Current Laboratory Techniques in Rabies Diagnosis, Research and Prevention, Volume 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128019191, 9780128020128

Current Laboratory Techniques in Rabies Diagnosis, Research and Prevention, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Charles Rupprecht Thirumeni Nagarajan
eBook ISBN: 9780128020128
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128019191
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th February 2015
Page Count: 384
Description

Laboratory Techniques in Rabies Diagnosis, Research and Prevention provides a basic understanding of the current trends in rabies. It establishes a new facility for rabies surveillance, vaccine and antibody manufacturing. It offers clarity about the choice of laboratory methods for diagnosis and virus typing, of systems for producing monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies and of methods for testing potency of vaccines and antibodies.

The book covers advancements in the classical methods described as well as recent methods and approaches pertaining to rabies diagnosis and research.

Key Features

  • Supplies techniques pertaining to rabies diagnosis and research
  • Provides an update on the conventional and modern vaccines for rabies prevention
  • Offers updates on the full length antibodies and antibody fragments for post exposure prophylaxis of rabies
  • Presents technique descriptions that can be used to be compared to industry protocols to identify and establish potential new techniques

Readership

Students, researchers, health professionals, biologists in microbiology, industry personnel and laboratory personnel in the vaccine, biopharmaceutical and diagnostic industry.

