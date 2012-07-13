Cunningham's Textbook of Veterinary Physiology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781437723618, 9781455777365

Cunningham's Textbook of Veterinary Physiology

5th Edition

Authors: Bradley Klein Bradley Klein
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437723618
eBook ISBN: 9781455777365
eBook ISBN: 9781455727858
eBook ISBN: 9780323266314
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th July 2012
Page Count: 624
Description

Understanding the normal functions of the body is essential for successful veterinary practice and for understanding the mechanisms of disease. The 5th edition of Textbook of Veterinary Physiology approaches this vast subject in a practical, user-friendly way that helps you understand how key concepts relate to clinical practice. From cell physiology to body system function to homeostasis and immune function, this comprehensive text gives you the solid foundation you need to provide effective veterinary care.

Key Features

  • Clinical Correlations boxes present case studies that illustrate how to apply physiology principles and concepts to the diagnosis and treatment of veterinary patients.

  • Key Points at the beginning of each chapter introduce new concepts and help you prepare for exams.

  • Practice questions at the end of each chapter test your understanding of what you’ve just read and provide valuable review for exams.

  • Full-color format highlights helpful information and enhances learning with a wealth of illustrations that visually depict specific functions and conditions.

Table of Contents

Section I: The Cell

Chapter 1: The Molecular and Cellular Basis of Physiological Regulation

Chapter 2: Cancer: a Disease of Cellular Proliferation, Life Span, and Death

 

Section II: Neurophysiology

Chapter 3: Introduction to the Nervous System

Chapter 4: The Neuron

Chapter 5: The Synapse

Chapter 6: The Physiology of Muscle

Chapter 7: The Concept of a Reﬂex

Chapter 8: Skeletal Muscle Receptor Organs

Chapter 9: The Concept of Lower and Upper Motor Neurons and Their Malfunction

Chapter 10: The Central Control of Movement

Chapter 11: The Vestibular System

Chapter 12: The Cerebellum

Chapter 13: The Autonomic Nervous System

Chapter 14: The Visual System

Chapter 15: Cerebrospinal Fluid and the Blood-Brain Barrier

Chapter 16: The Electroencephalogram and Sensory-Evoked Potentials

Chapter 17: Hearing

 

Section III: Cardiovascular Physiology

Chapter 18: Overview of Cardiovascular Function

Chapter 19: Electrical Activity of the Heart

Chapter 20: The Electrocardiogram

Chapter 21: The Heart as a Pump

Chapter 22: The Systemic and Pulmonary Circulations

Chapter 23: Capillaries and Fluid Exchange

Chapter 24: Local Control of Blood Flow

Chapter 25: Neural and Hormonal Control of Blood Pressure and Blood Volume

Chapter 26: Integrated Cardiovascular Responses

 

Section IV: Physiology of the Gastrointestinal Tract

Chapter 27: Regulation of the Gastrointestinal Functions

Chapter 28: Movements of the Gastrointestinal Tract

Chapter 29: Secretions of the Gastrointestinal Tract

Chapter 30: Digestion and Absorption: The Nonfermentative Processes

Chapter 31: Digestion: The Fermentative Processes

Chapter 32: Postabsorptive Nutrient Utilization

 

Section V: Endocrinology

Chapter 33: The Endocrine System

Chapter 34: Endocrine Glands and Their Function

 

Section VI: Reproduction and Lactation

Chapter 35: Control of Gonadal and Gamete Development

Chapter 36: Control of Ovulation and the Corpus Luteum

Chapter 37: Reproductive Cycles

Chapter 38: Pregnancy and Parturition

Chapter 39: The Mammary Gland

Chapter 40: Reproductive Physiology of the Male

 

Section VII: Renal Physiology

Chapter 41: Glomerular Filtration

Chapter 42: Solute Reabsorption

Chapter 43: Water Balance

Chapter 44: Acid-Base Balance

 

Section VIII: Respiratory Function

Chapter 45: Overview of Respiratory Function: Ventilation of the Lung

Chapter 46: Pulmonary Blood Flow

Chapter 47: Gas Exchange

Chapter 48: Gas Transport in the Blood

Chapter 49: Control of Ventilation

Chapter 50: Nonrespiratory Functions of the Lung

 

Section IX: Homeostasis

Chapter 51: Fetal and Neonatal Oxygen Transport

Chapter 52: Acid-Base Homeostasis

Chapter 53: Thermoregulation

 

Section X: The Immune System

Chapter 54: Antigens and Innate Immunity

Chapter 55: The Speciﬁc Immune Response: Acquired Immunity

About the Author

Bradley Klein

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology, Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine, Blacksburg, VA, USA

Reviews

"Building on previous versions, the new editions of this book proposes to be an accompaniment to first-year students of veterinary-related subjects, but will also prove to be a useful aid to students of other, related scientific disciplines where an overview or aspects of veterinary physiology is required...The text is readily populated  with very high-quality illustrations, which prove extremely useful in helping to visualise and understand  the concepts  and information presented."

Veterinary Record, May 2013

