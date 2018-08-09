Current Controversies in the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface: Current Controversies in the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders
The Role of Imaging in the Diagnosis of Temporomandibular Joint Pathology
The Use of Synovial Fluid Analysis for Diagnosis of Temporomandibular Joint Disorders
Occlusal Equilibration for the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders
The Use of Oral Appliances in the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders
The Efficacy of Pharmacologic Treatment of Temporomandibular Disorders
The Use of Botulinum Toxin for the Treatment of Myofascial Pain in the Masticatory Muscles
Surgical Versus Nonsurgical Management of Degenerative Joint Disease
Malocclusion as a Cause for Temporomandibular Disorders and Orthodontics as a Treatment
Orthognathic Surgery as a Treatment for Temporomandibular Disorders
Arthroscopy Versus Arthrocentesis for Treating Internal Derangements of the Temporomandibular Joint
Discectomy Versus Disc Preservation for Internal Derangement of the Temporomandibular Joint
Costochondral Graft Versus Total Alloplastic Joint for Temporomandibular Joint Reconstruction
Injectable Agents Versus Surgery for Recurrent Temporomandibular Joint Dislocation
Combined or Staged Temporomandibular Joint and Orthognathic Surgery for Patients with Internal Derangement and Dentofacial Deformities
Surgical Management of Idiopathic Condylar Resorption: Orthognathic Surgery Versus Temporomandibular Total Joint Replacement
The Role of Stress in the Etiology of Oral Parafunction and Myofascial Pain
This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Current Controversies in the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders, and is edited by Drs. Daniel Laskin and Shravan Kumar Renapurkar. Articles will include: The role of imaging in diagnosis of TMJ pathology; The use of synovial fluid analysis for diagnosis of TMJ disorders; The use of occlusal equilibration in the treatment of TMDs; The use of occlusal appliances in the management of TMDs; The efficacy of pharmacologic treatment of TMDs; The use of Botox to treat myofascial pain; Surgical versus non-surgical management of degenerative joint disease; Orthodontics as a treatment for TMD; Orthognathic surgery as a treatment for TMD; Arthroscopy versus arthrocentesis for treating internal derangements; Discectomy versus discoplasty for treating internal derangements; Costochondral graft versus total alloplastic joint for TMJ reconstruction; Injectable agents versus surgery for recurrent TMJ dislocation; Combined or staged TMJ and Orthognathic surgery for patients with internal derangement and a skeletal disharmony; Treatment for idiopathic condylar resorption: Orthognathic surgery versus total TMJ replacement; The role of stress in the etiology of oral parafunction and myofascial pain; and more!
Daniel Laskin Author
Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond Virginia
Shravan Renapurkar Author
Assistant professor, Virginial Commonwealth University School of Dentistry, Richmond, Virginia