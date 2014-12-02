Current Controversies in Perinatology, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326728, 9780323326735

Current Controversies in Perinatology, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 41-4

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Lane
eBook ISBN: 9780323326735
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326728
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Description

Neonatal-perinatal medicine has a strong history of evidence based practice but unfortunately there remain many areas of uncertainty and unproven hypotheses and treatments that may harm our highly vulnerable patients. When new ideas are introduced into the labor and delivery room or the NICU we have to evaluate these procedures and therapies before they become accepted as standards of care. We need to learn from the past lessons of grey baby syndrome and chloramphenicol and of kernicterus and sulfonamide antibiotics where therapeutic good intentions actually did more harm than good and increased the mortality rate of premature babies in the NICU.This proposed edition addresses a broad range of current topics in perinatal neonatal practice. The AAP has just issued new guidelines for the approach to a neonate exposed to maternal genital herpes virus infection. The recommendations were not evidence based and are highly controversial as well as confusing. These topics are addressed in a scholarly and objective manner to both address the controversy and help the practitioner make informed decisions.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323326735
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323326728

About the Authors

Robert Lane Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI

