Current MR Imaging of Breast Cancer, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583640, 9780323583657

Current MR Imaging of Breast Cancer, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 26-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jessica Leung
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583640
eBook ISBN: 9780323583657
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th April 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: Breast MR Imaging

Preface: Breast MR Imaging in Era of Value-Based Medicine

Breast MR Imaging: Atlas of Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Breast Imaging Reporting and Data Systems Lexicon

Role of MR Imaging for the Locoregional Staging of Breast Cancer

Role of MR Imaging in Neoadjuvant Therapy Monitoring

Problem-Solving MR Imaging for Equivocal Imaging Findings and Indeterminate Clinical Symptoms of the Breast

MR Imaging–Guided Breast Interventions: Indications, Key Principles, and Imaging-Pathology Correlation

Developments in Breast Imaging: Update on New and Evolving MR Imaging and Molecular Imaging Techniques

Comparison of Contrast-Enhanced Mammography and Contrast-Enhanced Breast MR Imaging

Use of Breast-Specific PET Scanners and Comparison with MR Imaging

Comparison of Breast MR Imaging with Molecular Breast Imaging in Breast Cancer Screening, Diagnosis, Staging, and Treatment Response Evaluation

How Does MR Imaging Help Care for My Breast Cancer Patient? Perspective of a Surgical Oncologist

How Does MR Imaging Help Care for the Breast Cancer Patient? Perspective of a Medical Oncologist

How Does MR Imaging Help Care for My Breast Cancer Patient? Perspective of a Radiation Oncologist

American College of Radiology Accreditation, Performance Metrics, Reimbursement, and Economic Considerations in Breast MR Imaging

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on Breast Cancer, and is edited by Dr. Jessica Leung. Articles will include: Breast MRI: Atlas of anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, and BI-RADS lexicon; Neoadjuvant therapy monitoring, including inflammatory breast cancer; Breast MRI biopsy considerations: Technique, histologic upgrading, and radiologic-pathologic concordance; Breast MRI techniques and developments: 1.5 vs 3T, diffusion, fast MRI, PET-MRI, and other developing techniques; ACR Accreditation, Performance Metrics, Reimbursement, and Economic Considerations in Breast MRI; Screening: high-risk and dense breasts, especially compared with tomosynthesis and ultrasound; Extent of breast disease, especially compared with tomosynthesis and ultrasound, with special focus on nodal assessment; Problem-solving tool for imaging finding and clinical symptoms of breast cancer; MRI compared with contrast-enhanced mammography; MRI compared with molecular breast imaging; MRI compared with positron emission mammography; How does MRI help care for my breast cancer patient? Perspective of a surgical oncologist; How does MRI help care for my breast cancer patient? Perspective of a medical oncologist; How does MRI help care for my breast cancer patient? Perspective of a radiation oncologist; and more!

About the Authors

Jessica Leung Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Section Chief of Breast Imaging, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

