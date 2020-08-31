Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Sustainable Bioresources for the Emerging Bioeconomy
Description
Current Developments in Biotechnology and Bioengineering: Sustainable Bioresources for the Emerging Bioeconomy outlines recent advances in bioenergy, biorefinery and the bioeconomy, an essential element for a 21st century bio-based society. The book provides information on biomass and various conversion technologies with different parameters that affect the conversion process. Sections cover different bioproducts, biorefinery systems, energy and greenhouse gas emission balances of bioenergy and biorefinery, and environmental and economic footprints of bioeconomy. Finally, different strategies adopted by developed and developing countries for the promotion and implementation of a bioeconomy concept for a bio-based society are systematically covered.
The book provides comprehensive information starting from early progress to the latest trends on bioenergy, biorefinery and bioeconomy with special reference to the developed and the developing countries and the linkage between bioeconomy and climate change mitigation in simple scientific language to appeal to a wider audience.
Key Features
- Includes the fundamentals and concepts of biomass and bioenergy
- Outlines recent technology development for biomass conversion
- Provides concept for different bioproducts
- Covers global strategies and policies on the development of bioeconomies
Readership
Post-graduates students, researchers in Chemical Engineers, Biochemical Engineers, Biotechnologists working in academic institutes, research institutes, industries and governmental agencies, Engineering Companies, Process Engineering, Chemical Plants, waste management plants, and policy makers
Table of Contents
SECTION A: Potential Bioresources
1. Bioresources and their significance: prospects and obstacles
2. Valorization of agricultural wastes for multi-dimensional use
3. Vermicomposting: Earthworms as potent bioresources for biomass conversion
4. Unconventional bioresources and their prospects: focus on spent-straw and biochar
5. Agro-based industrial wastes as potent sources of alternative energy and organic fertilizers
6. Comparative assessment of biowaste conversion technologies: Energy recovery perspective
7. The role of perennial grasses for ecological restoration of degraded lands
8. An evaluation of different climate matrices used in biomass energy research
SECTION B: Economics of bioresources
9. Economics of Bioresource utilization technologies: An overview
10. Organic farming and composting approaches: Insights on cost-benefit analysis
11. Medicinal plants and herbal based medicine: An economic assessment
12. Industrial perspective of food preservatives from microbial origin
13. Gasification technologies and their energy recovery potential: can we reduce the capital cost?
SECTION C: Economic sustainability of the bioresources
14. Sustainability analysis of large scale composting of food-wastes
15. Economic potential of Bamboo and tea plantation residues as soil mulch: A soil health perspective
16. Socioeconomic potential of sericulture, arboriculture, lac-culture, and fisheries: Challenges and possibilities
17. Sustainability issues of plantations crops: economics and ecology
18. Social LCA in sustainable bioresource bioeconomy
19. Biomass energy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)
SECTION D: Alternative approaches in bioeconomy of bioresources
20. Role of Bionanomaterials and Bionanotechnology in bioeconomy
21. Traditional bioeconomy versus modern technology based bioeconomy
22. Ayurveda and its role in current bioeconomy
23. Bio-village as a model for bioeconomy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 31st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444643094
About the Editor
Rupam Kataki
Dr Rupam Kataki is a Professor in the Department of Energy, Tezpur University, Tezpur, Assam, India. He is currently heading the Department. His major research interests are in the fields of utilization of bioresources for biofuels and biomaterials. Dr Kataki has 134 publications, which includes 2 books, 20 book chapters, 41 original research papers, 06 conference full papers and 65 conference publications. He has been an editorial board members of Journal of Biofuels and Bioenergy, International Journal of Energy and Power, International Journal of Renewable Energy Development, Review Editor of Frontiers in Environmental Science. He has been a reviewer of about 30 journals and was Top Reviewer of the journal, Bioresource Technology in the 2017. He has already completed a number of nationally and Internationally collaborative research projects, notable among them is SAHYOG, an Indo-EU project jointly funded by DST and EU under Seventh Framework Programme of EU. He has been a regular proposal reviewer of Government of India’s Department of Science and Technology, DSIR, CSIR-NISTADS. He has been supervising PhD and Master of Technology (MTech) students and has so guided two PhD student and 27 MTech thesis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Energy, Tezpur University
Ashok Pandey
