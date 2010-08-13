Current Clinical Medicine's 2nd edition, by the world famous Cleveland Clinic, is an Internal Medicine reference that gives you authoritative and actionable information wherever you are, whenever you need it. More than 40 updated chapters, 13 new chapters, and 30% new illustrations ensure that you’ll have access to the most up-to-date guidance. In addition to its user-friendly, easy-access format and consistent, reliable coverage, this Expert Consult title includes a website with the complete contents of the book, fully searchable, downloadable images, and more, to keep you and your practice completely current.