Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering

Advanced Membrane Separation Processes for Sustainable Water and Wastewater Management - Case Studies and Sustainability Analysis gives an up-to-date review and research developments of MBR systems (including hybrid systems) in wastewater treatment in terms of pollutant removal, nutrient recovery, and energy production as well as the achievement of energy efficiency of the process itself. The current challenges that hinder the application and industrialization of MBR technology as well as knowledge gaps and future research perspectives are also discussed, including possible strategies to solve the various problems involved.

This work is an excellent reference for education and understanding of biotechnology, microbiology, environmental science and technology, environmental engineering, chemical engineering, biotechnology and bioengineering research and and development. It is also an invaluable resource to postgraduate and doctoral students, educators, professional course students, researchers, and wastewater treatment professionals.