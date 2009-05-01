Current Controversies in Maxillofacial Trauma, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 21-2

Current, important information for all oral and maxillofacial surgeons! Management topics include mandibular angle fractures, atrophic mandible fractures, comminuted mandibular fractures, condylar process fractures, mandibular fractures in children, nasal fractures, orbital fractures, naso-orbital-ethmoidal fractures, frontal sinus fractures, parotid gland and duct injuries, facial bite wounds, and much more!