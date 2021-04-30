COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Curcumin in Food, Pharma and Cosmetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128221426

Curcumin in Food, Pharma and Cosmetics

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editor: Aditya Nayak
Paperback ISBN: 9780128221426
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th April 2021
Page Count: 153
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
109.00
95.95
125.00
175.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Curcumin in Food, Pharma and Cosmetics covers basic features of curcuminoids, including the state-of the art novel technologies used to enhance the usability and biological performance of curcuminoids. Written with researchers in the food, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, as well as students studying related disciplines, this book is a useful resource in understanding the current role and future potential of curcumin in the food, pharma and cosmetic industries. Curcuminoids are known to have several therapeutic effects, including the treatment and prevention of infectious and non-infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, psoriasis, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, dementia, diabetics, etc.

Recent technological advancements have enhanced their pharmacokinetics properties relating to solubility, stability, bioavailability, thereby supporting the application of curcuminoids in the food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Key Features

  • Addresses the application of curcumin in the food, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries
  • Covers a wide range of aspects surrounding curcumin, starting with the basics and then addressing new and advanced technologies
  • Explores curcumin's chemical structure and its analogues, along with novel technologies, including nanotechnology, to enhance usability and performance

Readership

Researchers in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries, as well as students studying related disciplines

Table of Contents

  1. Curcumin an Indian gold - Overview about curcumin
    2. Chemistry of curcumin and its synthetic analogues
    3. Current state of clinical studies on curcumin (toxicity, regulatory aspects etc.)
    4. Fate of curcumin in gastro intestinal tract
    5. Curcumin, gut microbiota and health
    6. Curcumin based colloidal delivery systems for food microstructure engineering
    7. Curcumin for food preservation (shelf life enhancement)
    8. Curcumin based colloidal delivery systems for pharmaceutical application
    9. Pharmaceutical process engineering techniques to enhance curcumin solubility, stability and bioavailability
    10. Curcumin in inflammatory and infectious diseases
    11. Curcumin in cosmetics
    12. Curcumin as an Adjunct in food, pharma and cosmetics

Details

No. of pages:
153
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
30th April 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128221426

About the Editor

Aditya Nayak

Aditya Nayak obtained his first degree and PhD in Biochemistry from Kuvempu University, India. Later, he joined Sejong University in South Korea as a Postdoctoral Scientist. In 2015, he moved to the University of Birmingham, UK and in 2018 to INRA, France to work for his Marie Curie Fellowship funded by the European Research Commission. Dr. Nayak’s research is characterized by the creative integration of concepts and methods from multiple disciplines such as pharmaceutical science, food chemistry, nanotechnology, particle engineering and biology and it emphasizes the nanoscale design, fabrication and characterization of organic nanoparticles for application in the food and pharmaceutical sectors (drug and nutraceutical delivery, food microstructure engineering)

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Scientist, Corporate R&D, ITC Life Science and Technology Centre, Bangalore, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.