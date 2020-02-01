Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Advanced Membrane Separation Processes for Sustainable Water and Wastewater Management - Case Studies and Sustainability Analysis
Description
Advanced Membrane Separation Processes for Sustainable Water and Wastewater Management - Case Studies and Sustainability Analysis gives an up-to-date review and research developments of MBR systems (including hybrid systems) in wastewater treatment in terms of pollutant removal, nutrient recovery, and energy production as well as the achievement of energy efficiency of the process itself. The current challenges that hinder the application and industrialization of MBR technology as well as knowledge gaps and future research perspectives are also discussed, including possible strategies to solve the various problems involved.
This work is an excellent reference for education and understanding of biotechnology, microbiology, environmental science and technology, environmental engineering, chemical engineering, biotechnology and bioengineering research and and development. It is also an invaluable resource to postgraduate and doctoral students, educators, professional course students, researchers, and wastewater treatment professionals.
Key Features
- Covers different aspects of MBR in wastewater treatment such as fundamental knowledge, sustainability, cost analysis, and case studies
- Focuses on different MBR configurations and systems/hybrid systems in treating a large variety of wastewaters
- Provides state-of-the-art technological development of MBR technology, advantages, and challenges as well as strategies to overcome limitations
- Includes MBR technology in removing priority substances (PSs) and emerging contaminants of environmental concern as well as evaluates energy potential in wastewater treatment
Readership
Post graduate and doctoral students and educators, professional course students, researchers and wastewater treatment professionals, policy makers, regulators, water management practitioners
Table of Contents
1. Sustainability analysis of large scale membrane bioreactor plant
2. Fouling Control in MBR in a Sustainable Perspective
3. Baffled Membrane Bioreactor: efficient nutrient removal, operational energy reduction and modeling
4. Sludge reduction and microbial structures in MBRs: features influencing the sustainable adoption of MBRs
5. Greenhouse gas from MBR: new perspectives on monitoring and mathematical modelling
6. Advanced Membrane Bioreactors for Emerging Contaminant Removal and Quorum Sensing Control
7. Membrane Bio Reactors treating tannery wastewaters, limits and potentials for an optimised full scale application
8. High Salinity Wastewater Treatment by Membrane bioreactors
9. Sustainable Adoption and Future Perspectives for MBR Applications
10. Self-Forming Dynamic Membrane Bioreactors (SFD MBR) for wastewater treatment: principles and applications
11. Environmental profile of decentralized wastewater treatment strategies based on membrane technologies
12. Energy and environmental impact of an AnMBR demonstration plant treating urban wastewater
13. MBR for wastewater reclamation: cost analysis
14. MBR sludge: from production to disposal
15. New applications in Integrated Fixed film Activated Sludge – Membrane Bioreactor (IFAS-MBR) Systems
16. Influence of bio(de)flocculation on activated sludge separation processes in membrane bioreactors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198544
About the Editor
Giorgio Mannina
Prof. Giorgio Mannina is Professor of Sanitary and Environmental Engineering at the Engineering Department of Palermo University – Italy. His research interest and focus is on: advanced wastewater treatments (MBR, MBBR, hybrid processes, IFAS, etc..), BNR processes, mathematical modelling etc. He is authors of more than 350 papers of which >100 on ISI Journals and Editors of around 10 books with more than 20 authored chapters. He has been invited to give several plenary/keynotes and invited talks, seminars and lecturers in the international conferences as well as the universities/research institutions. Prof. Mannina has been visiting Professor in several Universities: Columbia University, (USA), Norwegian University of Science and Technology (Norway), Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (Belgium), Laval University (Canada). Prof. Mannina is Associate/Guest Editor of multiple ISI Journals. He is Chair of the International Water Association (IWA) Task Group on Membrane Bioreactor modelling & control and Member of the IWA Specialist Group "Membrane Technology".
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Sanitary and Environmental Engineering, Polytechnic school, Palermo University, Palermo, Italy
Ashok Pandey
Prof. Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at the Centre for Innovation and Translational Research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Executive Director (Honorary) at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability – India. His major research and technological development interests are industrial & environmental biotechnology and energy biosciences, focusing on biomass to biofuels & chemicals, waste to wealth & energy, industrial enzymes, etc. Professor Pandey is Adjunct/Visiting Professor/Scientist in universities in France, Brazil, Canada, China, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, etc and also in several universities several in India. He has ~ 1300 publications/communications, which include 16 patents, 83 books, ~ 700 papers and book chapters, etc with h index of 93 and > 38,000 citations (Goggle scholar). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisor of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Subject Editor of Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Scientist, Centre for Innovation and Translational Research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India
Christian Larroche
Prof. Christian Larroche is Director of Polytech Clermont-Ferrand, a graduate school of engineering of University Clermont-Auvergne, France. He is also member of the research laboratory Institut Pascal and of the laboratory of excellence ImobS3 at the same university. He has strong research skills and expertise in the area of applied microbiology and biochemical engineering. He is author of 220 documents, including 114 articles, three patents, 15 book chapters and 24 co-editions of books or journal special issues. He is member of French Society for Process Engineering (SFGP), French Society of Biotechnology and European Federation of Chemical Engineering. He is administrator of IBA-IFIBiop and editor of Bioresource Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Laboratory, Institute Pascal, University Clermont Auvergne, Clermont Ferrand, France
How Yong Ng
Prof. How Yong Ng is a Provost Chair’s Professor of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the National University of Singapore (NUS). He also currently serves as the Director of the NUS Environmental Research Institute and the Director of the Sembcorp-NUS Corporate Laboratory. His research focuses on biological treatment processes including modelling, membrane bioreactor and microbial fuel cell for water reuse and energy recovery. He had contributed to more than 350 publications in referred international journals and conference papers. Dr. Ng is an Associate Editor of Water Research and an Editor of the Journal of Water Reuse and Desalination. He is a Fellow of the International Water Association (IWA) and is currently the Vice-Chair of the IWA Membrane Technology Specialist Group (MTSG) and the President of the Environmental Engineering Society of Singapore (EESS).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Provost Chair, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, National University of Singapore, Singapore
Hao Ngo
Prof. Huu Hao Ngo is currently a Professor of Environmental Engineering and serving as Deputy Director of Centre for Technology in Water and Wastewater, Co-Director of Joint Research Centre for Protective Infrastructure Technology and Environmental Green Bioprocess, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology, University of Technology Sydney. Ngo is internationally well-known for his activities in the areas of advanced biological waste treatment technologies and membrane technologies. His expertise and practical experience also covers the areas of water and wastewater quality monitoring and management, water and wastewater treatment reuse technology and assessment, desalination, and solid waste management. Currently, his activities focuses more on the development of specific green bioprocessing technologies: resource recovery, water-waste-bioenergy nexus and greenhouse gas emission control. Ngo has published more than 500 technical papers and a number of patents while receiving several highly recognized honors/awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Environmental Engineering and Deputy Director, Centre for Technology in Water and Wastewater, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Technology Sydney, Australia