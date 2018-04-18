Current Management of Invasive Bladder and Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583787, 9780323583794

Current Management of Invasive Bladder and Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 45-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Holzbeierlein
eBook ISBN: 9780323583794
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583787
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th April 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Current Management of Invasive Bladder and Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer

Current Staging Strategies for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer and Upper Tract Urothelial Cell Carcinoma

Optimal Timing of Chemotherapy and Surgery in Patients with Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer and Upper Urinary Tract Urothelial Carcinoma

Contemporary Preoperative and Intraoperative Management of the Radical Cystectomy Patient

Robotic Cystectomy

Robotic Nephroureterectomy

Role and Indications of Organ-Sparing "Radical" Cystectomy: The Importance of Careful Patient Selection and Counseling

Lymphadenectomy for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer and Upper Tract Urothelial Cell Carcinoma

Enhanced Recovery After Surgery Pathways: Role and Outcomes in the Management of Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Follow-up Management of Cystectomy Patients

Quality of Life After Radical Cystectomy

Adjuvant Therapy in Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer and Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma

Endoscopic Approaches to Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma

Perioperative Immunotherapy in Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer and Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma

Dr. Holzbeierlein has created an issue devoted to the current knowledge and best practice of Bladder Cancer and Upper Tract Urothelial Cell Carcinoma. Top expert authors have written clinical reviews on the following topics: Current Staging Strategies for Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer and Upper Tract Urothelial Cell Carcinoma; Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for MIBC and Upper Tract UCC; Bladder Preservation Therapy for MIBC; Pre-Operative and Intraoperative Optimization of the Cystectomy Patient; Robotic Cystectomy; Robotic Nephroureterectomy; Organ Sparing Cystectomy; Lymphadenectomy for MIBC and Upper Tract UCC; ERAS Pathways; Follow-up Management of Cystectomy Patients; Quality of Life after Cystectomy; Endoscopic Approaches to Upper Tract UCC; Adjuvant Therapy in MIBC and Upper Tract UCC; and Immunotherapy in MIBC and Upper Tract UCC. The urologist will have the clinical information he or she needs to treat these patients so as to optimize outcomes.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Jeffrey Holzbeierlein Author

Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, KS

