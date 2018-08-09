Current Controversies in the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323614047, 9780323614054

Current Controversies in the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Laskin Shravan Renapurkar
eBook ISBN: 9780323614054
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323614047
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th August 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface: Current Controversies in the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders

The Role of Imaging in the Diagnosis of Temporomandibular Joint Pathology 　

The Use of Synovial Fluid Analysis for Diagnosis of Temporomandibular Joint Disorders

Occlusal Equilibration for the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders 　

The Use of Oral Appliances in the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders

The Efficacy of Pharmacologic Treatment of Temporomandibular Disorders 　

The Use of Botulinum Toxin for the Treatment of Myofascial Pain in the Masticatory Muscles

Surgical Versus Nonsurgical Management of Degenerative Joint Disease 　

Malocclusion as a Cause for Temporomandibular Disorders and Orthodontics as a Treatment

Orthognathic Surgery as a Treatment for Temporomandibular Disorders

Arthroscopy Versus Arthrocentesis for Treating Internal Derangements of the Temporomandibular Joint 　

Discectomy Versus Disc Preservation for Internal Derangement of the Temporomandibular Joint 　

Costochondral Graft Versus Total Alloplastic Joint for Temporomandibular Joint Reconstruction 　

Injectable Agents Versus Surgery for Recurrent Temporomandibular Joint Dislocation 　

Combined or Staged Temporomandibular Joint and Orthognathic Surgery for Patients with Internal Derangement and Dentofacial Deformities 　

Surgical Management of Idiopathic Condylar Resorption: Orthognathic Surgery Versus Temporomandibular Total Joint Replacement

The Role of Stress in the Etiology of Oral Parafunction and Myofascial Pain

Description

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Current Controversies in the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders, and is edited by Drs. Daniel Laskin and Shravan Kumar Renapurkar. Articles will include: The role of imaging in diagnosis of TMJ pathology; The use of synovial fluid analysis for diagnosis of TMJ disorders; The use of occlusal equilibration in the treatment of TMDs; The use of occlusal appliances in the management of TMDs; The efficacy of pharmacologic treatment of TMDs; The use of Botox to treat myofascial pain; Surgical versus non-surgical management of degenerative joint disease; Orthodontics as a treatment for TMD; Orthognathic surgery as a treatment for TMD; Arthroscopy versus arthrocentesis for treating internal derangements; Discectomy versus discoplasty for treating internal derangements; Costochondral graft versus total alloplastic joint for TMJ reconstruction; Injectable agents versus surgery for recurrent TMJ dislocation; Combined or staged TMJ and Orthognathic surgery for patients with internal derangement and a skeletal disharmony; Treatment for idiopathic condylar resorption: Orthognathic surgery versus total TMJ replacement; The role of stress in the etiology of oral parafunction and myofascial pain; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323614054
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323614047

About the Authors

Daniel Laskin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond Virginia

Shravan Renapurkar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant professor, Virginial Commonwealth University School of Dentistry, Richmond, Virginia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.