Current and Emerging Technologies for the Diagnosis of Microbial Infections - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128032978, 9780128033319

Current and Emerging Technologies for the Diagnosis of Microbial Infections, Volume 42

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Andrew Sails Yi Wei Tang
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128032978
eBook ISBN: 9780128033319
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th November 2015
Page Count: 634
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
139.00
97.30
97.30
97.30
111.20
97.30
97.30
111.20
201.00
140.70
140.70
140.70
160.80
140.70
140.70
160.80
216.32
151.42
151.42
151.42
173.06
151.42
151.42
173.06
144.00
100.80
100.80
100.80
115.20
100.80
100.80
115.20
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
144.00
100.80
100.80
100.80
115.20
100.80
100.80
115.20
122.00
85.40
85.40
85.40
97.60
85.40
85.40
97.60
201.00
140.70
140.70
140.70
160.80
140.70
140.70
160.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter 1: Total Laboratory Automation in Clinical Bacteriology
    • Abstract
    • 1 Clinical Bacteriology and Automation: background
    • 2 Specimen Collection: liquid Microbiology
    • 3 Pre-analytical Automation
    • 4 Pre-analytical Bacteriology Specimen Plating Instruments
    • 5 Digital Plate Reading
    • 6 TLA Systems
    • 7 Change Management: A Holistic Approach to Automation in Bacteriology
  • Chapter 2: MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry for Microorganism Identification
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Microbial Identification by MALDI-TOF MS
    • 3 Performance of MALDI-TOF MS for the Identification of Routine Clinical Isolates
    • 4 Direct Identification from Clinical Specimens
    • Limitations and Conclusions
  • Chapter 3: POC Tests in Microbial Diagnostics: Current Status
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 The Current Utilisation of Infectious Diseases POC Testing
    • 3 The Road to POC Molecular Diagnostics Is Paved with Good Intentions and Technologies
    • Conclusions
    • Acknowledgements
  • Chapter 4: Molecular Diagnostics in the Diagnosis of Parasitic Infection
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Blood Parasites
    • 3 Tissue Parasites
    • 4 Intestinal Protozoa and Microsporidia
    • 5 Intestinal Helminths
    • 6 Trichomonas Vaginalis
    • 7 Summary
  • Chapter 5: Clinical Applications of Quantitative Real-Time PCR in Virology
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Applications in the Continuum of Care
    • 3 Expanding Applications
    • 4 Discussion
  • Chapter 6: Low-Density TaqMan® Array Cards for the Detection of Pathogens
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 TaqMan® Array Cards
    • 3 Developing a TAC Based on In-House Real-Time PCR Assays
    • 4 Syndromic TAC
    • Conclusions
    • Acknowledgements
  • Chapter 7: Invasive Fungal Infections and Approaches to Their Diagnosis
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Spectrum of Opportunistic Pathogens
    • 3 Clinical Recognition of Fungal Infection
    • 4 Laboratory Diagnosis
    • 5 Antifungal Susceptibility Testing
    • Summary and Conclusions
  • Chapter 8: Technical and Software Advances in Bacterial Pathogen Typing
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Pulsed-Field Gel Electrophoresis
    • 3 Serotyping for Salmonella
    • 4 Sequencing-Based Molecular Typing
    • 5 Comparative Genomic Fingerprinting
    • 6 Tools for Pathogen Surveillance and Reporting
    • 7 Geographic Informations Systems
    • 8 Whole-Genome Sequencing
    • 9 Discussion
    • Acknowledgements
  • Chapter 9: Molecular Strain Typing and Characterisation of Toxigenic Clostridium difficile
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Methods for Molecular Strain Typing
    • 3 Comparison of Molecular Typing Methods
    • 4 Impact and Applications of Molecular Strain Typing
    • 5 Standardisation Efforts
    • 6 Future Directions
    • Conclusion
  • Chapter 10: Accurate Whole-Genome Sequencing-Based Epidemiological Surveillance of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Classical Molecular Typing for Molecular-Guided Investigation
    • 3 Whole-Genome-Based Typing for Molecular-Guided Investigation
    • Concluding Remarks
    • Acknowledgements
  • Chapter 11: Solid and Suspension Microarrays for Microbial Diagnostics
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Solid-State Microarrays
    • 3 Suspension Bead Arrays
    • 4 Clinical Applications of Microarray Testing
    • Conclusions
  • Chapter 12: Gene Amplification and Sequencing for Bacterial Identification
    • Abstract
    • 1 Importance of Accurate Identification of Bacteria
    • 2 Evolution of Bacterial Identification Methods
    • 3 16S rRNA Gene Sequencing
    • 4 Sequencing of Other Gene Targets for Bacterial Identification
    • 5 Bacterial Identification by Multilocus and Genome Sequence Analysis
    • 6 Comparison of Gene Sequencing and MALDI-TOF MS for Bacterial Identification
    • 7 Identification by Species-Specific Gene Amplification
    • Conclusion
  • Chapter 13: Host-Based Diagnostics for Detection and Prognosis of Infectious Diseases
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Techniques and Markers
    • 3 Diseases
    • Conclusions
  • Chapter 14: MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory; Beyond Identification
    • Abstract
    • 1 MALDI-TOF MS for Microbial Strain Typing and Epidemiology
    • 2 Resistance Testing by MALDI-TOF MS
    • Concluding Remarks
  • Chapter 15: Next-Generation Sequencing for Pathogen Detection and Identification
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction to Next-Generation Sequencing
    • 2 Metagenomic Sequencing
    • 3 NGS for Research Diagnostic Applications
    • 4 Challenges Going Forth and Successful Implementation
  • Chapter 16: Virology: The Next Generation from Digital PCR to Single Virion Genomics
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Digital PCR
    • 3 Viral Load Testing
    • 4 Single Virion Genomics
    • Conclusions
  • Chapter 17: Artificial Nucleic Acid Probes and Their Applications in Clinical Microbiology
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Artificial Nucleic Acids: The Unmet Need Drives Innovation
    • 3 The Many Flavours of Artificial Nucleic Acids; Different Structures, Internal Modifications, and Characteristics
    • 4 Artificial NAs in Use: Versatile, Flexible, and Outperforming DNA/RNA
    • 5 Artificial Probes and Diagnostic Clinical Microbiology
    • Conclusion

