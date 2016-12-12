Current Surgical Therapy
12th Edition
Description
For more than 30 years, Current Surgical Therapy has been the go-to resource for both residents and practitioners for expert advice on today’s best treatment and management options for general surgery. The 12th Edition, by Drs. John L. Cameron and Andrew M. Cameron, remains the ideal reference for written, oral, and recertifying board study, as well as for everyday clinical practice. Twelve brand-new chapters and many new contributing authors keep you up to date with recent changes in this fast-moving field, helping you achieve better outcomes and ensure faster recovery times for your patients.
Key Features
- Presents practical, hands-on advice on selecting and implementing the latest surgical approaches from today’s preeminent general surgeons.
- Approaches each topic using the same easy-to-follow format: disease presentation, pathophysiology, and diagnostics, followed by surgical therapy.
- Discusses which approach to take, how to avoid or minimize complications, and what outcomes to expect.
- Helps you visualize how to proceed with full color images throughout.
- Trusted by generations of general surgeons as the definitive source on the most current surgical approaches, providing a quick, efficient review prior to surgery and when preparing for surgical boards and ABSITEs.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
The Esophagus
1. Esophageal Function Tests
2. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
3. New Approaches to Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (LINX)
4. The Management of Barrett’s Esophagus
5. The Endoscopic Treatment of Barrett’s Esophagus
6. The Management of Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia
7. The Management of Zenker’s Diverticulum
8. The Management of Achalasia of the Esophagus
9. The Management of Disorders of Esophageal Motility
10. The Management of Esophageal Carcinoma
11. Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Therapy of Esophageal Cancer
12. The Use of Esophageal Stents
13. The Management of Esophageal Perforation
The Stomach
14. The Management of Benign Gastric Ulcer
15. The Management of Duodenal Ulcers
16. The Management of the Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome
17. The Management of Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
18. The Management of Gastric Adenocarcinoma
19. The Management of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors
20. The Management of Morbid Obesity
Small Bowel
21. The Management of Small Bowel Obstruction
22. The Management of Crohn’s Disease of the Small Bowel
23. The Use of Strictureplasty in Crohn’s Disease
24. The Management of Small Bowel Tumors
25. The Management of Diverticulosis of the Small Bowel
26. The Management of Motility Disorders of the Stomach and Small Bowel
27. The Management of Short Bowel Syndrome
28. The Management of Enterocutaneous Fistulas
Large Bowel
29. Preoperative Bowel Preparation: Is it Necessary?
30. The Management of Diverticular Disease of the Colon
31. The Management of Chronic Ulcerative Colitis
32. The Management of Toxic Megacolon
33. The Management of Crohn’s Colitis
34. The Management of Ischemic Colitis
35. The Management of Clostridium Difficile Colitis
36. The Management of Large Bowel Obstruction
37. The Use of Stents for Colonic Obstruction
