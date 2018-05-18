Current Concepts in Hernia Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 98-3

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Hernia Surgery, and is edited by Dr. Ajita Prabhu. Articles will include: Epidemiology and Disparities in Hernia Care; Role of Prophylactic Mesh Placement for Laparotomy/Stoma Creation; Establishing a Hernia Program; Parastomal Hernia Repair: Overview of approaches and review of literature; Incisional Hernia Repair: Open Retromuscular Approaches; Incisional Hernia Repair: Minimally Invasive Approaches; Umbilical Hernia Repair: Overview of approaches and review of literature; Flank and Lumbar Hernia Repair; Preoperative Planning and Patient Optimization; ERAS Protocols: Rationale and Components; Quality Measures in Hernia Care; Inguinal Hernia: Mastering the Anatomy; Updates in Mesh and Biomaterials; Inguinal Hernia: Open Approaches; Approach to the Patient with Chronic Groin Pain; and more!