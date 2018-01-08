Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Waste Treatment Processes for Energy Generation
Description
Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering: Waste Treatment Processes for Energy Generation provides extensive research on the role of waste management processes/technologies for energy generation. The enormous increase of waste materials generated by human activity and its potentially harmful effects on the environment and public health have led to an increasing awareness of an urgent need to adopt scientific methods for the safe disposal of wastes. This book outlines the basic knowledge, processes and technologies for the generation of energy from waste and functions as an important reference for academics and practitioners at varying levels of interest and knowledge.
The book's content encompasses all issues for energy recovery from waste in a very clear and simple manner, acting as a comprehensive resource for anyone seeking an understanding on the topic.
Key Features
- Outlines the latest technologies used for waste conversion into energy and facilitates project evaluation based on these technologies
- Summarizes the pros and cons of various processes
- Includes case studies and economic analysis
Readership
Postgraduate and graduate students, researchers in academia, bio-industries, and government. It is also useful to students in the areas of Biotechnology, Industrial Biotechnology, Biochemical Engineering, Biological Engineering, Bioengineering, Biomedical Engineering
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Waste legislations across the globe: An overview
3. Global status of waste to energy technology
4. Different waste treatment processes/technologies for energy recovery
5. Biofuels production from biomass towards sustainable development
6. Landfill gas as an energy source
7. Case studies around the world: Successful stories and challenges
8. Application of geographic information system in energy utilization
9. Promoting waste-to-energy: Nexus thinking, policy instruments and implications for the environment
10. The concept of energy efficient residential block design
11. Energy aware intelligence in megacities
12. Waste to energy model/tool presentation
13. Aspen plus modeling approach in solid waste gasification
14. Energy from waste: Future prospects towards sustainable development
15. Value creation with waste to energy: Economic consideration
16. Worldwide business model-environmental and financial aspects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 8th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444640840
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444640833
About the Editor
Sunil Kumar
Dr. Sunil Kumar is a Senior Scientist at CSIR–National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur, India. Dr. Kumar has extensive experience in the field of solid and hazardous waste management and has over 80 publications and communications, which include three books and eight book chapters, and has an H index of 24 and more than 3700 citations.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR–National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur, India
Rakesh Kumar
Dr. Rakesh Kumar is a Director of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), a constituent laboratory of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) working under the umbrella of Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, New Delhi. Dr. Kumar is one of the leading personalities in the field of Environmental Science and Technology. His major research interests include a wide range of environment science and engineering topics. He has 135 publications / communications, which includes 11 patents, 5 books, 15 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist and Director CSIR-NEERI, Nagpur- 440 020, Maharashtra, India
Ashok Pandey
Professor Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute for Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Honorary Executive Director at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability- India; he was the former Deputy Director for CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology at Trivandrum, where he head the Centre for Biofuels and Biotechnology Division. Professor Pandey’s research interests are on bio-based economy for the production of fuels and chemicals. He has over 1000 publications and communications, which include 14 patents and design copyright, 34 books, 99 book chapters, and 391 original and review papers. Professor Pandey is the recipient of many national and international awards and fellowships, including Fellow of International Society for Energy, Environment and Sustainability, National Academy of Science (India), Biotech Research Society, India, and the International Organization of Biotechnology and Bioengineering. He was Chairman of the International Society of Food, Agriculture and Environment, Finland (Food & Health) from 2003-2004. He is Founder President of the Biotech Research Society, India (www.brsi.in); International Coordinator and General Secretary of International Forum on Industrial Bioprocesses, France (www.ifibiop.org), and Vice-President of the International Society for Energy, Environment & Sustainability (www.isees.org) and All India Biotech Association (www.aibaonline.com). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisors of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability and editorial board member of several international and Indian journals. Prof. Pandey was also recently honoured as the Most Cited Author as per the Shanghai Ranking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India