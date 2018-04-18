Current Management of Invasive Bladder and Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 45-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Erratum
Preface: Current Management of Invasive Bladder and Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer
Current Staging Strategies for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer and Upper Tract Urothelial Cell Carcinoma
Optimal Timing of Chemotherapy and Surgery in Patients with Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer and Upper Urinary Tract Urothelial Carcinoma
Contemporary Preoperative and Intraoperative Management of the Radical Cystectomy Patient
Robotic Cystectomy
Robotic Nephroureterectomy
Role and Indications of Organ-Sparing "Radical" Cystectomy: The Importance of Careful Patient Selection and Counseling
Lymphadenectomy for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer and Upper Tract Urothelial Cell Carcinoma
Enhanced Recovery After Surgery Pathways: Role and Outcomes in the Management of Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
Follow-up Management of Cystectomy Patients
Quality of Life After Radical Cystectomy
Adjuvant Therapy in Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer and Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma
Endoscopic Approaches to Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma
Perioperative Immunotherapy in Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer and Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma
Description
Dr. Holzbeierlein has created an issue devoted to the current knowledge and best practice of Bladder Cancer and Upper Tract Urothelial Cell Carcinoma. Top expert authors have written clinical reviews on the following topics: Current Staging Strategies for Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer and Upper Tract Urothelial Cell Carcinoma; Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for MIBC and Upper Tract UCC; Bladder Preservation Therapy for MIBC; Pre-Operative and Intraoperative Optimization of the Cystectomy Patient; Robotic Cystectomy; Robotic Nephroureterectomy; Organ Sparing Cystectomy; Lymphadenectomy for MIBC and Upper Tract UCC; ERAS Pathways; Follow-up Management of Cystectomy Patients; Quality of Life after Cystectomy; Endoscopic Approaches to Upper Tract UCC; Adjuvant Therapy in MIBC and Upper Tract UCC; and Immunotherapy in MIBC and Upper Tract UCC. The urologist will have the clinical information he or she needs to treat these patients so as to optimize outcomes.
About the Authors
Jeffrey Holzbeierlein Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, KS