrolyte Therapy

234. Preoperative Assessment of the Older Patient: Frailty

235. Preoperative Preparation of the Surgical Patient

236. Is a Nasogastric Tube Necessary After Alimentary Tract Surgery?

237. Surgical Site Infections

238. The Management of Intra-Abdominal Infections

239. Occupational Exposure to Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Other Bloodborne Pathogens

240. Antifungal Therapy in the Surgical Patient

241. Measuring Outcomes in Surgery

242. Comparative Effectiveness Research in Surgery

Surgical Critical Care

243. Surgical Palliative Care

244. Cardiovascular Pharmacology

245. Glucose Control in the Postoperative Period

246. Postoperative Respiratory Failure

247. Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

248. Extracorporeal Life Support for Respiratory Failure

249. Tracheostomy David

250. Tracheostomy

251. The Management of Acute Kidney Failure

252. Electrolyte Disorders

253. Acid-Base Problems

254. Catheter Sepsis in the Intensive Care Unit

255. The Septic Response

256. Multiple Organ Dysfunction and Failure

257. Multiple Organ Dysfunction and Failure, Part 2

258. Antibiotics for Critically Ill Patients

259. Endocrine Changes in Critical Illness

260. Nutritional Support in the Critically Ill

261. Coagulopathy in the Critically Ill Patient

Minimally Invasive Surgery

262. Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy

263. Laparoscopic Common Bile Duct Exploration

264. Laparoscopic 360-Degree Fundoplication

265. Laparoscopic Appendectomy

266. Laparoscopic Inguinal Herniorrhaphy

267. Laparoscopic Repair of Recurrent Inguinal Hernias

268. Laparoscopic Ventral and incisional Hernia Repair

269. Laparoscopic Repair of Peristomal Hernias

270. Laparoscopic Splenectomy

271. Laparoscopic Gastric Surgery

272. Laparoscopic Management of Crohn’s Disease

273. Laparoscopic Colon and Rectal Surgery

274. Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy

275. Laparoscopic Repair of Paraesophageal Hernias

276. Laparoscopic Treatment of Esophageal Motility Disorders

277. Laparoscopic Management of Esophageal Achalasia

278. Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy

279. Minimally Invasive Parathyroidectomy

280. Laparoscopic Liver Resection

281. Laparoscopic Distal Pacreatectomy

282. Minimally Invasive Pancreatic Surgery

283. Laparoscopic Bypass for Pancreatic Cancer

284. Laparoscopic Management of Pancreatic Pseudocyst

285. Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery

286. Laparoscopic Surgery for Severe Obesity

287. Laparoscopic Donor Nephrectomy

288. Laparoendoscopic Single-Site Surgery as an Evolving Surgical Approach

289. NOTES: What is Currently Possible?