Table of Contents

  • Foreword
  • List of Contributors
  • Part One: Rabies Diagnosis
    • Section A: Demonstration of Virus
      • Chapter One. Demonstration of Lyssaviruses by Electron Microscopy
        • 1.1 Introduction
        • 1.2 Materials
        • 1.3 Methods
        • 1.4 Discussion
        • References
      • Chapter Two. Virus Isolation in Animals: The Mouse Inoculation Test
        • 2.1 Ethical Considerations
        • 2.2 Choice of Mice and their Husbandry
        • 2.3 Preparation of Inoculum
        • 2.4 Inoculation Procedure
        • 2.5 Observation
        • 2.6 Postmortem Examination
        • 2.7 Troubleshooting
        • 2.8 Virus Titration
        • References
      • Chapter Three. Virus Isolation in Cell Culture: The Rabies Tissue Culture Infection Test
        • 3.1 Introduction
        • 3.2 Materials
        • 3.3 Methods
        • 3.4 Discussion
        • References
      • Chapter Four. A Rat Basophilic Leukemia Cell Sensor for the Detection of Rabies Viruses
        • 4.1 Introduction
        • 4.2 Materials
        • 4.3 Methods
        • 4.4 Discussion
        • Acknowledgments
        • References
    • Section B: Demonstration of Viral Subunits and Antigens
      • Chapter Five. Purification of Rabies Virus and Its Subunits
        • 5.1 Introduction
        • 5.2 Materials and Methods
        • 5.3 Discussion
        • References
      • Chapter Six. Preparation of Fluorescent Antibody Conjugate in Rabbits
        • 6.1 Introduction
        • 6.2 Materials
        • 6.3 Methods
        • 6.4 Discussion
        • 6.5 Future Considerations
        • Acknowledgments
        • References
      • Chapter Seven. Preparation of Fluorescent Antibody Conjugate in Goats
        • 7.1 Introduction
        • 7.2 Materials
        • 7.3 Methods
        • 7.4 Discussion
        • Acknowledgments
        • References
      • Chapter Eight. Direct Fluorescent Antibody Test for Rabies Diagnosis
        • 8.1 Introduction
        • 8.2 Materials
        • 8.3 Methods
        • 8.4 Discussion
        • Acknowledgments
        • References
      • Chapter Nine. Use of a Rapid Skin Biopsy Technique for Human Rabies Antemortem Diagnosis
        • 9.1 Introduction
        • 9.2 Materials and Methods
        • 9.3 Discussion
        • Acknowledgments
        • References
      • Chapter Ten. Immunohistochemistry
        • 10.1 Introduction
        • 10.2 Materials
        • 10.3 Methods
        • 10.4 Discussion
        • Acknowledgments
        • References
    • Section C: Demonstration of Viral Nucleic Acids
      • Chapter Eleven. Gel-Based Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction
        • 11.1 Background
        • 11.2 Preparatory Work and Procedures
        • 11.3 Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction Methodology
        • 11.4 Discussion
        • Acknowledgments
        • References
      • Chapter Twelve. Demonstration of Rabies Viral Nucleic Acids by In-Situ Polymerase Chain Reaction
        • 12.1 Introduction
        • 12.2 Materials
        • 12.3 Methods
        • 12.4 Discussion
        • Acknowledgments
        • References
    • Section D: Demonstration of Viral Antibodies: Binding Assays
      • Chapter Thirteen. Detection of Rabies Virus Antibodies by Competitive Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay
        • 13.1 Introduction
        • 13.2 Materials
        • 13.3 Methods
        • 13.4 Discussion
        • Acknowledgments
        • References
      • Chapter Fourteen. An Indirect Fluorescent Antibody Test for the Serological Detection of Rabies Virus Immunoglobulin G and Immunoglobulin M Antibodies
        • 14.1 Introduction
        • 14.2 Materials
        • 14.3 Methods
        • 14.4 Discussion
        • 14.5 Future Considerations
        • Acknowledgments
        • References
      • Chapter Fifteen. Demonstration of Viral Antibodies by the Counterimmunoelectrophoresis Test
        • 15.1 Introduction
        • 15.2 Materials
        • 15.3 Methods
        • 15.4 Discussion
        • Acknowledgments
        • References
    • Section E: Demonstration of Viral Antibodies: Functional Assays
      • Chapter Sixteen. The Mouse Neutralization Test
        • 16.1 Introduction
        • 16.2 Materials
        • 16.3 Methods
        • 16.4 Discussion
        • References
      • Chapter Seventeen. The Rapid Fluorescent Focus Inhibition Test
        • 17.1 Introduction
        • 17.2 Materials
        • 17.3 Discussion
        • Acknowledgments
        • References
      • Chapter Eighteen. The Fluorescent Antibody Virus Neutralization Test
        • 18.1 Introduction
        • 18.2 Materials
        • 18.3 Methods
        • 18.4 Discussion
        • 18.5 Future Considerations
        • Acknowledgements
        • References
    • Section F: Typing/Differentiation of Lyssaviruses
      • Chapter Nineteen. Antigenic Typing of Lyssaviruses by Monoclonal Antibodies
        • 19.1 Introduction
        • 19.2 Materials
        • 19.3 Methods
        • 19.4 Discussion
        • References
  • Part Two: Rabies Biologics
    • Section G: Rabies Vaccines for Humans or Other Animals
      • Chapter Twenty. Purified Chick-Embryo Cell Vaccine
        • 20.1 Introduction
        • 20.2 History
        • 20.3 Preparation of the Vaccine
        • 20.4 Control Tests
        • 20.5 Administration of the Vaccine
        • 20.6 Presentation and Storage
        • 20.7 Laboratory Tests
        • References
      • Chapter Twenty One. Purified Vero-Cell Rabies Vaccine
        • 21.1 Introduction
        • 21.2 Materials
        • 21.3 Methods
        • 21.4 Discussion
        • Acknowledgments
        • References
      • Chapter Twenty Two. Mouse Potency Testing of Rabies Vaccines
        • 22.1 Introduction
        • 22.2 Materials
        • 22.3 Methods
        • 22.4 Discussion
        • Acknowledgments
        • References
      • Chapter Twenty Three. In Vitro Potency Testing of Rabies Vaccines
        • 23.1 Introduction
        • 23.2 Materials
        • 23.3 Methods
        • 23.4 Discussion
        • References
    • Section H: Rabies Antibodies/Fragments
      • Chapter Twenty Four. Production of Equine Rabies Immune Globulin of High Purity, Potency, and Safety
        • 24.1 Introduction
        • 24.2 Materials
        • 24.3 Methods
        • 24.4 Discussion
        • Acknowledgments
        • References
      • Chapter Twenty Five. Production of Polyclonal Rabies Virus Antibodies in Birds
        • 25.1 Introduction
        • 25.2 Advantages of Immunoglobulin Y Compared to Immunoglobulin G
        • 25.3 Materials and Methods
        • 25.4 Discussion
        • References
      • Chapter Twenty Six. Production of Full-Length Human Monoclonal Antibodies using Transgenic Mice
        • 26.1 Introduction
        • 26.2 Hybridoma Production
        • 26.3 Hybridoma Screening and Characterization
        • 26.4 Summary
        • References
  • Part Three: Development of Anti-Viral Approaches
    • Chapter Twenty Seven. Rabies Therapeutics: Development of Anti-Viral Approaches
      • 27.1 Background
      • 27.2 An Empirical and Heteroclite Arsenal
      • 27.3 Blocking External Replication Steps
      • 27.4 Blocking Internal Replication Steps
      • 27.5 Screening Without “A Priori” Knowledge
      • 27.6 Several Methodologies
      • 27.7 Discussion
      • Acknowledgments
      • References
  • Appendix A. List of Biologics Recommended by WHO for Human Rabies Prophylaxis
  • Index

About the Editor

Charles Rupprecht

Charles Rupprecht

Professor Charles E. Rupprecht is the Director of Research at the Global Alliance for Rabies Control and is the previous Director of WHO Collaborating Center for Rabies Research. He has won numerous federal service awards including the National Center for Infectious Diseases Public Health Protection Research Award in 2005.

Affiliations and Expertise

Global Alliance for Rabies Control

Thirumeni Nagarajan

Thirumeni Nagarajan

Professor Nagarajan Thirumeni is a professor in biotechnology and the manager of Indian Immunologics Ltd. as well as the general manager of research and development in the biologics division of E. Ltd, Hyderabad, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad, India

Reviews

"...a great, up-to-date reference on laboratory protocols for rabies diagnosis, research, and prevention. It is a must if you work in this field. Score: 85 - 3 Stars" --Doody's