    • Description

    Current and Emerging Technologies in Microbial Diagnostics, the latest volume in the Methods in Microbiology series, provides comprehensive, cutting-edge reviews of current and emerging technologies in the field of clinical microbiology.

    The book features a wide variety of state-of-the art methods and techniques for the diagnosis and management of microbial infections, with chapters authored by internationally renowned experts. This volume focuses on current techniques, such as MALDI-TOF mass spectroscopy and molecular diagnostics, along with newly emerging technologies such as host-based diagnostics and next generation sequencing.

    Key Features

    • Written by recognized leaders and experts in the field
    • Provides a comprehensive and cutting-edge review of current and emerging technologies in the field of clinical microbiology, including discussions of current techniques such as MALDI-TOF mass spectroscopy and molecular diagnostics
    • Includes a broad range and breadth of techniques covered
    • Presents discussions on newly emerging technologies such as host-based diagnostics and next generation sequencing

    Readership

    The audience for the volume includes pathologists and clinical microbiologists working in hospital laboratories, public health laboratories, national reference laboratories, academic and research microbiologists in universities, students studying clinical microbiology or biomedical science and industrial microbiologists working in the clinical diagnostic industry.

    Details

    No. of pages:
    634
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Academic Press 2015
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Academic Press
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9780128032978
    eBook ISBN:
    9780128033319

    Ratings and Reviews

    About the Serial Volume Editors

    Andrew Sails

    Andrew Sails Serial Volume Editor

    Dr Andrew Sails is a Consultant Clinical Scientist at the Public Health England Microbiology Services Laboratory in Newcastle upon Tyne, where he is Head of Molecular Diagnostics and Research and Development. He graduated in Biology from Manchester University in 1991 and began his clinical microbiology career at Preston Public Health Laboratory. Further postgraduate study resulted in a Masters degree in Biomedical Science from Manchester Metropolitan University and a PhD in Medical Microbiology from the University of Central Lancashire. He carried out postdoctoral research the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, USA research into the development of DNA sequence-based subtyping of Campylobacter and other pathogenic foodborne bacteria. He returned to the UK in 2003 to take up his current post at Newcastle, where is Head of Molecular Diagnostics and leads the development and evaluation of new technology and methods for microbiological diagnosis, identification and typing of microbial pathogens. In 2004 he was awarded the W.H. Pierce Memorial Prize for outstanding contributions to bacteriology by The Society for Applied Microbiology.

    He has worked extensively in the area of molecular diagnostics and molecular epidemiology of infectious disease (M. tuberculosis, Campylobacter and C. difficile in particular) and has published in these areas. His current research interests include the detection and fingerprinting of pathogens and the application of molecular biology to clinical microbiology to aid the diagnosis and management of infectious disease. He has served on the editorial board of several journals including Applied and Environmental Microbiology, the Journal of Clinical Microbiology and the Open Microbiology Journal. He is a member of several learned societies including Society for Applied Microbiology, The Federation of Clinical Scientists, The Association of Clinical Biochemistry and Laboratory Medicine and is an affiliate member of the Royal College of Pathologists. Since 2005 he has been a member of The Society for Applied Microbiology Executive Committee and is currently serving as its Honorary Meetings Secretary. He was also recently appointed as a Visiting Fellow at Northumbria University where he is contributes to undergraduate and postgraduate teaching and PhD supervision.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    PHE Microbiology Services Newcastle, The Medical School, Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

    Yi Wei Tang

    Yi Wei Tang Serial Volume Editor

    Dr. Yi-Wei Tang is currently the Chief of the Clinical Microbiology Service at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and a Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University in New York City, USA. He obtained his medical training from Fudan University Shanghai School of Medicine and Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from Vanderbilt University. He was a Lecturer and Clinical Fellow at the Mayo Clinic and Professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He has been engaged in medical and molecular microbiology translational research, aimed at developing and evaluating new and advanced microbiological diagnostic testing procedures. Dr. Tang ranks among the top of the scientific field in clinical and molecular microbiology, as evidenced by his election as an Editor for the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, an Associate Editor for the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, and a Fellow of the American Academy for Microbiology and of the Infectious Disease Society of America. Dr. Tang has been recognized for his extraordinary expertise in the molecular microbiology diagnosis and monitoring, with over 200 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters in this field during the past 20 years.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.