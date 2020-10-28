Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering

Prof. Jonathan Wong is currently a Professor in the Department of Biology at the Hong Kong Baptist University, and Director of the Institute of Bioresource and Agriculture, and Sino-Forest Applied Research Centre for Pearl River Delta Environment and Hong Kong Organic Resource Centre. He is also the Executive Director of Earth Tech Consultancy Co. Ltd. and Hong Kong Organic Resource Centre Certification Ltd. Prof Wong has been working in the area of solid waste management with specialization in bioconversion of organic wastes using innovative composting and anaerobic digestion technology especially in the field of sustainable food waste treatment and conversion technologies for the production of bio-methane, compost etc. Over the years, he has received over HK$150 millions of research funding and published over 400 SCI publication and conference proceedings, 6 Books and 11 research patents with citation of > 10100 and H-index of 58. Professor Wong is an Academician of European Academy of Sciences and Arts, and fellow of Institute of Bioresource Association and Hong Kong Institute of Qualified Environmental Profession. Jonathan was bestowed with Medal of Honours by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2011 and appointed as Justice of Peace in 2014 for his service and contribution to the Environment.