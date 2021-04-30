Curcumin in Food, Pharma and Cosmetics covers basic features of curcuminoids, including the state-of the art novel technologies used to enhance the usability and biological performance of curcuminoids. Written with researchers in the food, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, as well as students studying related disciplines, this book is a useful resource in understanding the current role and future potential of curcumin in the food, pharma and cosmetic industries. Curcuminoids are known to have several therapeutic effects, including the treatment and prevention of infectious and non-infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, psoriasis, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, dementia, diabetics, etc.

Recent technological advancements have enhanced their pharmacokinetics properties relating to solubility, stability, bioavailability, thereby supporting the application of curcuminoids in the food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.