Current Controversies in Maxillofacial Trauma, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 21-2
1st Edition
Description
Current, important information for all oral and maxillofacial surgeons! Management topics include mandibular angle fractures, atrophic mandible fractures, comminuted mandibular fractures, condylar process fractures, mandibular fractures in children, nasal fractures, orbital fractures, naso-orbital-ethmoidal fractures, frontal sinus fractures, parotid gland and duct injuries, facial bite wounds, and much more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 1st May 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437705133
About the Authors
Daniel Laskin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond Virginia
A. Abubaker Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, and S. Elmer Bear Chair Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery VCU School of Dentistry and VCU Medical Center Richmond, VA