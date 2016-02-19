Current Research in Protein Chemistry
1st Edition
Techniques, Structure, and Function
Description
Current Research in Protein Chemistry: Techniques, Structure, and Function reviews new techniques and methods for determining the structure and function of proteins. Topics covered include protein folding and stability, chimeric proteins, amino acid and peptide analysis, mass spectrometric methods, and protein sequencing techniques. This book is divided into six sections comprised of 55 chapters. The discussion begins with a description of microwave irradiation that uses Teflon-Pyrex tubes for protein hydrolysis, followed by the application of high performance capillary electrophoresis to the analysis of amino acids. The sections that follow explore mass spectrometry, protein sequencing, and capillary electrophoresis as well as protein stability, chimeric proteins and enzyme modifications, and protein structure prediction. Chapters focus on the crystal structure of human interleukin-1α, the acid-denatured states of proteins, solubility of recombinant proteins expressed in Escherichia coli, and catalysis by chimeric proteins. This book will be of value to students and researchers interested in protein chemistry.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Dedication to Emil T. Kaiser and Irving S. Sigal
Acknowledgments
Section I Techniques: Amino Acid Analysis; Peptides and Proteins
1. A Rapid and Novel Means of Protein Hydrolysis by Microwave Irradiation Using Teflon-Pyrex Tubes
2. Analysis of Amino Acids by High Performance Capillary Electrophoresis
3. An Evaluation of Microwave Heating for the Vapor Phase Hydrolysis of Proteins: I. Comparison to Vaper Phase Hydrolysis for 24 Hours
4. Performance Evaluation: Automatic Hydrolysis and PTC Amino Acid Analysis
5. A Collaborative Amino Acid Analysis Study from the Association of Biomolecular Resource Facilities
6. Recent Developments in Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis Using the 9-Fluorenylmethyloxycarbonyl (FMOC) Protecting Group Strategy
7. Relationships of Paramecium and Endocrine Secretory Proteins
8. Quantitative Electrotransfer of Proteins from Polyacrylamide Gels onto PVDF Membranes
9. Selective Isolation of Disulfide-Containing Peptides from Trypsin Digests Using Strong Cation Exchange HPLC
Section II Techniques: Mass Spectrometric Methods; Protein Sequencing; Capillary Electrophoresis
10. Analysis of Peptides and Proteins by Tandem Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry
11. Protein and Oligopeptide Sequence Analysis on the TSQ-70 Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer
12. Sequence Analysis of Peptides by Plasma Desorption Mass Spectrometry
13. Study of the Primary Structure of Recombinant Proteins with a Benchtop Gas Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometer-Computer Data Syste
14. Synthesis and Mass Spectrometry of Phosphotyrosine-Containing Peptides
15. Design, Characterization, and Results of ABRF-89SEQ: A Test Sample for Evaluating Protein Sequencer Performance in Protein Microchemistry Core Facilities
16. Extended N-Terminal Protein Sequencing of Clostridium botulinum Neurotoxin Type A Fragments: Continuous Sequence to Seventy Residues Both from Glass-Fiber Filter Using the Gas Phase and Polyvinylidene Difluoride Using the Pulsed Liquid Phase Sequence
17. Peptide Mapping and Internal Sequencing of Proteins from Acrylamide Gels
18. New Approaches to Covalent Sequence Analysis
19. Analysis of Brain Constituents by Capillary Electrophoresis
20. Capillary Electrophoresis Analysis of Species Variations in the Tryptic Maps of Cytochrome C
21. Ultrafast Protein Analysis: A Powerful Technique for Recombinant Protein Process Monitoring
22. Separation and Characterization of Proteins in the Range of 1 to 200 kDa with HPEC™
23. Protein Detection during Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Using High Resolution Dynamic Imaging
Section III Protein Folding
24. Design, Computer Derived Structure and Biological Activity of Three Bicyclic Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Antagonists
25. The H-Helix of Myoglobin as a Potential Independent Protein Folding Domain
26. Probing the Role of Position 49 in the Folding of the Alpha Subunit of Tryptophan Synthase from Escherichia colt
27. Tests of Isolated ß-Sheet Formation in a Cyclic Peptide from BPTI
28. Spectroscopic and Chromatographie Studies of Native and Denatured States of T4 Lysozymes
29. Studies of the Alkaline Denaturation of Hemoglobin in an NMR Optical Stopped-Flow Apparatus
30. Conformational Studies of Peptides Corresponding to the LDL Receptor Cytoplasmic Tail and Transmembrane Domain
31. Biochemical and Biophysical Comparison of Bacterial DnaK and Mammalian hsc73, Two Members of an Ancient Stress Protein Family
Section IV Protein Structure/Stability
32. The Crystal Structure of Human Interleukin-1α
33. Crystal Structure of a Protein-Toxin Solved from a Predicted Model
34. Segmental Accommodation: A Novel Conformational Change Induced upon Ligand Binding by Thymidylate Synthase
35. Subunit Interactions and the Function of Tumor Necrosis Factor
36. Structure Prediction Methods for Membrane Proteins: Comparison with the X-Ray Structure of the R. viridis Photosynthetic Reaction Centre
37. The Sequence Attributes Method for Determining Correlations between Amino Acid Sequence and Protein Secondary Structure
38. Acid-Denatured States of Proteins
39. Estimation of Protein Stability: Comparison of Calorimetric and Denaturant Studies
40. Engineering of Multiple Disulfide Bonds Dramatically Stabilizes T4 Lysozyme
41. E. coli Thioredoxin Stability is Greatly Enhanced by Substitution of Aspartic Acid 26 by Alanine
42. Measurements of Disulfide Bond Stabilities in Protein Folding Intermediates
43. Solubility of Recombinant Proteins Expressed in Escherichia coli
Section V Chimeric Proteins and Enzyme Modifications
44. Multiple Determinants for Substrate Specificities in Cytochrome P450 Isozymes
45. Catalysis by Chimeric Proteins: Conversion of a ß-Lactamase to a D,D-Carboxypeptidase
46. Molecular Mapping of Immunogenic Determinants of Human CD4 Using Chimeric Interspecies Molecules and Anti-CD4 Antibodies
47. Ecballium elaterium Trypsin Inhibitor II (EETI II) as a Vehicle for New Functions
48. Comparison of the Dimerization, Stability and Inhibitor Binding Between HIV-1 Protease Wild Type and Active Site Mutant
49. Structure/Function Analysis of IL-2 Toxin: Fragment B Requirements for the Translocation of Fragment A into the Cytosol of Target Cells
50. Alteration of the Site of Adenylylation of Glutamine Synthetase by Site-Directed Mutagenesis
Section VI Structure Prediction Workshop
51. Three-Dimensional Protein Structure Prediction Workshop: Overview and Summary
52. Protein Structure Prediction
53. Knowledge-Based Protein Modeling: Human Plasma Kallikrein and Human Neutrophil Defensin
54. Application of a Knowledge-Based Strategy to the Prediction of Protein Tertiary Structure
55. Structure Determination of Haloalkane Dehalogenase
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 587
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th April 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323137768