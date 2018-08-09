Current Controversies in the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3

Foreword

Preface: Current Controversies in the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders

The Role of Imaging in the Diagnosis of Temporomandibular Joint Pathology

The Use of Synovial Fluid Analysis for Diagnosis of Temporomandibular Joint Disorders

Occlusal Equilibration for the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders

The Use of Oral Appliances in the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders

The Efficacy of Pharmacologic Treatment of Temporomandibular Disorders

The Use of Botulinum Toxin for the Treatment of Myofascial Pain in the Masticatory Muscles

Surgical Versus Nonsurgical Management of Degenerative Joint Disease

Malocclusion as a Cause for Temporomandibular Disorders and Orthodontics as a Treatment

Orthognathic Surgery as a Treatment for Temporomandibular Disorders

Arthroscopy Versus Arthrocentesis for Treating Internal Derangements of the Temporomandibular Joint

Discectomy Versus Disc Preservation for Internal Derangement of the Temporomandibular Joint

Costochondral Graft Versus Total Alloplastic Joint for Temporomandibular Joint Reconstruction

Injectable Agents Versus Surgery for Recurrent Temporomandibular Joint Dislocation

Combined or Staged Temporomandibular Joint and Orthognathic Surgery for Patients with Internal Derangement and Dentofacial Deformities

Surgical Management of Idiopathic Condylar Resorption: Orthognathic Surgery Versus Temporomandibular Total Joint Replacement

The Role of Stress in the Etiology of Oral Parafunction and Myofascial Pain