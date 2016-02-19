Current Biochemical Research in China
1st Edition
Description
Current Biochemical Research in China presents the Chinese contributions to the biochemical sciences. This book aims to make the situation of biochemical research in China better known to the rest of the world.
Organized into 21 chapters, this book begins with an overview of some of the fundamental research of Chinese biochemists, which may be found interesting by colleagues in the western world. This text then presents the investigations of the relationship between structure and function of proteins by synthetic methods. Other chapters provide the comprehensive and scientific compilation of the herb medicines used in China since ancient times. This book discusses as well the correlation of molecular structures of proteins with their biological functions. The final chapter deals with the importance of hemostasis and thrombosis wherein platelets adhere to injured vascular wall and aggregate to form the white hemostatic plug.
This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biophysicists, scientists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Development of Biochemical Research in China
I. Introduction
II. General Situation, 1949-1966
III. Research Activities, 1949-1966
IV. 1966 and after
References
2. Chemical Synthesis and Structure-Function Studies of Bioactive Peptides
I. Improvements in Peptide Synthesis
II. Structure-Function Studies
References
3. Trichosanthin: From Chinese Herb Medicine to Ribosome Inactivating Protein
I. Introduction
II. Structure Investigation
III. Relationship of Structure and Function
IV. Prospects
References
4. Structure, Function, and Evolution of Certain Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Active Products of Porcine Trypsin after Autolysis
III. Comparative Study of Primary Structures of Lactate Dehydrogenase Isozymes M4 from Giant Panda and Other Related Mammals
IV. Perspective
References
5. Kinetics of Substrate Reaction during Modification of Enzyme Activity: Theory and Applications
I. Introduction
II. Kinetics of Substrate Reactions during Enzyme Modification
III. Experimental Studies
IV. Discussion
References
6. Mechanism of Snake Muscle Fructose 1,6-Bisphosphatase
I. Introduction
II. Phosphorylated Intermediate of Fructose 1,6-Bisphosphatase
III. Kinetics
IV. Regulation of Snake Muscle Fructose 1,6-Bisphosphatase
References
7. Urokinase and Its Related Proteases in Human Urine
I. Introduction
II. Benzamidine-Zinc Biaffinity Chromatography of Multiple Forms of Urokinase
III. Identification and Properties of Different Molecular Forms of Urokinase
IV. Prediction of Conformation of the Two Urokinase Fragments Involved in Inhibitor Binding
References
8. The Precise Structure of Insulin and Despentapeptide Insulin at High Resolution
I. Introduction
II. The Precise Structure of Insulin
III. Structure of Despentapeptide (B26-30) Insulin
IV. What Have We Learned from the Studies of Structure at High Resolution?
References
9. Correct Pairing of Insulin A and Β Chains in Solution and the Formation of the Native from the Scrambled Hormone
I. Introduction
II. Interaction of the Chains
III. Formation of Native Insulin by Protein Disulfide Isomerase
IV. Discussion
References
10. Modern Aspects of Insulin and C Peptide Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Insulin A and Β Chains
III. Proinsulin C Peptide
References
11. Structure-Function Studies of Insulin
I. Semisynthetic Analogs
II. Analogs Prepared by Enzymatic Synthesis
III. Insulins from Different Species
IV. Analogs through Site-Directed Mutagenesis
References
12. Coupling Problems of Photophosphorylation
I. Coupling Mechanism of Photophosphorylation
II. The Stoichiometry between Phosphorylation and Electron Transport
III. The Degree of Coupling in Vivo and Its Regulation
References
13. Study on the Lipid-Protein Interactions in Η+-ATPase of Mitochondria
I. Lipid Structure Related to the Reactivation of Phospholipid-Deficient Η+ - ATPase
II. Mg2+-Mediated Change in the Physical State of Phospholipid Modulates Η+-ATPase Activity
References
14. A New Function of Proton Pumps in Membrane Fusion
I. Introduction
II. Proton Pumping Induces Membrane Fusion between Liposomes and Native Membranes Bearing Proton-Pumping Systems
III. Proton Pumping Induces Membrane Fusion of Reconstituted Cytochrome C Oxidase Phospholipid Vesicles with Liposomes
IV. Is Proton Pumping Induced Membrane Fusion an Energy-Dependent or H+-Consuming Process?
V. A New Hypothetical Model for Proton Pumping Induced Membrane Fusion
References
15. The Interaction of Anisodamine with Biological Membranes
I. Introduction
II. The Interaction of Anisodamine with Model Membranes
III. The Interaction of Anisodamine with Biological Membranes
IV. Effect of Anisodamine on the Phase Behavior of Phospholipid Liposomes
V. The Possible Mechanism of Action of Anisodamine on Biological Membranes
VI. Conclusions
References
16. Thirty Years of Study of Ribonucleic Acids
I. Work on tRNA before 1966
II. Total Synthesis of Yeast tRNAAla
III. Structure and Function Relationships of Yeast tRNAAla
IV. Other tRNA Research
V. RNA Sequencing
VI. 5 S rRNA Structure
VII. Molecular Evolution of Eukaryotic 5 S rRNAs
VIII. Biologically Active Oligonucleotides and Others
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
17. Cloning and Expression of Hepatitis B Virus Genes
I. Introduction
II. Cloning and Restriction Mapping of HBV Genomic DNA
III. Sequence Analysis of Cloned HBV Genomic DNA Subtype adr
IV. The Expression of the HBsAg Genes
V. Vaccinia Virus Vector System
VI. Expression of HBsAg with PreS—The Possible HBV Vaccine of a New Generation
VII. The Expression of the HBcAg Gene
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
18. The Mechanism of the Replication of Cytoplasmic Polyhedrosis Virus of the Silkworm Bombyx mori
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Cytoplasmic Polyhedrosis Virus
III. Relationship between the RNA Polymerase Activity and Infectivity
IV. Location and Replication of RNA Polymerase
V. Isolation and Reconstitution of RNA Polymerase and Methyltransferase
VI. Transcription and Translation in Vitro
VII. Conclusion
References
19. Molecular Aspects of Heat Shock Response in Human T Lymphocytes
I. The Heat Shock Response—A Mystery of Living Organisms
II. The Expression of HSP Genes in T Lymphocytes
III. The Effect of Heat Shock on T-Lymphocyte Activation
IV. The Transcription of Cellular Genes in Heat-Shocked T Lymphocytes
References
20. Phenotypes of Alpha-1-Proteinase Inhibitor and Their Racial Specificity and Geographical Variability in Mainland China
I. Introduction
II. Phenotypes and Allelic Frequencies of PI in Normal Chinese Populations
III. Is Variant Etokyo Pathogenic?
IV. The Genetic Types of Alpha-1-Proteinase Inhibitor in Chinese Patients with Pulmonary Emphysema
References
21. Studies of Platelet Membrane Glycoproteins Using Monoclonal Antibodies
I. Glycoprotein Ib-IX Complex and Platelet Adhesion
II. Glycoprotein IIb-IIIa Complex and Platelet Aggregation
III. Approach to Clinical Application
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th January 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157872