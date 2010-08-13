Current Clinical Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416066439, 9781437735710

Current Clinical Medicine

2nd Edition

Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print

eBook ISBN: 9781437735710
eBook ISBN: 9780323245814
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th August 2010
Page Count: 1376
Description

Current Clinical Medicine's 2nd edition, by the world famous Cleveland Clinic, is an Internal Medicine reference that gives you authoritative and actionable information wherever you are, whenever you need it. More than 40 updated chapters, 13 new chapters, and 30% new illustrations ensure that you’ll have access to the most up-to-date guidance. In addition to its user-friendly, easy-access format and consistent, reliable coverage, this Expert Consult title includes a website with the complete contents of the book, fully searchable, downloadable images, and more, to keep you and your practice completely current.

Key Features

  • Includes access to a website featuring the complete contents of the book, fully searchable, access to patient information sheets, links to the Gold Standard Drug database, and much more, to keep you completely current.
  • Provides consistent, reliable coverage to keep you on the top of your game.
  • Includes summary boxes and algorithms for quick, confident diagnosis and treatment of each condition.
  • Features a user-friendly format so you can find information quickly and easily.
  • Contains more than a hundred full-color illustrations with a special focus on dermatology for highly visual guidance.
  • Uses evidence-based gradings to help you evaluate your diagnoses.

Details

Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Imprint:
Saunders
