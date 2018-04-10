Current MR Imaging of Breast Cancer, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 26-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: Breast MR Imaging
Preface: Breast MR Imaging in Era of Value-Based Medicine
Breast MR Imaging: Atlas of Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Breast Imaging Reporting and Data Systems Lexicon
Role of MR Imaging for the Locoregional Staging of Breast Cancer
Role of MR Imaging in Neoadjuvant Therapy Monitoring
Problem-Solving MR Imaging for Equivocal Imaging Findings and Indeterminate Clinical Symptoms of the Breast
MR Imaging–Guided Breast Interventions: Indications, Key Principles, and Imaging-Pathology Correlation
Developments in Breast Imaging: Update on New and Evolving MR Imaging and Molecular Imaging Techniques
Comparison of Contrast-Enhanced Mammography and Contrast-Enhanced Breast MR Imaging
Use of Breast-Specific PET Scanners and Comparison with MR Imaging
Comparison of Breast MR Imaging with Molecular Breast Imaging in Breast Cancer Screening, Diagnosis, Staging, and Treatment Response Evaluation
How Does MR Imaging Help Care for My Breast Cancer Patient? Perspective of a Surgical Oncologist
How Does MR Imaging Help Care for the Breast Cancer Patient? Perspective of a Medical Oncologist
How Does MR Imaging Help Care for My Breast Cancer Patient? Perspective of a Radiation Oncologist
American College of Radiology Accreditation, Performance Metrics, Reimbursement, and Economic Considerations in Breast MR Imaging
Description
This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on Breast Cancer, and is edited by Dr. Jessica Leung. Articles will include: Breast MRI: Atlas of anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, and BI-RADS lexicon; Neoadjuvant therapy monitoring, including inflammatory breast cancer; Breast MRI biopsy considerations: Technique, histologic upgrading, and radiologic-pathologic concordance; Breast MRI techniques and developments: 1.5 vs 3T, diffusion, fast MRI, PET-MRI, and other developing techniques; ACR Accreditation, Performance Metrics, Reimbursement, and Economic Considerations in Breast MRI; Screening: high-risk and dense breasts, especially compared with tomosynthesis and ultrasound; Extent of breast disease, especially compared with tomosynthesis and ultrasound, with special focus on nodal assessment; Problem-solving tool for imaging finding and clinical symptoms of breast cancer; MRI compared with contrast-enhanced mammography; MRI compared with molecular breast imaging; MRI compared with positron emission mammography; How does MRI help care for my breast cancer patient? Perspective of a surgical oncologist; How does MRI help care for my breast cancer patient? Perspective of a medical oncologist; How does MRI help care for my breast cancer patient? Perspective of a radiation oncologist; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 10th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583640
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323583657
About the Authors
Jessica Leung Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Section Chief of Breast Imaging, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas