Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering

Advanced Membrane Separation Processes for Sustainable Water and Wastewater Management –Anaerobic Membrane Bioreactor Processes and Technologies gives an up-to-date review and research developments of AnMBR systems (including hybrid systems) in wastewater treatment in terms of pollutants removal, nutrients recovery and energy production, as well as the achievement of energy efficiency of the process itself.

The current challenges that hinder the application and industrialization of AnMBR technology, knowledge gaps and future research perspectives are also explained and discussed with possible strategies to solve the problems.

The book is a potential resource for engineers, scientists, educators, students and general public to understand the current developments and future prospects in field of AnMBR research.