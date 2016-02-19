Current Concepts in Cardiovascular Physiology
1st Edition
Current Concepts in Cardiovascular Physiology examines seven different areas related to the field of cardiac physiology. In addition to the biochemistry and receptor pharmacology of the heart, this book explores coronary physiology, cardiovascular function, and neural and reflex control of the circulation. The electrophysiology and biophysics of cardiac excitation are also considered, along with humoral control of the circulation.
This monograph consists of seven chapters and opens with an overview of the biochemistry of the heart, with emphasis on cardiac energy metabolism and the ways in which metabolism and the biochemical pathways are controlled. The mechanisms whereby physiological events influence biochemical activities and vice versa are also discussed. The following chapters look at the chemistry and physiology of myocardial receptors; the complex interplay between the nervous and cardiovascular systems; and the chemical and hormonal factors that regulate, modify, and modulate the cardiovascular system. The influence of humoral, neural, intrinsic, vascular, and myocardial factors on coronary blood flow is also examined, along with muscle mechanics; the biochemical basis of contraction; cardiac function; and the factors determining the heart's electrophysiologic behavior. This text is directed primarily at clinical cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, and trainees in their disciplines, as well as internists, medical students, and house officers.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Biochemistry of the Heart
I. Cardiac Metabolism
II. Concepts of Metabolic Regulation
III. Metabolism of Energy-Providing Substrates
IV. Fatty Acids
V. Ketone Bodies
VI. Amino Acids
VII. Competition of Substrates for the Supply of Acetyl-CoA
VIII. Control of the Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle
IX. Physiological Implications
X. Pathophysiological Implications: Metabolic Alterations in Myocardial Ischemia
XI. Energy Metabolism in Cardiac Hypertrophy
XII. Concluding Remarks
References
2. Receptor Pharmacology of the Human Heart
I. What is a Receptor
II. Receptor Identification
III. Receptor Mechanisms in Cardiac Tissue
IV. Summary
V. Appendix
References
3. Neural and Reflex Control of the Circulation
I. Introduction
II. Central Nervous System
III. Neural Control of the Blood Vessels
IV. Neural Control of the Heart
V. Reflex Control of the Circulation
References
4. Humoral Control of the Circulation
I. Historical Introduction
II. Pressor Systems
III. Depressor Systems
References
5. Coronary Physiology
I. Basic Anatomy
II. Myocardial Oxygen Demand
III. Myocardial Oxygen Supply
IV. Transmural Flow
V. Neurohumoral Control of Coronary Blood Flow
VI. Ventricular Hypertrophy
VII. Right Ventricular Coronary Flow
VIII. Pathophysiology of Coronary Artery Disease
References 334
6. Cardiovascular Function
I. Introduction
II. Cardiac Muscle and Cell Properties
III. Global Ventricular Function
References
7. A Matrical Approach to the Electrophysiology and Biophysics of Cardiac Excitation
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Bioelectricity
III. Ionic Concentrations, Activities, and Pumps
IV. Passive Cellular and Cable Properties: The Sink
V. Excitation and Active Cellular Properties: The Source
VI. Propagation of the Action Potential
VII. Automaticity
VIII. Electrophysiologic Matrix and Cardiac Excitability Revisited
References
Index
