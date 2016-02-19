Current Advances in Mechanical Design & Production IV
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fourth Cairo University MDP Conference, Cairo, 27-29 December 1988
Description
Presents an overview of the state of the art in mechanical design and production. Both basic and applied research papers highlight recent trends, techniques and case studies in two major fields: analysis and design of mechanical systems and components; production and industrial engineering. This volume also includes all the invited keynote lectures presented at the conference. Contains 73 papers.
Readership
For mechanical and production engineers.
Table of Contents
(partial) Engineering Materials: Influence of different weld-simulating thermal cycles on the structural properties of ferritic stainless steel, L Dorn & H Megahed. A new grain refiner for copper alloys, W Reif & G Weber. Mechanics of Solids: Intelligent tailoring of composite laminates, C T Sun. Designing to avoid fatigue failure, K Miller. Fatigue characteristics of damaged cylinders, A C Walker & M K Kwok. Fracture Mechanics: Fail safe design of mechanical components, M Bily. A fracture mechanics approach to partial coverage in shot-peened components, S A Meguid. Tribology: Microcutting and transfer of soft materials in sliding contact with rough hard surfaces, F Soliman et al. A study of pivoted-pad thrust bearings with particular reference to the influence of pivot location on bearing performance, M A M Soliman & P B Neel. Computer-aided Design: Knowledge engineering and artificial intelligence: A new challenge of engineering education, H Kamal El Din. Application of parametric geometry to solid modelling, B R Dewey. Dynamics, Control and Robotics: Certain problems in rotor machine dynamics, S Mirza. Chaos and generalized bifurcation in science and engineering, M S El Naschie. Manufacturing Technology and CAM: Expert systems in manufacturing technology, B Lengyel. Developments in metal-forming techniques, E Doege. Selection of process variables for optimum conditions in multi-tool machining operations, R G Fenton & J Xu. Industrial Engineering and Productivity: The power of 'total productivity management' for competitiveness in the 1990s and beyond, D J Sumanth. Heuristic procedures for group scheduling, V Grasso et al. Author Index. Subject Index.
900 lit. refs. approx., 450 illus. approx.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 689
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1988
- Published:
- 1st December 1988
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298207
About the Editor
Y. H. Kabil
M. E. Said
Affiliations and Expertise
Cairo University, Giza, Egypt