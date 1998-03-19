Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 263, 264, 266-289, Volume 285
Preface. Contents of Volumes 263, 264, 266-289. Volumes in Series. Subject Index. Contributor Index.
This cumulative subject index for Methods in Enzymology covers volumes 263, 264, and 266–289. In addition to the Subject Index, this volume includes the complete contents of each volume indexed and a Contributor's Index.
Biochemists; researchers in the pharmaceutical industry; molecular biologists; detergent developers; biophysicists; and organic chemists.
- No. of pages:
- 345
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 19th March 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080883977
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121821869
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY
John Abelson Serial Volume Editor
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Serial Volume Editor
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA