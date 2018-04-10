Current Concepts in the Management of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Disorders, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 34-2
Preface: Current Concepts in the Management of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Disorders
Anatomy and Biomechanics of the Finger Proximal Interphalangeal Joint
Surgical Exposure of the Proximal Interphalangeal Joint
Treating Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Dislocations
Management of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Fracture Dislocations
Treating the Proximal Interphalangeal Joint in Swan Neck and Boutonniere Deformities
Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Fusion: Indications and Techniques
Advances in Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Arthroplasty: Biomechanics and Biomaterials
Implant Arthroplasty: Selection of Exposure and Implant
Microvascular Toe Joint for Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Replacement: Indications, Technique, and Outcomes
Salvaging a Failed Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Implant
Treatment of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Contracture
Treating Congenital Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Contracture
Management of Flexor Pulley Injuries with Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Contracture
Complications of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Injuries: Prevention and Treatment
Therapy Concepts for the Proximal Interphalangeal Joint
This issue of Hand Clinics, guest edited by series consulting editor Dr. Kevin Chung, will cover Current Concepts in the Management of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Disorders. Topics discussed in the volume include: Anatomy and biomechanics of the finger proximal interphalangeal joint; Surgical exposure of the proximal interphalangeal joint; Treating proximal interphalangeal joint dislocations; Management of proximal interphalangeal joint fracture dislocations; Proximal interphalangeal joint fusion: indications and techniques; Implant arthroplasty: selection of exposure and implant; Salvaging a failed proximal interphalangeal joint implant; Treatment of proximal interphalangeal joint contracture; Treating congenital proximal interphalangeal joint contracture; Complications of proximal interphalangeal joint injuries: prevention and treatment; and Therapy concepts for the proximal interphalangeal joint, among others.