38. The Management of Acute Colonic Pseudo-Obstruction (Ogilvie’s Syndrome)
39. The Management of Colonic Volvulus
40. The Management of Rectal Prolapse
41. The Management of Solitary Rectal Ulcer Syndrome
42. The Surgical Management of Constipation
43. The Management of Radiation Injury to the Small and Large Bowel
44. Surgery for the Polyposis Syndromes
45. The Management of Colon Cancer
46. The Management of Rectal Cancer
47. The Management of Tumors of the Anal Region
48. The Use of PET Scanning in The Management of Colorectal Cancer
49. The Use of Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Treatment for Colorectal Cancer
50. The Management of Colorectal Polyps
51. Management of Peritoneal Surface Malignancies of Appendiceal or Colorectal Origin
52. The Management of Acute Appendicitis
53. The Management of Hemorrhoids
54. The Management of Anal Fissures
55. The Management of Anorectal Abscess and Fistula
56. The Management of Anorectal Stricture
57. The Management of Pruritus Ani
58. The Management of Fecal Incontinence
59. The Management of Rectovaginal Fistula
60. The Management of Anal Condyloma
61. The Management of Pilonidal Disease
62. The Management of Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding
63. ERAS: Colon Surgery
The Liver
64. The Management of Cystic Disease of the Liver
65. The Management of Echinococcal Cyst Disease of the Liver
66. The Management of Liver Hemangioma
67. The Management of Benign Liver Lesions
68. The Management of Malignant Liver Tumors
69. Hepatic Malignancy: Resection versus Transplantation
70. Ablation of Colorectal Carcinoma Liver Metastases
71. The Management of Hepatic Abscess
72. Transarterial Chemoembolization for Liver Metastases
Portal Hypertension
73. Portal Hypertension: The Role of Shunting Procedures
74. The Role of Liver Transplantation in Portal Hypertension
75. Endoscopic Therapy for Esophageal Variceal Hemorrhage
76. Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt
77. The Management of Refractory Ascites
78. The Management of Hepatic Encephalopathy
79. The Management of Budd-Chiari Syndrome
Gallbladder and Biliary Tree
80. The Management of Asymptomatic (Silent) Gallstones
81. The Management of Acute Cholecystitis
82. The Management of Common Bile Duct Stones: Laparoscopic Common Bile Duct Exploration
83. The Management of Acute Cholangitis
84. The Management of Benign Biliary Strictures
85. The Management of Cystic Disorders of the Bile Ducts
86. The Management of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
87. The Management of Bile Duct Cancer
88. The Management of Gallbladder Cancer
89. The Management of Gallstone Ileus
90. Transhepatic Interventions for Obstructive Jaundice
91. Obstructive Jaundice: Endoscopic Therapy
The Pancreas
92. The Management of Acute Pancreatitis
93. The Management of Gallstone Pancreatitis A
94. The Management of Gallstone Pancreatitis B
95. Pancreas Divisum and Other Variants of Dominant Dorsal Duct Anatomy
96. The Management of Pancreatic Abscess
97. The Management of Pancreatic Pseudocyst
98. Pancreatic Ductal Disruptions Leading to Pancreatic Fistula, Pancreatic Ascites, or Pancreatic Pleural Effusion
99. The Management of Chronic Pancreatitis
100. The Management of Periampullary Cancer
101. Vascular Reconstruction During the Whipple Operation
102. Palliative Therapy for Pancreatic Cancer
103. Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Therapy for Localized Pancreatic Cancer
104. Unusual Pancreatic Tumors
105. Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasms of the Pancreas
106. The Management of Pancreatic Islet Cell Tumors Excluding Gastrinomas
107. Transplantation of the Pancreas
108. Islet Allotransplantation for Diabetes
109. Islet Autotransplantation for Chronic Pancreatitis
The Spleen
110. Splenectomy for Hematologic Diseases
111. The Management of Cysts, Tumors, and Abscesses of the Spleen
112. Splenic Salvage Procedures: Therapeutic Options
Hernia
113. The Management of Inguinal Hernia
114. The Management of Recurrent Inguinal Hernia
115. Ventral Hernias: Incisional, Epigastric, and Umbilical Hernias
116. The Management of Spigelian, Lumbar, and Obturator Herniation
117. Athletic Pubalgia: The "Sports Hernia"
118. Abdominal Wall Reconstruction
The Breast
119. The Management of Benign Breast Disease
120. Screening For Breast Cancer
121. The Role of Stereotactic Breast Biopsy in the Management of Breast Disease
122. Cellular, Biochemical and Molecular Targets in Breast Cancer
123. Breast Cancer: Surgical Therapy
124. Ablative Techniques in the Treatment of Benign and Malignant Breast Disease
125. Lymphatic Mapping and Sentinel Lymphadenectomy
126. The Management of the Axilla in Breast Cancer
127. Inflammatory Breast Cancer
128. Ductal and Lobular Carcinoma in Situ of the Breast
129. Advances in Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Therapy for Breast Cancer
130. The Management of Recurrent and Disseminated Breast Cancer
131. The Management of Male Breast Cancer
132. Breast Imaging
133. Genetic Counseling and Testing
134. Contralateral Prophylactic Mastectomy
135. Margins: How Big?
136. Intraoperative Radiation
137. Breast Reconstruction Following Mastectomy: Indications, Techniques, and Results
Endocrine Glands
138. Adrenal Incidentaloma
139. The Management of Adrenal Cortical Tumors
140. The Management of Pheochromocytoma
141. The Management of Thyroid Nodules
142. Nontoxic Goiter
143. The Management of Thyroiditis
144. Hyperthyroidism
145. Surgical Approach to Thyroid Cancer
146. Primary Hyperparathyroidism
147. Persistent and Recurrent Hyperparathyroidism
148. Secondary and Tertiary Hyperparathyroidism
149. Metabolic Changes Following Bariatric Surgery
150. Glycemic Control and Cardiovascular Disease Risk Reduction After Bariatric Surgery
Skin and Soft Tissue
151. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers
152. The Management of Cutaneous Melanoma
153. The Management of Soft Tissue Sarcoma
154. Evaluation of the Isolated Neck Mass
155. Hand Infections
156. Nerve Injury and Repair
157. Extremity Gas Gangrene
158. Necrotizing Skin and Soft Tissue Infections
Chest Wall, Mediastinum, and Trachea
159. The Management of Primary Chest Wall Tumors
160. Mediastinal Masses
161. Primary Tumors of the Thymus
162. The Management of Tracheal Stenosis
163. The Management of Acquired Esophageal Respiratory Tract Fistula
164. Repair of Pectus Excavatum
Vascular Surgery
165. Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
166. Endovascular Treatment of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
167. The Management of Ruptured Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
168. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm and Unexpected Abdominal Pathology
169. The Management of Thoracic and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms
170. The Management of Acute Aortic Dissections
171. Carotid Endarterectomy
172. The Management of Recurrent Carotid Artery Stenosis
173. Balloon Angioplasty and Stents in Carotid Artery Occlusive Disease
174. The Management of Aneurysms of the Extracranial Carotid and Vertebral
175. Brachiocephalic Reconstruction
176. Upper Extremity Arterial Occlusive Disease
177. Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease
178. Femoropopliteal Occlusive Disease
179. Tibioperoneal Arterial Occlusive Disease
180. Profunda Femoris Reconstruction
181. Femoral and Popliteal Artery Aneurysms
182. The Treatment of Claudication
183. Pseudoaneurysms and Arteriovenous Fistulas
184. Axillofemoral Bypass
185. The Management of Peripheral Arterial Emboli
186. Acute Peripheral Arterial and Bypass Graft Occlusion: Thrombolytic Therapy
187. Atherosclerotic Renal Artery Disease
188. Raynaud’s Syndrome
189. Thoracic Outlet Syndromes
190. The Diabetic Foot
191. Gangrene of the Foot
192. Buerger’s Disease (Thromboangiitis Obliterans)
193. Acute Mesenteric Ischemia
194. The Management of Chronic Mesenteric Ischemia
195. Hemodialysis Access Surgery
196. Venous Thromboembolism: Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment
197. Vena Cava Filters
198. Lymphedema
199. The Management of Lower Extremity Amputations
Trauma and Emergency Care
200. Initial Assessment and Resuscitation of the Trauma Patient
201. Pre Hospital Management of the Trauma Patient
202. Airway Management in the Trauma Patient
203. The Surgeon’s Use of Ultrasound in Thoracoabdominal Trauma
204. Emergency Department Thoracotomy
205. The Management of Traumatic Brain Injury
206. Chest Wall Trauma, Hemothorax, and Pneumothorax
207. Blunt Abdominal Trauma
208. Penetrating Abdominal Trauma
209. Diaphragmatic Injuries
210. The Management of Liver Injuries
211. Pancreatic and Duodenal Injuries
212. Injuries to the Small and Large Bowel
213. The Management of Rectal Injuries
214. Injury to the Spleen
215. Retroperitoneal Injuries: Kidney and Ureter
216. Damage Control Operation
217. Urologic Complications of Pelvic Fracture
218. Spine and Spinal Cord Injuries
219. Facial Trauma: Evaluation and Management
220. Penetrating Neck Trauma
221. Blunt Cardiac Injury
222. Abdominal Compartment Syndrome and Management of the Open Abdomen
223. Blood Transfusion Therapy in Trauma
224. Coagulation Issues and the Trauma Patient
225. The Abdomen That Will Not Close
226. The Management of Vascular Injuries
227. Endovascular Management of Arterial Injury
228. The Management of Extremity Compartment Syndrome
229. Burn Wound Management
230. Medical Management of the Burn Patient
231. Cold Injury, Frostbite, and Hypothermia
232. Electrical and Lightning Injury
Preoperative and Postoperative Care
233. Fluid and Electrolyte Therapy
234. Preoperative Assessment of the Older Patient: Frailty
235. Preoperative Preparation of the Surgical Patient
236. Is a Nasogastric Tube Necessary After Alimentary Tract Surgery?
237. Surgical Site Infections
238. The Management of Intra-Abdominal Infections
239. Occupational Exposure to Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Other Bloodborne Pathogens
240. Antifungal Therapy in the Surgical Patient
241. Measuring Outcomes in Surgery
242. Comparative Effectiveness Research in Surgery
Surgical Critical Care
243. Surgical Palliative Care
244. Cardiovascular Pharmacology
245. Glucose Control in the Postoperative Period
246. Postoperative Respiratory Failure
247. Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia
248. Extracorporeal Life Support for Respiratory Failure
249. Tracheostomy David
250. Tracheostomy
251. The Management of Acute Kidney Failure
252. Electrolyte Disorders
253. Acid-Base Problems
254. Catheter Sepsis in the Intensive Care Unit
255. The Septic Response
256. Multiple Organ Dysfunction and Failure
257. Multiple Organ Dysfunction and Failure, Part 2
258. Antibiotics for Critically Ill Patients
259. Endocrine Changes in Critical Illness
260. Nutritional Support in the Critically Ill
261. Coagulopathy in the Critically Ill Patient
Minimally Invasive Surgery
262. Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy
263. Laparoscopic Common Bile Duct Exploration
264. Laparoscopic 360-Degree Fundoplication
265. Laparoscopic Appendectomy
266. Laparoscopic Inguinal Herniorrhaphy
267. Laparoscopic Repair of Recurrent Inguinal Hernias
268. Laparoscopic Ventral and incisional Hernia Repair
269. Laparoscopic Repair of Peristomal Hernias
270. Laparoscopic Splenectomy
271. Laparoscopic Gastric Surgery
272. Laparoscopic Management of Crohn’s Disease
273. Laparoscopic Colon and Rectal Surgery
274. Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy
275. Laparoscopic Repair of Paraesophageal Hernias
276. Laparoscopic Treatment of Esophageal Motility Disorders
277. Laparoscopic Management of Esophageal Achalasia
278. Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy
279. Minimally Invasive Parathyroidectomy
280. Laparoscopic Liver Resection
281. Laparoscopic Distal Pacreatectomy
282. Minimally Invasive Pancreatic Surgery
283. Laparoscopic Bypass for Pancreatic Cancer
284. Laparoscopic Management of Pancreatic Pseudocyst
285. Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery
286. Laparoscopic Surgery for Severe Obesity
287. Laparoscopic Donor Nephrectomy
288. Laparoendoscopic Single-Site Surgery as an Evolving Surgical Approach
289. NOTES: What is Currently Possible?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 12th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323376914
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323461177
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323461184
About the Author
John Cameron
Affiliations and Expertise
The Alfred Blalock Distinguished Service Professor, Department of Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, MD, USA
Andrew Cameron
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Transplantation,Surgical Director of Liver Transplantation, Department of Surgery, Baltimore, Maryland, USA