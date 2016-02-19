Current Approaches to Occupational Health
1st Edition
Volume 2
Editors: A. Ward Gardner
eBook ISBN: 9781483193434
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th May 1982
Page Count: 414
Description
Current Approaches to Occupational Health 2 is a compilation of articles that review the progress in the fields of occupational health, occupational medicine, and occupational hygiene. The book presents industry reviews of the rubber, coal mining, agriculture, and diving industries; occupational health problems; and toxicology, epidemiology, hazard management, work, education in occupational medicine, and health education at work. Occupational health professionals, physicians, and students will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
1 The Rubber Industry: Reflections on Health Risks
2 Occupational Health in Coal Mining
Part 1: Non-respiratory Problems
Part 2: Respiratory Disease
3 Occupational Health in the Agricultural Industry
4 Occupational Health in Commerce
5 Occupational Health Problems in Diving
6 Protection against Ionizing Radiation
7 Non-Ionizing Radiation
8 Noise and Occupational Deafness
9 Vibration
10 Occupational Lung Disease
11 Injuries at Work
12 Principles, Practice, Problems and Priorities in Toxicology
13 Mortality in a Small Industrial Town
14 A Lawyer's and Engineer's View of Hazard Management
15 The Changing World of Work
16 Working Abroad
17 Education and Occupational Medicine
18 Health Education at Work
James McEwen
Index
About the Editor
A. Ward Gardner
