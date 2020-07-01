Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Advanced Membrane Separation Processes for Sustainable Water and Wastewater Management – Anaerobic Membrane Bioreactor Processes and Technologies
Description
Advanced Membrane Separation Processes for Sustainable Water and Wastewater Management –Anaerobic Membrane Bioreactor Processes and Technologies gives an up-to-date review and research developments of AnMBR systems (including hybrid systems) in wastewater treatment in terms of pollutants removal, nutrients recovery and energy production, as well as the achievement of energy efficiency of the process itself.
The current challenges that hinder the application and industrialization of AnMBR technology, knowledge gaps and future research perspectives are also explained and discussed with possible strategies to solve the problems.
The book is a potential resource for engineers, scientists, educators, students and general public to understand the current developments and future prospects in field of AnMBR research.
Key Features
- Covers different aspects of AnMBR in wastewater treatment such as fundamental knowledge, process design and evaluation, operation and optimization, application
- Focuses on different AnMBR configurations and systems/hybrid systems in treating a large variety of wastewaters
- Provides state-of-the-art technology development of AnMBR technology, advantages and challenges as well as the strategies to overcome the limitations
- Includes AnMBR technology in removing the priority substances (PSs) and emerging contaminants of environmental concern as well as evaluates energy potentials in wastewater treatment
Readership
Post graduate and doctoral students and educators, professional course students, researchers and wastewater treatment professionals. Policy Makers, Regulators, Water Management Practitioners
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to current status and recent developments in anaerobic membrane bioreactors
2. Anaerobic membrane bioreactors: Basic process design and operation
3. Current challenges in anaerobic membrane bioreactors
4. Biofouling management in anaerobic membrane bioreactors
5. Advanced anaerobic membrane bioreactors: performance enhancers and their hybrid systems
6. Anaerobic membrane bioreactors for domestic wastewater treatment
7. Anaerobic membrane bioreactors for industrial wastewater treatment
8. Anaerobic membrane bioreactors for emerging pollutants removal
9. Anaerobic membrane bioreactors for antibiotic wastewater treatment
10. Anaerobic Osmotic Membrane Bioreactor for Wastewater Treatment and Reclamation
11. Anaerobic dynamic membrane bioreactors (AnDMBRs) for wastewater treatment,
12. Nutrient recovery in anaerobic membrane bioreactors
13. Energy production in anaerobic membrane bioreactors
14. Anaerobic membrane bioreactors for sustainable and energy efficient municipal wastewater treatment
15. Anaerobic membrane bioreactors for biohydrogen production
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198520
About the Editor
Hao Ngo
Prof. Huu Hao Ngo is currently a Professor of Environmental Engineering and serving as Deputy Director of Centre for Technology in Water and Wastewater, Co-Director of Joint Research Centre for Protective Infrastructure Technology and Environmental Green Bioprocess, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology, University of Technology Sydney. Ngo is internationally well-known for his activities in the areas of advanced biological waste treatment technologies and membrane technologies. His expertise and practical experience also covers the areas of water and wastewater quality monitoring and management, water and wastewater treatment reuse technology and assessment, desalination, and solid waste management. Currently, his activities focuses more on the development of specific green bioprocessing technologies: resource recovery, water-waste-bioenergy nexus and greenhouse gas emission control. Ngo has published more than 500 technical papers and a number of patents while receiving several highly recognized honors/awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Environmental Engineering and Deputy Director, Centre for Technology in Water and Wastewater, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Technology Sydney, Australia
Wenshan Guo
Prof. Wenshan Guo is a Professor in School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Technology Sydney (UTS). She is also a core member in Centre for Technology in Water and Wastewater (CTWW) at UTS and her research focuses on the innovative water and wastewater treatment and reuse technologies. Her expertise and practical experience cover the areas of water and wastewater engineering such as membrane bioreactor, advanced biological wastewater treatment technologies, physico-chemical separation technologies, solid waste management, environmental assessment and desalination. Her current research is in the areas of green technologies for resource and energy recovery, waste-to-energy, water-waste-energy nexus and climate change mitigation. She has authored 1 book, 19 book chapters, and more than 350 papers. She is currently serving as Editor of Bioresource Technology Report (Elsevier), Associate Editors of Journal of Hazardous, Toxic & Radioactive Waste (ASCE), and Academic Editor of Journal of Chemistry (Hindawi Publishing Corporation, USA).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and core member in Centre for Technology in Water and Wastewater, University of Technology, Sydney, Australia
How Yong Ng
Prof. How Yong Ng is a Provost Chair’s Professor of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the National University of Singapore (NUS). He also currently serves as the Director of the NUS Environmental Research Institute and the Director of the Sembcorp-NUS Corporate Laboratory. His research focuses on biological treatment processes including modelling, membrane bioreactor and microbial fuel cell for water reuse and energy recovery. He had contributed to more than 350 publications in referred international journals and conference papers. Dr. Ng is an Associate Editor of Water Research and an Editor of the Journal of Water Reuse and Desalination. He is a Fellow of the International Water Association (IWA) and is currently the Vice-Chair of the IWA Membrane Technology Specialist Group (MTSG) and the President of the Environmental Engineering Society of Singapore (EESS).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Provost Chair, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, National University of Singapore, Singapore
Giorgio Mannina
Prof. Giorgio Mannina is Professor of Sanitary and Environmental Engineering at the Engineering Department of Palermo University – Italy. His research interest and focus is on: advanced wastewater treatments (MBR, MBBR, hybrid processes, IFAS, etc..), BNR processes, mathematical modelling etc. He is authors of more than 350 papers of which >100 on ISI Journals and Editors of around 10 books with more than 20 authored chapters. He has been invited to give several plenary/keynotes and invited talks, seminars and lecturers in the international conferences as well as the universities/research institutions. Prof. Mannina has been visiting Professor in several Universities: Columbia University, (USA), Norwegian University of Science and Technology (Norway), Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (Belgium), Laval University (Canada). Prof. Mannina is Associate/Guest Editor of multiple ISI Journals. He is Chair of the International Water Association (IWA) Task Group on Membrane Bioreactor modelling & control and Member of the IWA Specialist Group "Membrane Technology".
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Sanitary and Environmental Engineering, Polytechnic school, Palermo University, Palermo, Italy
Ashok Pandey
Prof. Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at the Centre for Innovation and Translational Research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Executive Director (Honorary) at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability – India. His major research and technological development interests are industrial & environmental biotechnology and energy biosciences, focusing on biomass to biofuels & chemicals, waste to wealth & energy, industrial enzymes, etc. Professor Pandey is Adjunct/Visiting Professor/Scientist in universities in France, Brazil, Canada, China, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, etc and also in several universities several in India. He has ~ 1300 publications/communications, which include 16 patents, 83 books, ~ 700 papers and book chapters, etc with h index of 93 and > 38,000 citations (Goggle scholar). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisor of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Subject Editor of Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Scientist, Centre for Innovation and Translational Research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India