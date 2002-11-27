Cumulative Subject Index - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121822583, 9780080884240

Cumulative Subject Index, Volume 355

1st Edition

Series Editors: John Abelson
eBook ISBN: 9780080884240
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822583
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th November 2002
Page Count: 519
Description

The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today—truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.

Key Features

  • Supplements index volumes 33, 75, 95, 120, 140, 175, 199, 229, 265, 285, and 320
  • Subject index
  • Contributor index

Readership

Life science researchers, graduate students, and information professionals in academic and special libraries

Details

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES "The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." —NEUROSCIENCE "Incomparably useful." —ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY "It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." —BIO/TECHNOLOGY "The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." —CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY "The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." —AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS "If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be Colowick and Kaplan's multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." -ENZYMOLOGIA "A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." —JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

About the Series Editors

John Abelson Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

