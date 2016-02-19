Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 61-74, 76-80 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121819958, 9780080882123

Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 61-74, 76-80, Volume 95

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Martha Dennis Edward Dennis
Editor-in-Chiefs: Nathan Kaplan Nathan Colowick
eBook ISBN: 9780080882123
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121819958
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th February 1986
Page Count: 430
Description

Volume 95 provides a convenient index to the contents of Volumes 61 through 74 and Volumes 76 through 80. The nomenclature and usage in the original articles have been retained wherever possible, assisting the reader in locating information. "Notes on the Use of the Index" provides a helpful discussion of the occurrence of entries for a given subject under a variety of names and phraseologies and the order of entries in the index.

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be Colowick and Kaplan's multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

About the Serial Volume Editors

Martha Dennis Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Computer Scientist, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

Edward Dennis Serial Volume Editor

Edward A. Dennis: University of California, San Diego Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry and former Department Chair and Professor of Pharmacology in the School of Medicine, Dennis is currently Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Lipid Research and Director of the LIPID MAPS initiative. He also served as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology and current as an Emeritus member of the Board of Directors. His current research focus is on phospholipases, cell signaling and lipidomics on which he has published over 300 papers, most related to signal transduction by lipid messengers

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California at San Diego, La Jolla, CA, U.S.A.

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Nathan Kaplan Editor-in-Chief

Nathan Colowick Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.A.

