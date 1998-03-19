Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 263, 264, 266-289 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121821869, 9780080883977

Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 263, 264, 266-289, Volume 285

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Abelson Melvin Simon
eBook ISBN: 9780080883977
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121821869
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th March 1998
Page Count: 345
Table of Contents

Preface. Contents of Volumes 263, 264, 266-289. Volumes in Series. Subject Index. Contributor Index.

Description

This cumulative subject index for Methods in Enzymology covers volumes 263, 264, and 266–289. In addition to the Subject Index, this volume includes the complete contents of each volume indexed and a Contributor's Index.

Readership

Biochemists; researchers in the pharmaceutical industry; molecular biologists; detergent developers; biophysicists; and organic chemists.

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

John Abelson Serial Volume Editor

California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

Melvin Simon Serial Volume Editor

The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

