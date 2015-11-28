Current Management of Hepatitis C Virus, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 19-4
1st Edition
Description
Clinical information about Hepatitis C is quickly outdated, so Dr. Poordad has assembled expert authors to provide state-of-the-art clinjcal reviews for hepatologists. This issue is uniquely organized to present articles based on therapeutic regimens for certain types of patients:
Regimens for the Treatment-Naïve Patient; Regimens for Treatment of the Interferon-Failure Patient; Regimens for DAA Failure Patients; Regimens for the Cirrhotic Patient; Regimens for the Peri-Transplant Patient; Regimens for the HIV-Co-Infected Patient; and Next-generation Regimens: The Future of HCV Therapy. This presentation will be very clinically relevant for the practicing hepatologist.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 28th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323413374
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323413367
About the Authors
Fred Poordad Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas