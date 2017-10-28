Current Management of Diabetic Retinopathy
1st Edition
Description
Stay current with recent progress in the field of diabetic retinopathy management with this practical resource by Drs. Caroline R. Baumal and Jay S. Duker. Concise, highly illustrated coverage includes summaries of the latest evidence and expert guidance on the rationale for each therapeutic option.
Key Features
- Features a wealth of information for ophthalmologists, retinal specialists, and trainees on current management of this increasingly common condition.
- Covers how to select the best course of action between drug, laser, or surgical treatment and how to achieve optimal results.
- Includes high-quality images that detail before and after treatment, including OCT.
- Consolidates today’s available information and guidance on diabetic retinopathy management into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Diabetic Retinopathy Background
1. Diabetes Mellitus (DM) Introduction and General Information
2. Classification of Diabetic Retinopathy
3. Diagnosis of Diabetic Retinopathy: Clinical
4. Diagnosis of Diabetic Retinopathy: Imaging
5. Genetics of Diabetic Retinopathy
Section 2: Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy
6. Anti-VEGF Therapy for Diabetic Eye Disease
7. Corticosteroid Therapy for Diabetic Retinopathy
8. Laser Therapy (focal, grid, PRP, UWF PRP, micropulse)
9. Surgical treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy
10. Effect of Modifiable Risk Factors on the Incidence and Progression of Diabetic Retinopathy
11. Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy in Pregnancy
12. Future Therapies: New agents in Preclinical or Pipeline
App. Summary of Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Research Network (DRCR.net) Protocols
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 28th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323549493
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323484527
About the Author
Caroline R. Baumal
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, New England Eye Center, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, USA
Jay Duker
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, New England Eye Center, Chairman and Professor of Ophthalmology, Tufts Medical Center, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts