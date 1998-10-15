Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 20-39 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120176403, 9780080568270

Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 20-39, Volume 40

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jeffrey Hall Jay Dunlap Theodore Friedmann Francesco Giannelli
eBook ISBN: 9780080568270
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 1998
Page Count: 180
Table of Contents

Contents of Volumes 20-39. Subject Index. Contributor Index.

Description

Volume 40 of Advances in Genetics brings together a complete listing of subjects covered in Volumes 20-39 of this premier series. In one easy-to-use source, the interested librarian, student, and researcher can find references to specific articles on topics such as tumor suppressor genes, chromosome rearrangements, apoptosis, bax genes, the human genome project, muscular dystrophy, gene therapy, transcription factors, and transgenic mouse models. This cumulative subject index will serve not only as a complete overview of the major topics published in Advances in Genetics, but also as an indicator of the progress made in genetic research over the years.

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in all facets of genetics, including molecular, cell, and developmental biology, as well as human genetic medicine.

Reviews

@from: Praise for the Series @qu:"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." @source:--NATURE @qu:"Can be highly recommended to geneticists and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"The high standards of the Advances series of Academic Press are now almost taken for granted. The new volume matches up to the revolutionary and all-embracing developments in genetics that have occurred over the last few years." @source:--SCIENCE PROGRESS @qu:"This text would be of interest to geneticists, botanists, developmental biologists, molecular biologists, and other interested individuals." @source:--BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jeffrey Hall Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Francesco Giannelli Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

United Medical and Dental Schools of Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospitals, London, U.K.

