Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Sustainable Food Waste Management: Resource Recovery and Treatment
Description
Sustainable Food Waste Management: Resource Recovery and Treatment covers the latest methods of food waste management and resource recovery from a sustainability perspective and is suitable for universities, municipalities and companies who work in this field. Food waste is an abundantly available yet underutilized resource. This book provides a comprehensive account of food waste chemistry, latest techniques for food waste treatment and recycling, sustainability assessment (social, economic, environmental) and challenges in food waste management. It should be useful both as a course book and a reference book in biochemical engineering, environmental, and waste management for universities and companies. This book covers its recycling to value-added products using sustainable concepts and methodologies.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive account on food waste chemistry and its utilization as a resource for generation of value-added products with a detailed understanding of food waste diversity, drivers and policies governing its valorisation according to its location
- Provides an exhaustive description of general treatment options and their evaluation guidelines in terms of cost, energy consumption and waste generation which enables readers to understand the principles behind various recovery and treatment schemes
- Describes existing and emerging food waste recycling technologies, products obtained and process efficiencies
- A thorough account of critical factors and challenges in food waste valorization such as handling of new emerging contaminants, end-product purity and life-cycle assessment
Readership
Postgraduates and PhD students taking modules on Green Chemistry and Environmental Technology, Waste Valorisation, Environmental Science, Sustainable Development, and Agricultural Science, It will also benefit municipalities, industry professionals and product developers who are looking at improved economic and environmental means of utilising waste streams for resource recovery
Table of Contents
1. Food waste and sustainable management technologies: An introduction
2. Food waste properties and chemistry
3. Food waste generation and collection
4. Closing the food chain loop through waste prevention and recovery
5. Bioconversion technologies: Food Waste Composting: Challenges and Possible Approaches
6. Bioconversion technologies: Anaerobic digestion of food waste
7. Microbial conversion of food waste: volatile fatty acids platform
8. Bioconversion technologies: Insect and worm farming
9. Bioconversion Technologies: Hydrolytic Enzyme Treatment of Food Waste
10. Bio-products from food waste
11. Conversion of food waste to animal feeds
12. Gasification and pyrolysis of food waste
13. Emerging technologies for treatment of food waste
14. Food waste policy
15. Life-cycle assessment and sustainability assessment of food waste utilization
Details
- No. of pages:
- 337
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191484
About the Editor
Jonathan Wong
Prof. Jonathan Wong is currently a Professor in the Department of Biology at the Hong Kong Baptist University, and Director of the Institute of Bioresource and Agriculture, and Sino-Forest Applied Research Centre for Pearl River Delta Environment and Hong Kong Organic Resource Centre. He is also the Executive Director of Earth Tech Consultancy Co. Ltd. and Hong Kong Organic Resource Centre Certification Ltd. Prof Wong has been working in the area of solid waste management with specialization in bioconversion of organic wastes using innovative composting and anaerobic digestion technology especially in the field of sustainable food waste treatment and conversion technologies for the production of bio-methane, compost etc. Over the years, he has received over HK$150 millions of research funding and published over 400 SCI publication and conference proceedings, 6 Books and 11 research patents with citation of > 10100 and H-index of 58. Professor Wong is an Academician of European Academy of Sciences and Arts, and fellow of Institute of Bioresource Association and Hong Kong Institute of Qualified Environmental Profession. Jonathan was bestowed with Medal of Honours by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2011 and appointed as Justice of Peace in 2014 for his service and contribution to the Environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head and Professor, Department of Biology, Institute of Bioresources and Agriculture, Hong Kong Baptist University, Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong
Guneet Kaur
Dr Guneet Kaur is currently an Assistant Professor at Hong Kong Baptist University, Hong Kong. Her research focusses on bioprocess engineering, integrated fermentation-separation systems, high cell density fed-batch and continuous fermentations, mathematical modelling and optimization of bioprocesses, and recombinant DNA technology for production of high-value added bio-based products such as platform chemicals, biofuels, biotherapeutics and biosurfactants. She has 14 publications (11 as first author; 2 as co-first author) in high impact factor journals and her work is well cited by researchers worldwide giving an h-index of 8 (Google Scholar). She also has one US and China patent (pending) for her work on RNAi therapeutics. She is a recipient of various prestigious awards and fellowships including FRQNT Postdoctoral Merit Fellowship Award, Ministère de l’Éducation, Quebec, Canada; ICMR Doctoral Fellowship, Government of India; Best Oral Presentation Award, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India; Foundation for Innovation and Technology Nomination for Best Industry Relevant PhD project, IITD; Merit Scholarship for Honours program, University of Delhi, India; Top Cited Article Award, Elsevier. Since 2015, she serves as editor of Journal of Food & Industrial Microbiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Biology, Hong Kong Baptist University, Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong
Mohammad Taherzadeh
Mohammad J. Taherzadeh is professor in Biotechnology since 2004 at University of Borås in Sweden. He is also director of Resource Recovery, a research profile with about 50 researchers to convert wastes to energy and value-added products. Prof. Taherzadeh has PhD in Bioscience and MSc and Bsc in Chemical Engineering. He is working on converting wastes and residuals to ethanol, biogas, fish feed and superabsorbents, in which fermentation development using bacteria, yeast and filamentous fungi has a heavy weight. Prof. Taherzadeh has more than 120 publications in scientific peer-reviewed journals, 10 book chapters and two patents. Mohammad is the panel chairman of “biotechnology, chemical technology and environmental technology” of Swedish Research Council, and also in the editorial board of Bioresource Technology and BioResources. Some of the papers published by him during last two years are listed as below:
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Swedish Centre for Resource Recovery, University of Borås, Borås, Sweden
Ashok Pandey
Prof. Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at the Centre for Innovation and Translational Research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Executive Director (Honorary) at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability – India. His major research and technological development interests are industrial & environmental biotechnology and energy biosciences, focusing on biomass to biofuels & chemicals, waste to wealth & energy, industrial enzymes, etc. Professor Pandey is Adjunct/Visiting Professor/Scientist in universities in France, Brazil, Canada, China, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, etc and also in several universities several in India. He has ~ 1300 publications/communications, which include 16 patents, 83 books, ~ 700 papers and book chapters, etc with h index of 93 and > 38,000 citations (Goggle scholar). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisor of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Subject Editor of Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Scientist, Centre for Innovation and Translational Research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India
Katia Lasaridi
Prof. Katia Lasaridi is Professor in Environmental Management and Technology at the School of Environment, Geography and Applied Economics in HUA. She has served as President of the Board of the Hellenic Recycling Agency, i.e. the public body responsible for the implementation and regulation of the Extended Producer Responsibility policies in Greece. Currently she serves HUA as Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs and International Relations. Katia has been involved in waste management for over 25 years. A physicist by education (National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece), she holds an MSc and a PhD on organic waste treatment from the University of Leeds, UK. She has extensive research and consultancy experience with local authorities and the industry in various aspects of waste management. She has published over 150 research papers in peer reviewed Journals and Conference proceedings, while she was the Principal Investigator in over 30 waste related national and international projects focusing mainly on waste prevention, organic/food waste and WEEE
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Environment, Geography and Applied Economics, Harokopio University, Athens, Greece
