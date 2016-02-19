Current Advances in Mechanical Design & Production IV

(partial) Engineering Materials: Influence of different weld-simulating thermal cycles on the structural properties of ferritic stainless steel, L Dorn & H Megahed. A new grain refiner for copper alloys, W Reif & G Weber. Mechanics of Solids: Intelligent tailoring of composite laminates, C T Sun. Designing to avoid fatigue failure, K Miller. Fatigue characteristics of damaged cylinders, A C Walker & M K Kwok. Fracture Mechanics: Fail safe design of mechanical components, M Bily. A fracture mechanics approach to partial coverage in shot-peened components, S A Meguid. Tribology: Microcutting and transfer of soft materials in sliding contact with rough hard surfaces, F Soliman et al. A study of pivoted-pad thrust bearings with particular reference to the influence of pivot location on bearing performance, M A M Soliman & P B Neel. Computer-aided Design: Knowledge engineering and artificial intelligence: A new challenge of engineering education, H Kamal El Din. Application of parametric geometry to solid modelling, B R Dewey. Dynamics, Control and Robotics: Certain problems in rotor machine dynamics, S Mirza. Chaos and generalized bifurcation in science and engineering, M S El Naschie. Manufacturing Technology and CAM: Expert systems in manufacturing technology, B Lengyel. Developments in metal-forming techniques, E Doege. Selection of process variables for optimum conditions in multi-tool machining operations, R G Fenton & J Xu. Industrial Engineering and Productivity: The power of 'total productivity management' for competitiveness in the 1990s and beyond, D J Sumanth. Heuristic procedures for group scheduling, V Grasso et al. Author Index. Subject Index.

900 lit. refs. approx., 450 illus. approx.