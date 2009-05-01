Current Controversies in Maxillofacial Trauma, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705133

Current Controversies in Maxillofacial Trauma, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 21-2

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Laskin A. Abubaker
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705133
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st May 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

Current, important information for all oral and maxillofacial surgeons! Management topics include mandibular angle fractures, atrophic mandible fractures, comminuted mandibular fractures, condylar process fractures, mandibular fractures in children, nasal fractures, orbital fractures, naso-orbital-ethmoidal fractures, frontal sinus fractures, parotid gland and duct injuries, facial bite wounds, and much more!

About the Authors

Daniel Laskin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond Virginia

A. Abubaker Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, and S. Elmer Bear Chair Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery VCU School of Dentistry and VCU Medical Center Richmond, VA

