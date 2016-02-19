Current Concepts in Kinin Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Satellite Symposium of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology, Paris, 22 July 1978
Editors: Gert L. Haberland Ulla Hamberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483159096
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 29th June 1979
Page Count: 294
Description
Current Concepts in Kinin Research contains the proceedings of the Satellite Symposium of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology held in Paris on July 22, 1978. The book is organized into four parts. Part I explains the functions and mechanisms of the kinin system. Part II focuses on kallikreins and the methods of their determination. Part III describes the intrinsic blood clotting and plasma kinin formation. The last part deals with the characterization of plasma kininogens.
Table of Contents
Contents
1. Functions and Mechanisms of the Kinin System
Introduction
Opening Remarks
The Role of Kinin System in Male Fertility
Kinin Involvement in Oestrogen-induced Hyperaemia in the Rat
Kallikreins - Their Possible Biological Significance as Widely Distributed Serine Proteases
The Mechanism of Action of Bradykinin on the Isolated Rat Uterus. Involvement of Prostaglandins?
Bile may be a Stimulus for Activation of Duodenal Kallikrein during Digestion
Interactions of Kinins with Amines and Peptides in the Microcirculation
Plasmakinin System in Alloxan Diabetic Rats
Large-scale Preparation of N-carboxypeptidase (Kininase I) as By-product of Routine Fractionation
Neutral Proteases from Granulocytes and their Inhibitors
2. Kallikreins and Methods of Determination
The Role of Kallikrein in the Pathogenesis of African Trypanosomiasis
Cl Inhibitor: the Main Inhibitor of Human Plasma Kallikrein
Purification of Kallikrein in Human Pancreatic Juice, Immunological and Inhibition Studies
Studies on the Physiological Function of Glandular Kallikrein by Radioimmunoassay
Comparison of Kinin Release and Blood Pressure Activity of Porcine Pancreatic, Submandibular, and Urinary Kallikrein
Isolation and Determination of Human Urinary Kallikrein
Some Properties of Human Urinary Kallikrein obtained through Scaled-up Purification
A New Assay for Urinary Kallikrein
Studies on the Activation of the Pre-kininogenin-Kininogenin (Pre-kallikrein-Kallikrein) System by Sulfated Polysaccharides and Kaolin
Fragmentation of Rabbit Low Molecular Weight Kininogenin by Pig Pancreatic Kallikrein
3. Intrinsic Blood Clotting and Plasma Kinin Formation
The Use of Chromogenic Substrates for the Determination of Kallikrein and Other Serine Proteases in Plasma and Synovial Fluid in Man
The Evaluation of Hog Pancreatic Kininogenase and Methods of Measurement
Bradykinin Radioimmunoassay in Plasma Kininase Determination
Kinin and Myocardial Infarction: Effect of Trasylol on the Plasma Prekallikrein and Kallikrein Inhibitor
Immunoreactive Kininogen in Acute Myocardial Infarction Determined by Single Radial Immunodiffusion using Monospecific Anti-Kininogen Serum
4. Characterization of Plasma Kininogens — Kinin Potentiation
Structure-Function Relationships of Human High MW Kininogen Related to Contact Activation of Plasma (Abstract)
Heterogeneity of Native and Isolated Human Plasma Kininogens
A Rapid Method for the Preparation of Plasma Alpha2 SH Glycoprotein: Use of the Zinc-Chelate Affinity Chromatography as an Intermediary Step
Interaction of Smooth Muscle Endogenous Prostaglandins with Kinins-Potentiators
Effect of Stretching of the Guinea-pig Ileum Upon its Response to Bradykinin and to Bradykinin-potentiating Peptides
Antagonism of the Bradykinin Induced Contractile Response of Isolated Smooth Muscle Preparations by Low Molecular Weight Synthetic Chromogenic Peptide Substrates for Serine Proteases
Plasma Kininogen, Plasma Renin Activity and Blood Pressure Responses in Sodium-induced Renal Hypertension in Rats
The Effect of Aprotinin on Luteolysis and Uterine Motility in Late Pregnancy and Parturition in Rats
The Kinin System and Non-adrenergic, Non-cholinergic (NANC) Nerves in the Colon
Improved Methods to Assay Contact Activation
Concluding Remarks
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 29th June 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159096
About the Editor
Gert L. Haberland
Ulla Hamberg
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.