Current Approaches to Occupational Health

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: A. Ward Gardner
eBook ISBN: 9781483193434
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th May 1982
Page Count: 414
Description

Current Approaches to Occupational Health 2 is a compilation of articles that review the progress in the fields of occupational health, occupational medicine, and occupational hygiene. The book presents industry reviews of the rubber, coal mining, agriculture, and diving industries; occupational health problems; and toxicology, epidemiology, hazard management, work, education in occupational medicine, and health education at work. Occupational health professionals, physicians, and students will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

1 The Rubber Industry: Reflections on Health Risks

2 Occupational Health in Coal Mining

Part 1: Non-respiratory Problems

Part 2: Respiratory Disease

3 Occupational Health in the Agricultural Industry

4 Occupational Health in Commerce

5 Occupational Health Problems in Diving

6 Protection against Ionizing Radiation

7 Non-Ionizing Radiation

8 Noise and Occupational Deafness

9 Vibration

10 Occupational Lung Disease

11 Injuries at Work

12 Principles, Practice, Problems and Priorities in Toxicology

13 Mortality in a Small Industrial Town

14 A Lawyer's and Engineer's View of Hazard Management

15 The Changing World of Work

16 Working Abroad

17 Education and Occupational Medicine

18 Health Education at Work

James McEwen

Index

About the Editor

A. Ward Gardner

