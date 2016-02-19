Curiosity and Exploration
1st Edition
Theories and Results
Authors: Hans-Georg Voss Heidi Keller
eBook ISBN: 9781483263076
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 220
Description
Curiosity and Exploration: Theories and Results provides a systematic review of research on curiosity and exploration and is intended to present theories, methods, and research findings and to compare these with other fields of psychology. The text discusses topics on various aspects of curiosity and exploration such as the historical development of curiosity research; theoretical approaches to fully explain the phenomena of curiosity and exploration; developmental perspective in the study of curiosity and exploration; and the author's summary and evaluation at the end of the book. Psychologists will find the book to be very interesting.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
1. Historical Overview and the Frame of Reference of Motivational Psychology
Theoretical Conceptions of Curiosity and Drive
Intrinsically Motivated Exploration
2. The Conceptual Framework of Curiosity and Exploration
3. Theoretical Approaches
D. E. Berlyne's Curiosity Theory
P. McReynolds: A Theoretical Explanation of Exploratory Behavior
Livson's Definition of Curiosity
Concluding Evaluation
4. Methods I: Stimulus Determinants of Exploratory Behavior
Stimulus Complexity
Stimulus Novelty
5. Methods II: Recording Exploratory Behavior
Visual Methods
Manipulative Methods
Verbal Self-Reports
Projective Methods for Assessing Verbal Exploration
6. Curiosity and Exploration in the Context of Developmental Psychology
"Interest in Novelty" in J. Piaget's Theory
Motivational Psychology Approaches
Cognitive Psychology Models, Complexity, and Age
Exploration and Perceptual Development
Exploration and Question Asking
Outlook
7. Aspects of Differential Psychology
8. Sex Differences
Animal Studies
Neurophysiological Explanations
Sex Differences as the Product of Child-Rearing Practices
9. Exploration, Social Class, and Culture
Social Class
Culture
10. Exploration, Curiosity, and Intelligence
11. Curiosity and Creativity
12. Anxiety and Exploration
13. Summary and Evaluation
What Is Meant by Curiosity and Exploration?
Under What Circumstances Does Exploratory Behavior Occur?
What Are the Consequences of Exploratory Behavior?
Some Additional Considerations
References
Author Index
Subject Index
