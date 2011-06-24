Current Concepts in Surgical Pathology of the Pancreas, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455705122, 9781455709274

Current Concepts in Surgical Pathology of the Pancreas, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 4-2

1st Edition

Authors: Volkan Adsay Olca Basturk
eBook ISBN: 9781455709274
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705122
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th June 2011
Page Count: 224
Exocrine pancreatic tumors of non-ductal origin: Acinar carcinoma, pancreatoblastoma and solid-pseudopapillary neoplasm;  Pancreatic cystic tumors of mucinous type;  Pancreatic cystic lesions of non-mucinous type;  Pancreatic endocrine tumors;  Inflammatory lesions and pseudotumors of the pancreas;  Ductal adenocarcinoma of the pancreas;  PanINs;  Cytology of the Pancreas.

 

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455709274
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455705122

Volkan Adsay Author

Vice Chair of Anatomic Pathology, Emory University, Anatomic Pathology, Altanta, GA

Olca Basturk Author

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

