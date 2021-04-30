Curcumin in Food, Pharma and Cosmetics
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Curcumin in Food, Pharma and Cosmetics covers basic features of curcuminoids, including the state-of the art novel technologies used to enhance the usability and biological performance of curcuminoids. Written with researchers in the food, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, as well as students studying related disciplines, this book is a useful resource in understanding the current role and future potential of curcumin in the food, pharma and cosmetic industries. Curcuminoids are known to have several therapeutic effects, including the treatment and prevention of infectious and non-infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, psoriasis, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, dementia, diabetics, etc.
Recent technological advancements have enhanced their pharmacokinetics properties relating to solubility, stability, bioavailability, thereby supporting the application of curcuminoids in the food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.
Key Features
- Addresses the application of curcumin in the food, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries
- Covers a wide range of aspects surrounding curcumin, starting with the basics and then addressing new and advanced technologies
- Explores curcumin's chemical structure and its analogues, along with novel technologies, including nanotechnology, to enhance usability and performance
Readership
Researchers in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries, as well as students studying related disciplines
Table of Contents
- Curcumin an Indian gold - Overview about curcumin
2. Chemistry of curcumin and its synthetic analogues
3. Current state of clinical studies on curcumin (toxicity, regulatory aspects etc.)
4. Fate of curcumin in gastro intestinal tract
5. Curcumin, gut microbiota and health
6. Curcumin based colloidal delivery systems for food microstructure engineering
7. Curcumin for food preservation (shelf life enhancement)
8. Curcumin based colloidal delivery systems for pharmaceutical application
9. Pharmaceutical process engineering techniques to enhance curcumin solubility, stability and bioavailability
10. Curcumin in inflammatory and infectious diseases
11. Curcumin in cosmetics
12. Curcumin as an Adjunct in food, pharma and cosmetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 153
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 30th April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221426
About the Editor
Aditya Nayak
Aditya Nayak obtained his first degree and PhD in Biochemistry from Kuvempu University, India. Later, he joined Sejong University in South Korea as a Postdoctoral Scientist. In 2015, he moved to the University of Birmingham, UK and in 2018 to INRA, France to work for his Marie Curie Fellowship funded by the European Research Commission. Dr. Nayak’s research is characterized by the creative integration of concepts and methods from multiple disciplines such as pharmaceutical science, food chemistry, nanotechnology, particle engineering and biology and it emphasizes the nanoscale design, fabrication and characterization of organic nanoparticles for application in the food and pharmaceutical sectors (drug and nutraceutical delivery, food microstructure engineering)
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scientist, Corporate R&D, ITC Life Science and Technology Centre, Bangalore, India
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.