Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 20-39, Volume 40
Volume 40 of Advances in Genetics brings together a complete listing of subjects covered in Volumes 20-39 of this premier series. In one easy-to-use source, the interested librarian, student, and researcher can find references to specific articles on topics such as tumor suppressor genes, chromosome rearrangements, apoptosis, bax genes, the human genome project, muscular dystrophy, gene therapy, transcription factors, and transgenic mouse models. This cumulative subject index will serve not only as a complete overview of the major topics published in Advances in Genetics, but also as an indicator of the progress made in genetic research over the years.
Graduate students and researchers in all facets of genetics, including molecular, cell, and developmental biology, as well as human genetic medicine.
@from: Praise for the Series @qu:"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." @source:--NATURE @qu:"Can be highly recommended to geneticists and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"The high standards of the Advances series of Academic Press are now almost taken for granted. The new volume matches up to the revolutionary and all-embracing developments in genetics that have occurred over the last few years." @source:--SCIENCE PROGRESS @qu:"This text would be of interest to geneticists, botanists, developmental biologists, molecular biologists, and other interested individuals." @source:--BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS
