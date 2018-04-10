Current Concepts in the Management of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Disorders, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583565, 9780323583572

Current Concepts in the Management of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Disorders, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 34-2

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin Chung
eBook ISBN: 9780323583572
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583565
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th April 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Current Concepts in the Management of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Disorders

Anatomy and Biomechanics of the Finger Proximal Interphalangeal Joint

Surgical Exposure of the Proximal Interphalangeal Joint

Treating Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Dislocations

Management of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Fracture Dislocations

Treating the Proximal Interphalangeal Joint in Swan Neck and Boutonniere Deformities

Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Fusion: Indications and Techniques

Advances in Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Arthroplasty: Biomechanics and Biomaterials

Implant Arthroplasty: Selection of Exposure and Implant

Microvascular Toe Joint for Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Replacement: Indications, Technique, and Outcomes

Salvaging a Failed Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Implant

Treatment of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Contracture

Treating Congenital Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Contracture

Management of Flexor Pulley Injuries with Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Contracture

Complications of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Injuries: Prevention and Treatment

Therapy Concepts for the Proximal Interphalangeal Joint

Description

This issue of Hand Clinics, guest edited by series consulting editor Dr. Kevin Chung, will cover Current Concepts in the Management of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Disorders. Topics discussed in the volume include: Anatomy and biomechanics of the finger proximal interphalangeal joint; Surgical exposure of the proximal interphalangeal joint; Treating proximal interphalangeal joint dislocations; Management of proximal interphalangeal joint fracture dislocations; Proximal interphalangeal joint fusion: indications and techniques; Implant arthroplasty: selection of exposure and implant; Salvaging a failed proximal interphalangeal joint implant; Treatment of proximal interphalangeal joint contracture; Treating congenital proximal interphalangeal joint contracture; Complications of proximal interphalangeal joint injuries: prevention and treatment; and Therapy concepts for the proximal interphalangeal joint, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323583572
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323583565

About the Authors

Kevin Chung Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Charles B.G. De Nancrede Professor in Surgery, Section of Plastic Surgery; Assistant Dean for Faculty Affairs, Associate Director for Global REACH, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan

