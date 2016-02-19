Curiosity and Exploration: Theories and Results provides a systematic review of research on curiosity and exploration and is intended to present theories, methods, and research findings and to compare these with other fields of psychology. The text discusses topics on various aspects of curiosity and exploration such as the historical development of curiosity research; theoretical approaches to fully explain the phenomena of curiosity and exploration; developmental perspective in the study of curiosity and exploration; and the author's summary and evaluation at the end of the book. Psychologists will find the book to be very interesting.