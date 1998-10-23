Cumulative Subject Index Volumes 1-32 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759817, 9780080860244

Cumulative Subject Index Volumes 1-32, Volume 34

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Marc De Graef Thomas Lucatorto
eBook ISBN: 9780080860244
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124759817
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd October 1998
Page Count: 372
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
23100.00
19635.00
243.59
207.05
230.00
195.50
140.00
119.00
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
23100.00
19635.00
225.00
191.25
235.00
199.75
145.00
123.25
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume is the cumulative subject index for volumes 1-32 of Experimental Methods in Physical Sciences.

Readership

Experimental researchers, graduate students, and practitioners in applied physics, especially spectroscopic methods; optical sources in physics and engineering; and atomic and molecular physics who work in the field of vacuum ultraviolet applications.

Details

No. of pages:
372
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080860244
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124759817

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Marc De Graef Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.

Thomas Lucatorto Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.