Current concepts of treatment of Metatarsalgia, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 24-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Gaston Slullitel, will discuss Current Concepts of Treatment of Metatarsalgia. Under the guidance of long-time series Consulting Editor Dr. Mark Myerson, Dr. Slullitel and his contributing authors will explore topics of interest for practitioners in the field. Articles include, but are not limited to: the role of First ray insufficiency in the development of metatarsalgia; Current evidence in surgical treatment for metatarsalgia; Evolution of The Weil Osteotomy; State of the Art in Lesser MTPJ Instability; MIS options for Metatarsalgia Treatment; Gastroc recession in the setting of Metarsalgia; Freiberg's infraction: surgical options; Resection arthroplasty; and Brachymetatatarsia, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323722100
About the Authors
Gastón Slullitel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto de Ortopedia Jaime Slullitel, Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina