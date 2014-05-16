Current Issues in the Education of Students with Visual Impairments, Volume 46
Table of Contents
- Series Preface
- Preface to Special Issue on Visual Impairment
- Chapter One: Advancing the Education of Students with Visual Impairments Through Evidence-Based Practices
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Education of Students with Visual Impairments
- 3 Advancing Evidence-Based Practices
- 4 Implications for the Future
- Chapter Two: Assistive Technology for Students with Visual Impairments: A Research Agenda
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter Three: Teaching Skill Acquisition to Individuals with Blindness: A Systematic Review of Response-Prompting Procedures
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Method
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- Chapter Four: Communication Development of Children with Visual Impairment and Deafblindness: A Synthesis of Intervention Research
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Method
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter Five: Unified English Braille in the United States: A Research Agenda for Transition and Instruction
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Method
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- Chapter Six: Reading Comprehension for Braille Readers: An Empirical Framework for Research
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Method
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- Chapter Seven: Three Areas of the Expanded Core Curriculum for Students with Visual Impairment: Research Priorities for Independent Living Skills, Self-Determination, and Social Interaction Skills
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Method
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Research Priorities
- Chapter Eight: Orientation and Mobility for Students with Visual Impairments: Priorities for Research
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background and Rationale for Review
- 3 Method
- 4 Results
- 5 Discussion
- Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, and syndromes of developmental disabilities. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.
The current volume, number 46, addresses current issues in the education of students with visual impairments. Topics covered include the expanded core curriculum for students with visual impairment; assistive technology; Braille reading comprehension; communication development; orientation and mobility issues, and more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 16th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124200494
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124200395
About the Serial Volume Editors
Deborah Hatton Serial Volume Editor
Deborah D. Hatton, Ph.D., is Associate Professor of Special Education and Director of the Program in Visual Disabilities at Peabody College of Vanderbilt University. Her research interests include intervention research in visual impairment and behavioral phenotype research with students with fragile X syndrome. She received her bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Auburn University, her master’s degree in visual disabilities from Florida State University, and her Ph.D. in special education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Prior to arriving at Vanderbilt’s Program in Visual Disabilities in August 2009, Dr. Hatton was a senior scientist at the FPG Child Development Institute at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she spent 15 years directing research and outreach projects funded by the U. S. Department of Education and the National Institutes of Health. Projects included The Early Intervention Training Center for Infants and Toddlers with Visual Impairments, Project Emerge: Understanding Early Literacy in Young Children with Visual Impairments, and The National Professional Development Center on Autism Spectrum Disorders. Prior to her work as a researcher and faculty member in the field of special education, Deborah was employed as a general education teacher, an itinerant teacher of students with visual impairments, and an administrator of programs for typically developing students, as well as programs serving students with visual impairments. She helped establish the statewide early intervention program for young children with visual impairments, ages birth to five years, at the Governor Morehead School (GMS) for the Blind in Raleigh, NC and later served on the board of directors at GMS for 12 years.
Associate Professor, Special Education and Director of the Program in Visual Disabilities, Peabody College, Vanderbilt University, TN, USA