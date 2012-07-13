Cunningham's Textbook of Veterinary Physiology
5th Edition
Understanding the normal functions of the body is essential for successful veterinary practice and for understanding the mechanisms of disease. The 5th edition of Textbook of Veterinary Physiology approaches this vast subject in a practical, user-friendly way that helps you understand how key concepts relate to clinical practice. From cell physiology to body system function to homeostasis and immune function, this comprehensive text gives you the solid foundation you need to provide effective veterinary care.
- Clinical Correlations boxes present case studies that illustrate how to apply physiology principles and concepts to the diagnosis and treatment of veterinary patients.
- Key Points at the beginning of each chapter introduce new concepts and help you prepare for exams.
- Practice questions at the end of each chapter test your understanding of what you’ve just read and provide valuable review for exams.
- Full-color format highlights helpful information and enhances learning with a wealth of illustrations that visually depict specific functions and conditions.
Section I: The Cell
Chapter 1: The Molecular and Cellular Basis of Physiological Regulation
Chapter 2: Cancer: a Disease of Cellular Proliferation, Life Span, and Death
Section II: Neurophysiology
Chapter 3: Introduction to the Nervous System
Chapter 4: The Neuron
Chapter 5: The Synapse
Chapter 6: The Physiology of Muscle
Chapter 7: The Concept of a Reﬂex
Chapter 8: Skeletal Muscle Receptor Organs
Chapter 9: The Concept of Lower and Upper Motor Neurons and Their Malfunction
Chapter 10: The Central Control of Movement
Chapter 11: The Vestibular System
Chapter 12: The Cerebellum
Chapter 13: The Autonomic Nervous System
Chapter 14: The Visual System
Chapter 15: Cerebrospinal Fluid and the Blood-Brain Barrier
Chapter 16: The Electroencephalogram and Sensory-Evoked Potentials
Chapter 17: Hearing
Section III: Cardiovascular Physiology
Chapter 18: Overview of Cardiovascular Function
Chapter 19: Electrical Activity of the Heart
Chapter 20: The Electrocardiogram
Chapter 21: The Heart as a Pump
Chapter 22: The Systemic and Pulmonary Circulations
Chapter 23: Capillaries and Fluid Exchange
Chapter 24: Local Control of Blood Flow
Chapter 25: Neural and Hormonal Control of Blood Pressure and Blood Volume
Chapter 26: Integrated Cardiovascular Responses
Section IV: Physiology of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Chapter 27: Regulation of the Gastrointestinal Functions
Chapter 28: Movements of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Chapter 29: Secretions of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Chapter 30: Digestion and Absorption: The Nonfermentative Processes
Chapter 31: Digestion: The Fermentative Processes
Chapter 32: Postabsorptive Nutrient Utilization
Section V: Endocrinology
Chapter 33: The Endocrine System
Chapter 34: Endocrine Glands and Their Function
Section VI: Reproduction and Lactation
Chapter 35: Control of Gonadal and Gamete Development
Chapter 36: Control of Ovulation and the Corpus Luteum
Chapter 37: Reproductive Cycles
Chapter 38: Pregnancy and Parturition
Chapter 39: The Mammary Gland
Chapter 40: Reproductive Physiology of the Male
Section VII: Renal Physiology
Chapter 41: Glomerular Filtration
Chapter 42: Solute Reabsorption
Chapter 43: Water Balance
Chapter 44: Acid-Base Balance
Section VIII: Respiratory Function
Chapter 45: Overview of Respiratory Function: Ventilation of the Lung
Chapter 46: Pulmonary Blood Flow
Chapter 47: Gas Exchange
Chapter 48: Gas Transport in the Blood
Chapter 49: Control of Ventilation
Chapter 50: Nonrespiratory Functions of the Lung
Section IX: Homeostasis
Chapter 51: Fetal and Neonatal Oxygen Transport
Chapter 52: Acid-Base Homeostasis
Chapter 53: Thermoregulation
Section X: The Immune System
Chapter 54: Antigens and Innate Immunity
Chapter 55: The Speciﬁc Immune Response: Acquired Immunity
624
- 624
English
- English
© Saunders 2012
- © Saunders 2012
13th July 2012
- 13th July 2012
Saunders
- Saunders
9781437723618
- 9781437723618
9781455777365
- 9781455777365
9781455727858
- 9781455727858
9780323266314
- 9780323266314
Bradley Klein
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology, Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine, Blacksburg, VA, USA
"Building on previous versions, the new editions of this book proposes to be an accompaniment to first-year students of veterinary-related subjects, but will also prove to be a useful aid to students of other, related scientific disciplines where an overview or aspects of veterinary physiology is required...The text is readily populated with very high-quality illustrations, which prove extremely useful in helping to visualise and understand the concepts and information presented."
Veterinary Record, May 2013