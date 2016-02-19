Current Concepts in Kinin Research

Table of Contents



Contents

1. Functions and Mechanisms of the Kinin System

Introduction

Opening Remarks

The Role of Kinin System in Male Fertility

Kinin Involvement in Oestrogen-induced Hyperaemia in the Rat

Kallikreins - Their Possible Biological Significance as Widely Distributed Serine Proteases

The Mechanism of Action of Bradykinin on the Isolated Rat Uterus. Involvement of Prostaglandins?

Bile may be a Stimulus for Activation of Duodenal Kallikrein during Digestion

Interactions of Kinins with Amines and Peptides in the Microcirculation

Plasmakinin System in Alloxan Diabetic Rats

Large-scale Preparation of N-carboxypeptidase (Kininase I) as By-product of Routine Fractionation

Neutral Proteases from Granulocytes and their Inhibitors

2. Kallikreins and Methods of Determination

The Role of Kallikrein in the Pathogenesis of African Trypanosomiasis

Cl Inhibitor: the Main Inhibitor of Human Plasma Kallikrein

Purification of Kallikrein in Human Pancreatic Juice, Immunological and Inhibition Studies

Studies on the Physiological Function of Glandular Kallikrein by Radioimmunoassay

Comparison of Kinin Release and Blood Pressure Activity of Porcine Pancreatic, Submandibular, and Urinary Kallikrein

Isolation and Determination of Human Urinary Kallikrein

Some Properties of Human Urinary Kallikrein obtained through Scaled-up Purification

A New Assay for Urinary Kallikrein

Studies on the Activation of the Pre-kininogenin-Kininogenin (Pre-kallikrein-Kallikrein) System by Sulfated Polysaccharides and Kaolin

Fragmentation of Rabbit Low Molecular Weight Kininogenin by Pig Pancreatic Kallikrein

3. Intrinsic Blood Clotting and Plasma Kinin Formation

The Use of Chromogenic Substrates for the Determination of Kallikrein and Other Serine Proteases in Plasma and Synovial Fluid in Man

The Evaluation of Hog Pancreatic Kininogenase and Methods of Measurement

Bradykinin Radioimmunoassay in Plasma Kininase Determination

Kinin and Myocardial Infarction: Effect of Trasylol on the Plasma Prekallikrein and Kallikrein Inhibitor

Immunoreactive Kininogen in Acute Myocardial Infarction Determined by Single Radial Immunodiffusion using Monospecific Anti-Kininogen Serum

4. Characterization of Plasma Kininogens — Kinin Potentiation

Structure-Function Relationships of Human High MW Kininogen Related to Contact Activation of Plasma (Abstract)

Heterogeneity of Native and Isolated Human Plasma Kininogens

A Rapid Method for the Preparation of Plasma Alpha2 SH Glycoprotein: Use of the Zinc-Chelate Affinity Chromatography as an Intermediary Step

Interaction of Smooth Muscle Endogenous Prostaglandins with Kinins-Potentiators

Effect of Stretching of the Guinea-pig Ileum Upon its Response to Bradykinin and to Bradykinin-potentiating Peptides

Antagonism of the Bradykinin Induced Contractile Response of Isolated Smooth Muscle Preparations by Low Molecular Weight Synthetic Chromogenic Peptide Substrates for Serine Proteases

Plasma Kininogen, Plasma Renin Activity and Blood Pressure Responses in Sodium-induced Renal Hypertension in Rats

The Effect of Aprotinin on Luteolysis and Uterine Motility in Late Pregnancy and Parturition in Rats

The Kinin System and Non-adrenergic, Non-cholinergic (NANC) Nerves in the Colon

Improved Methods to Assay Contact Activation

Concluding Remarks

Index