Prof. Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at the Centre for Innovation and Translational Research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Executive Director (Honorary) at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability – India. His major research and technological development interests are industrial & environmental biotechnology and energy biosciences, focusing on biomass to biofuels & chemicals, waste to wealth & energy, industrial enzymes, etc. Professor Pandey is Adjunct/Visiting Professor/Scientist in universities in France, Brazil, Canada, China, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, etc and also in several universities several in India. He has ~ 1300 publications/communications, which include 16 patents, 83 books, ~ 700 papers and book chapters, etc with h index of 93 and > 38,000 citations (Goggle scholar). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisor of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Subject Editor of Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre of Innovation and Translational Research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India & Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability-India, Lucknow, India
Samir Kumar Khanal
Dr. Samir Kumar Khanal is an Associate Professor of Biological Engineering at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. Previously, he was a post-doctoral research associate and Research Assistant Professor at Iowa State University for 6 years. Dr. Khanal obtained Ph.D. in Civil Engineering with a focus in Environmental Biotechnology from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), Hong Kong in 2002. He obtained in M.S. in environmental engineering from Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand in 1997. Dr. Khanal is a leading researcher, internationally in the field of anaerobic digestion, waste-to-resources and environmental biotechnology. Dr. Khanal, to date, has published over 90 refereed papers in high quality international journals. He also delivered over 90 keynote/invited presentation internationally. In addition, he also wrote and published a book entitled “Anaerobic Biotechnology for Bioenergy Production: Principles and Applications” (Wiley-Blackwell, 2008). Dr. Khanal edited another book, as the Lead Editor, entitled “Bioenergy and Biofuel from Biowastes and Biomass” (American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), 2010). Both books have become the best-sellers in the respective field. Recently he also published a bioenergy textbook entitled Bioenergy: Principles and Application (Wiley-Blackwell, 2016). He has supervised 11 Ph.D., 16 M.S., 17 undergraduate and 12 high school students, 13 post-docs and 14 visiting scholars. Dr. Khanal is also an editorial board member of the highly prestigious international journal, Bioresource Technology and Korean Journal of Environmental Engineering. He is also a recipient of CTAHR Dean’s Award for Excellence in Research (2016), University of Hawaii at Manoa. Dr. Khanal is a professional engineer (environmental engineering) in the state of Iowa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Biological Engineering, The University of Hawai‘i at Manoa, USA
Deepak Pant
Dr. Deepak Pant is a Senior Scientist at the Flemish Institute for Technological Research (VITO), Belgium. His research focuses on bioenergy, specifically, the design and optimization of bio-electrochemical systems for energy recovery from wastewater and microbial electrosynthesis for production of value-added chemicals through electrochemically driven bio-processes. He has 1 book (published by Springer), 1 Patent, 90 peer-reviewed publications with >5450 citations (h-index 39) and 25 book chapters to his credit. He is a member of several scientific communities including ISMET, ISE, BES, BRSI, IFIBiop and AMI. He serves as Editorial board member for the Journals: ‘Bioresource Technology’, ‘Electronic Journal of Biotechnology’, ‘Biofuel Research Journal’, ‘Heliyon’ and ‘Frontiers in Environmental Science’. He acts as the Editor of recently launched Elsevier journal ‘Bioresource Technology Reports’. He served on the scientific committee for 5th MFC conference (ISMET 5, Arizona, 2015) and EU-ISEMT 2016 (Rome). He also organized a symposium on “Electrochemistry, Photo-Electrochemistry and Bioelectrochemistry of Artificial Photosynthesis” at the annual meeting of International Society for Electrochemistry (ISE) in 2016, The Hague, Netherlands. He collaborates with researchers all over the globe and count over 115 co-authors spread across 30 institutions/universities. Currently, he is supervising one PhD student on microbial electro-synthesis and previously supervised 2 PhD student on microbial fuel cells. He was a promoter for two Marie Curie Post-docs on Microbial and Enzymatic Electro-synthesis on conversion of CO2 to value-added chemicals. He also contributes to scientific reviewing activities and reviews proposals for European Commission (Horizon 2020) and national funding programs of Spain, Italy, Poland, Croatia, Germany and India. He is also a member of the EPSRC expert college (UK).
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Flemish Institute for Technological Research (VITO)