Current Concepts in Cardiovascular Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122758201, 9780323145961

Current Concepts in Cardiovascular Physiology

1st Edition

Editors: Oscar Garfein
eBook ISBN: 9780323145961
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1990
Page Count: 564
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Current Concepts in Cardiovascular Physiology examines seven different areas related to the field of cardiac physiology. In addition to the biochemistry and receptor pharmacology of the heart, this book explores coronary physiology, cardiovascular function, and neural and reflex control of the circulation. The electrophysiology and biophysics of cardiac excitation are also considered, along with humoral control of the circulation.
This monograph consists of seven chapters and opens with an overview of the biochemistry of the heart, with emphasis on cardiac energy metabolism and the ways in which metabolism and the biochemical pathways are controlled. The mechanisms whereby physiological events influence biochemical activities and vice versa are also discussed. The following chapters look at the chemistry and physiology of myocardial receptors; the complex interplay between the nervous and cardiovascular systems; and the chemical and hormonal factors that regulate, modify, and modulate the cardiovascular system. The influence of humoral, neural, intrinsic, vascular, and myocardial factors on coronary blood flow is also examined, along with muscle mechanics; the biochemical basis of contraction; cardiac function; and the factors determining the heart's electrophysiologic behavior. This text is directed primarily at clinical cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, and trainees in their disciplines, as well as internists, medical students, and house officers.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Biochemistry of the Heart

I. Cardiac Metabolism

II. Concepts of Metabolic Regulation

III. Metabolism of Energy-Providing Substrates

IV. Fatty Acids

V. Ketone Bodies

VI. Amino Acids

VII. Competition of Substrates for the Supply of Acetyl-CoA

VIII. Control of the Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle

IX. Physiological Implications

X. Pathophysiological Implications: Metabolic Alterations in Myocardial Ischemia

XI. Energy Metabolism in Cardiac Hypertrophy

XII. Concluding Remarks

References

2. Receptor Pharmacology of the Human Heart

I. What is a Receptor

II. Receptor Identification

III. Receptor Mechanisms in Cardiac Tissue

IV. Summary

V. Appendix

References

3. Neural and Reflex Control of the Circulation

I. Introduction

II. Central Nervous System

III. Neural Control of the Blood Vessels

IV. Neural Control of the Heart

V. Reflex Control of the Circulation

References

4. Humoral Control of the Circulation

I. Historical Introduction

II. Pressor Systems

III. Depressor Systems

References

5. Coronary Physiology

I. Basic Anatomy

II. Myocardial Oxygen Demand

III. Myocardial Oxygen Supply

IV. Transmural Flow

V. Neurohumoral Control of Coronary Blood Flow

VI. Ventricular Hypertrophy

VII. Right Ventricular Coronary Flow

VIII. Pathophysiology of Coronary Artery Disease

References 334

6. Cardiovascular Function

I. Introduction

II. Cardiac Muscle and Cell Properties

III. Global Ventricular Function

References

7. A Matrical Approach to the Electrophysiology and Biophysics of Cardiac Excitation

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Bioelectricity

III. Ionic Concentrations, Activities, and Pumps

IV. Passive Cellular and Cable Properties: The Sink

V. Excitation and Active Cellular Properties: The Source

VI. Propagation of the Action Potential

VII. Automaticity

VIII. Electrophysiologic Matrix and Cardiac Excitability Revisited

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
564
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323145961

About the Editor

Oscar Garfein

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.