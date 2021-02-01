COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Current Status and Future Scope of Microbial Cellulases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128218822

Current Status and Future Scope of Microbial Cellulases

1st Edition

Editors: Deepak K. Tuli Arindam Kuila
Paperback ISBN: 9780128218822
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 462
Description

Containing 18 chapters describing methods for microbial cellulase production and their different applications, Current status and future scope of microbial cellulases explores the present and future of cellulase production, as well as comparing solid state fermentation (SSF) and submerged fermentation (SMF) for cellulase production. Chapters explore bioprocess engineering, metabolic engineering and genetic engineering approaches for enhanced cellulase production, including the application of cellulase for biofuel production. This important resource presents the current technical status as well as the future direction of advances in cellulase production, including application of cellulases in different sectors.

Key Features

  • Covers the present industrial scenarios and future prospect of cellulase production
  • Describes the molecular structure of cellulase
  • Explores genetic engineering, metabolic engineering and other approaches for improved cellulase production
  • Includes different applications of cellulases, including the application of cellulase in the bioenergy sector

 

Readership

Students, researchers in different backgrounds such as biotechnology (environmental biotechnology, enzymology, bioprocess engineering and agricultural biotechnology), process engineering, chemical engineering, polymer sciences and environmental science

Table of Contents

  1. Cellulase production using different microbial sources
  2. Molecular structure and function of cellulases
  3. Cellulases through Thermophilic Microorganisms: Production, Characterization and Applications
  4. Microbial Cellulase for the Conversion of Lignocellulosic Biomass
  5. Bioprocess developments for improved cellulase production
  6. Cellulase enzyme: an overview
  7. Different types of pretreatment of lignocelluloisc biomass for improved biofuel production 
  8. Pretreatment process and its effect on enzymatic hydrolysis of biomass
  9. Engineering of Microbial Cellulases for Value added Product Generations
  10. Industrial application of cellulases
  11. Characterization of cellulolytic enzyme for its application in biomass conversion
  12. Structural and Functional role of Cellulases
  13. Cellulases in paper and pulp, brewing and food industries: principles associated with its diverse applications
  14. Microbial cellulases: an approach towards recent advances in research, their application, and future perspectives
  15. Optimization and strategies for the production of microbial cellulases and their potential industrial applications
  16. Microbial cellulases application in production of biofuels     
  17. Biomass waste: a potential feedstock for cellulase production
  18. Use of genetic engineering/metabolic engineering approach for enhanced cellulase production

About the Editors

Deepak K. Tuli

Dr. Deepak K. Tuli is Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, R&D centre, Faridabad. He is also coordinator of DBT -IOC Centre for Advanced Bio-Energy Research, Faridabad, India. He did his PhD in synthetic organic chemistry and did his post doctoral research at university of Liverpool in 1978-81 and was SERC senior research fellow at Robert Robinson labs, UK during 1986-88. He headed alternative energy R&D in IOC comprising areas of biofuels and bio-energy & solar energy for 12 years and have 14 US patents, 2 European patents, over 20 Indian patent and 65 research publications. His major area of research interest is alternative energy.

Affiliations and Expertise

IOC-DBT Chair on Energy Biosciences, Bio-Energy Research Centre, IOC(R&D), Faridabad, India

Arindam Kuila

Dr. Arindam Kuila is currently working as Assistant Professor at the Department of Bioscience & Biotechnology, Banasthali Vidyapith, Rajasthan, India. Previously, he worked as a research associate at Hindustan Petroleum Green R&D Centre, Bangalore, India. He did his PhD from Agricultural & Food Engineering Department, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India in 2013. His PhD research was focused on biofuel production from lignocellulosic biomass. He obtained his bachelor's in microbiology in 2005 (Panskura Banamali College) and master's in microbiology in 2007 (Vidyasagar University). He has co-authored 15 peer-reviewed papers, 4 review papers, 4 book chapters, filed 5 patents and edited two books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Bioscience and Biotechnology, Banasthali Vidyapith, Rajasthan, India

