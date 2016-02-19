Current Aspects of Exobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200477, 9781483225500

Current Aspects of Exobiology

1st Edition

Editors: G. Mamikunian M. H. Briggs
eBook ISBN: 9781483225500
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 432
Description

Current Aspects of Exobiology covers the philosophical aspects, scientific approach, and related research problems in exobiology. Most of the chapters are presented at the Current Research in Exobiology Symposium, held at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory on February 26-28, 1963. This book is composed of 10 chapters and begins with an overview of the nature and occurrence of extraterrestrial living matter. The next chapters survey certain line of evidence concerning extraterrestrial life, including investigation of organo-chemical evolution, organic remains in meteorites, microorganisms of Middle Precambrian Age, and the survival capabilities and the performance of earth organisms in simulated extraterrestrial environments. These topics are followed by discussions on the interesting issues on the possibility of a primordial lunar life and the possibilities of life on mars. A chapter considers the various scientific efforts to detect life outside earth, including experiments on small, unmanned biological laboratories to the surfaces of the planets. Another chapter looks into the possibility of the accidental introduction of terrestrial microorganisms to other planets during the course of space exploration by unmanned spacecraft. The concluding chapters explore the potential of radio search for other intelligent species in space. Exobiologists and researchers in the related fields of exobiology who are interested in extraterrestrial life will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

References

Introduction: Why Exobiology?

Chapter I. Investigation of Organo-Chemical Evolution

Chapter II. Organic Remains in Meteorites

Chapter III. Microorganisms of Middle Precambrian Age from the Animikie Series, Ontario, Canada

Chapter IV. The Survival Capabilities and the Performance of Earth Organisms in Simulated Extraterrestrial Environments

Chapter V. The Possibility of a Primordial Lunar Life

Chapter VI. Possibilities of Life on Mars

Chapter VII. Life-Detection Experiments

Chapter VIII. Biological Contamination of the Planets

Chapter IX. The Radio Search for Intelligent Extraterrestrial Life

Chapter X. Trends and Problems in Exobiology

Bibliography


