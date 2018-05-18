Current Concepts in Hernia Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323584227, 9780323584197

Current Concepts in Hernia Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 98-3

1st Edition

Authors: Ajita Prabhu
eBook ISBN: 9780323584197
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323584227
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th May 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

 

　

Foreword

Preface

Hernia Repair: Measures of Success and Perioperative Considerations

Epidemiology and Disparities in Care: The Impact of Socioeconomic Status, Gender, and Race on the Presentation, Management, and Outcomes of Patients

Undergoing Ventral Hernia Repair　

Quality Measures in Hernia Surgery　

Establishing a Hernia Program

Updates in Mesh and Biomaterials

Role of Prophylactic Mesh Placement for Laparotomy and Stoma Creation

Preoperative Planning and Patient Optimization

Enhanced Recovery After Surgery Protocols: Rationale and Components

Incisional and Parastomal Hernias

Incisional Hernia Repair: Open Retromuscular Approaches

Incisional Hernia Repair: Minimally Invasive Approaches

Umbilical Hernia Repair: Overview of Approaches and Review of Literature

Surgical Management of Parastomal Hernias

Flank and Lumbar Hernia Repair

Inguinal Hernias

Inguinal Hernia: Mastering the Anatomy

Inguinal Hernia: Four Open Approaches

Minimally Invasive Approaches to Inguinal Hernias　

Approach to the Patient with Chronic Groin Pain

Description

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Hernia Surgery, and is edited by Dr. Ajita Prabhu. Articles will include: Epidemiology and Disparities in Hernia Care; Role of Prophylactic Mesh Placement for Laparotomy/Stoma Creation; Establishing a Hernia Program; Parastomal Hernia Repair: Overview of approaches and review of literature; Incisional Hernia Repair: Open Retromuscular Approaches; Incisional Hernia Repair: Minimally Invasive Approaches; Umbilical Hernia Repair: Overview of approaches and review of literature; Flank and Lumbar Hernia Repair; Preoperative Planning and Patient Optimization; ERAS Protocols: Rationale and Components; Quality Measures in Hernia Care; Inguinal Hernia: Mastering the Anatomy; Updates in Mesh and Biomaterials; Inguinal Hernia: Open Approaches; Approach to the Patient with Chronic Groin Pain; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323584197
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323584227

About the Authors

Ajita Prabhu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of General Surgery Cleveland Clinic Cleveland, OH

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.