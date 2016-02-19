Curiosity and Exploration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127280806, 9781483263076

Curiosity and Exploration

1st Edition

Theories and Results

Authors: Hans-Georg Voss Heidi Keller
eBook ISBN: 9781483263076
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 220
Description

Curiosity and Exploration: Theories and Results provides a systematic review of research on curiosity and exploration and is intended to present theories, methods, and research findings and to compare these with other fields of psychology. The text discusses topics on various aspects of curiosity and exploration such as the historical development of curiosity research; theoretical approaches to fully explain the phenomena of curiosity and exploration; developmental perspective in the study of curiosity and exploration; and the author's summary and evaluation at the end of the book. Psychologists will find the book to be very interesting.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

1. Historical Overview and the Frame of Reference of Motivational Psychology

Theoretical Conceptions of Curiosity and Drive

Intrinsically Motivated Exploration

2. The Conceptual Framework of Curiosity and Exploration

3. Theoretical Approaches

D. E. Berlyne's Curiosity Theory

P. McReynolds: A Theoretical Explanation of Exploratory Behavior

Livson's Definition of Curiosity

Concluding Evaluation

4. Methods I: Stimulus Determinants of Exploratory Behavior

Stimulus Complexity

Stimulus Novelty

5. Methods II: Recording Exploratory Behavior

Visual Methods

Manipulative Methods

Verbal Self-Reports

Projective Methods for Assessing Verbal Exploration

6. Curiosity and Exploration in the Context of Developmental Psychology

"Interest in Novelty" in J. Piaget's Theory

Motivational Psychology Approaches

Cognitive Psychology Models, Complexity, and Age

Exploration and Perceptual Development

Exploration and Question Asking

Outlook

7. Aspects of Differential Psychology

8. Sex Differences

Animal Studies

Neurophysiological Explanations

Sex Differences as the Product of Child-Rearing Practices

9. Exploration, Social Class, and Culture

Social Class

Culture

10. Exploration, Curiosity, and Intelligence

11. Curiosity and Creativity

12. Anxiety and Exploration

13. Summary and Evaluation

What Is Meant by Curiosity and Exploration?

Under What Circumstances Does Exploratory Behavior Occur?

What Are the Consequences of Exploratory Behavior?

Some Additional Considerations

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483263076

About the Author

Hans-Georg Voss

Heidi Keller

