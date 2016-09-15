Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering

Prof Claude-Gilles DUSSAP is graduated in Chemical Engineering from the University of Toulouse in 1978. He did her PhD degree in Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Department, focusing on development of bioreactor at the University Blaise Pascal (Clermont-Ferrand). He is presently head of the team Chemical and Biochemical Engineering in the Institut Pascal (University Blaise Pascal -- CNRS). He has been much involved in the analysis of the relationships, which exist between the physiological responses of microorganisms and bioreactors environment. This includes insightful investigation in metabolic engineering (metabolic fluxes distribution, control and regulation of metabolism) and thorough analysis of bioreactor performances regarding the mass, heat, light-energy transfer and mixing properties of reactors. He has a strong experience in mathematical modelling of biological kinetics, thermodynamical equilibrium properties of aqueous solutions and of reactor characteristics. He has a track record experience in the design and the mathematical modelling of MELiSSA (Micro-Ecological Life Support System Alternative) ecosystem, which is the biological life support system developed by European Spatial Agency (ESA) for long duration spatial missions. His main domain of expertise covers all the process engineering aspects of the bioreactors design, modelling, scale-up and control in relation with the food quality and nutritional properties of food recipes for spationauts. He has been in charge of the definition of Life Support issues in the European framework program AURORA. He is member of the evaluation committee of European Science Fondation. His main research activities concern Chemical engineering; Metabolic engineering: metabolic fluxes calculation; Mass and energy transfer modelling and assessment of coupling with metabolic limitations; Applied thermodynamics (modelling of equilibrium properties); and Thermokinetic modelling and application of Thermodynamic of Irreversible Processes to biotransformations.

His interests have been extended to bioenergy production processes and assessment of environmental impact of biotechnology processes regarding 2G and 3G biofuels. The results of these research works have been published in 150 papers. He has supervised 25 PhD students and 70 MSc lab works.