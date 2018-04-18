Current Management of Invasive Bladder and Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 45-2

Dr. Holzbeierlein has created an issue devoted to the current knowledge and best practice of Bladder Cancer and Upper Tract Urothelial Cell Carcinoma. Top expert authors have written clinical reviews on the following topics: Current Staging Strategies for Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer and Upper Tract Urothelial Cell Carcinoma; Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for MIBC and Upper Tract UCC; Bladder Preservation Therapy for MIBC; Pre-Operative and Intraoperative Optimization of the Cystectomy Patient; Robotic Cystectomy; Robotic Nephroureterectomy; Organ Sparing Cystectomy; Lymphadenectomy for MIBC and Upper Tract UCC; ERAS Pathways; Follow-up Management of Cystectomy Patients; Quality of Life after Cystectomy; Endoscopic Approaches to Upper Tract UCC; Adjuvant Therapy in MIBC and Upper Tract UCC; and Immunotherapy in MIBC and Upper Tract UCC. The urologist will have the clinical information he or she needs to treat these patients so as to optimize outcomes.