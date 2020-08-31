Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering

SECTION A: Potential Bioresources

1. Bioresources and their significance: prospects and obstacles

2. Valorization of agricultural wastes for multi-dimensional use

3. Vermicomposting: Earthworms as potent bioresources for biomass conversion

4. Unconventional bioresources and their prospects: focus on spent-straw and biochar

5. Agro-based industrial wastes as potent sources of alternative energy and organic fertilizers

6. Comparative assessment of biowaste conversion technologies: Energy recovery perspective

7. The role of perennial grasses for ecological restoration of degraded lands

8. An evaluation of different climate matrices used in biomass energy research

SECTION B: Economics of bioresources

9. Economics of Bioresource utilization technologies: An overview

10. Organic farming and composting approaches: Insights on cost-benefit analysis

11. Medicinal plants and herbal based medicine: An economic assessment

12. Industrial perspective of food preservatives from microbial origin

13. Gasification technologies and their energy recovery potential: can we reduce the capital cost?

SECTION C: Economic sustainability of the bioresources

14. Sustainability analysis of large scale composting of food-wastes

15. Economic potential of Bamboo and tea plantation residues as soil mulch: A soil health perspective

16. Socioeconomic potential of sericulture, arboriculture, lac-culture, and fisheries: Challenges and possibilities

17. Sustainability issues of plantations crops: economics and ecology

18. Social LCA in sustainable bioresource bioeconomy

19. Biomass energy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)

SECTION D: Alternative approaches in bioeconomy of bioresources

20. Role of Bionanomaterials and Bionanotechnology in bioeconomy

21. Traditional bioeconomy versus modern technology based bioeconomy

22. Ayurveda and its role in current bioeconomy

23. Bio-village as a model for bioeconomy