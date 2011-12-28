Current Management Guidelines in Thoracic Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739431, 9781455743193

Current Management Guidelines in Thoracic Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 22-1

1st Edition

Authors: M. Marshall
eBook ISBN: 9781455743193
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739431
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th December 2011
Description

This issue highlights management issues surrounding specific subjects within the clinical practice of thoracic surgery. The articles represent areas of thoracic surgery where there may be controversy, lack of consensus, or evolution.  Each author summarizes the available literature with the addition of his or her own personal expertise.

About the Authors

M. Marshall Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC

