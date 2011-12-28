Current Management of Lesser Toe Disorders, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, Volume 16-4
1st Edition
Mallet Toes, Hammertoes / Claw toes - PIP correction, Hammertoes / Clawtoes - MTP correction, Flexor-to-Extensor Transfer, Metatarsalgia: Distal Metatarsal Osteotomies, Metatarsalgia: Proximal Metatarsal Osteotomies, Crossover and Valgus Toe Deformity, Revision Lesser Toe Surgery, Freiberg's Infraction, Fifth Toe Deformities, Congenital Toe Deformities, Bunionette Deformity - Etiology & Exostectomy, Bunionette deformity – Osteotomies, Postoperative Complications
- English
- © Saunders 2011
- 28th December 2011
- Saunders
- 9781455704491
- 9781455712175
John Campbell Author
University of Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, Buffalo, NY Institute for Foot & Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy, Baltimore, MD
Mark Myerson Author
Director, Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction, Mercy Medical Centre, Baltimore, USA