Current Management of Hepatitis C Virus, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323413367, 9780323413374

Current Management of Hepatitis C Virus, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 19-4

1st Edition

Authors: Fred Poordad
eBook ISBN: 9780323413374
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323413367
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2015
Description

Clinical information about Hepatitis C is quickly outdated, so Dr. Poordad has assembled expert authors to provide state-of-the-art clinjcal reviews for hepatologists. This issue is uniquely organized to present articles based on therapeutic regimens for certain types of patients:
 Regimens for the Treatment-Naïve Patient; Regimens for Treatment of the Interferon-Failure Patient; Regimens for DAA Failure Patients; Regimens for the Cirrhotic Patient; Regimens for the Peri-Transplant Patient; Regimens for the HIV-Co-Infected Patient; and Next-generation Regimens: The Future of HCV Therapy. This presentation will be very clinically relevant for the practicing hepatologist.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323413374
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323413367

About the Authors

Fred Poordad Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas

