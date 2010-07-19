Current Concepts in Cariology, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 54-3
1st Edition
Description
Get updated on the latest on caries management! Articles include defining dental caries, caries risk assessment and intervention, treatment protocols, detection and diagnosis of caries lesions, non-invasive demineralized tissue repair, clinical threshold for carious tissue removal, assessment and management of dental erosion, and much more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 19th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437724400
About the Authors
Douglas Young Author
Mark Wolff Author
Mark S. Wolff is Professor and Chair of the Department of Cariology and Comprehensive Care at the NY University College of Dentistry.
Dr. Wolff holds a DDS degree, a PhD in Oral Biology and Pathology, and a general practice residency certificate, all from Stony Brook University. He also completed an externship in periodontics at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Northport, New York. Prior to joining NYU, Dr. Wolff implemented major educational and patient care innovations during 24 years as a faculty member and administrator at Stony Brook, including a first-year operative dentistry curriculum, a senior general practice training program, and a joint PhD/postdoctoral certificate program combining clinical and didactic training in general dentistry and diagnostic science. Dr. Wolff’s appointments at Stony Brook included Professor of General Dentistry and of Oral Biology and Pathology; Director of Operative Dentistry; and Associate Dean for Information Technology and Special Projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Clinical Affairs and Chair, Department of Cariology and Comprehensive Care, NYU College of Dentistry, New York, USA