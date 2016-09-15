Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering

Professor Christian Larroche is a graduate in Biochemical Engineering from the INSA, Toulouse, (1979), Docteur-Ingénieur in Organic Chemistry from Paul Sabatier Toulouse 3 University (1982), and Docteur ès Sciences (Ph D) in Biochemical Engineering from Blaise Pascal University (1990). He has strong research interest in the area of applied microbiology and biochemical engineering. His skills are related to biochemical engineering, especially the study and development of special processes for the use of microorganisms. This includes fungal spores production by solid state cultivation and their use as protein (enzyme) reservoir in biotransformations. A special interest in phase transfer phenomena coupled to metabolic engineering has to be noticed. It is applied to the design and optimisation of biotransformations involving hydrophobic compounds and carried out in biphasic liquid-liquid media. These processes are related both to the food and environment (bioremediation) areas. His interests have recently be extended to bioenergy, and he is presently co-ordinator of two French research programs on biohydrogen production by non photosynthetic anaerobic microorganisms grown on complex media.

He is author of about 170 documents, including 75 articles, two patents, 12 book chapters and 18 co-edition of books or journal special issues. He has supervised 10 PhD students and 20 MSc lab works. He is member of SFGP (French Society for Process Engineering) and vice chairman & administrator of IFIBiop, an international network entitled "International Forum on Industrial Bioprocesses". He is head of the department of "Study and Development of Processes involving Microorganisms" of the platform for technological development Biotechnology – Material Engineering of Blaise Pascal University and belongs to the team GePEB (Process engineering, Energetics and Biosystems) of the Institut Pascal in the same university. He has been vice-president of the university in charge of research valorization and technology transfer (2008-2012) and is currently director of Polytech Clermont-Ferrand, a graduate school of engineering of Blaise Pascal University.