Cumulative Subject and Author Indexes for Volumes1-49, Part I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121502, 9780080566825

Cumulative Subject and Author Indexes for Volumes1-49, Part I, Volume 50

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080566825
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120121502
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th October 1999
Page Count: 800
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17800.00
15130.00
188.14
159.92
120.00
102.00
195.00
165.75
149.00
126.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

As we approach the 21st century, the Advances in Computers serial remains the oldes continuously published anthology chronicling the evolution of the information technology field. Since 1960, this series has described the ever-changing nature of computing. In this volume, we will emphasize the major themes that have dominated computing in these latter days of the 1990s. Of course we mean the distributed nature of information technology. The growth of networking, the Internet and the World Wide Web have greatly changed the role of the computer, and in turn, our lives as well. Starting as a computer science research topic in 1969, the ARPANET, funded by the U.S. government's Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA), tied together university, research, and military computing centers. By the mid-1980s the ARPANET evolved into the Internet under funding by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF). The computer experimenter, the so-called "computer geek," discovered the Internet and joined the fun. By the early 1990s, the World Wide Web (WWW) grew as a subnet of the Internet, and email and Web browsing became available to all. Today millions of "computer illiterate" individuals daily use these resources to send mail and search for online information. No longer is the Internet the domain of the serious computer researcher. In this volume we will describe some of the changes the Internet has brought us.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in computer science.

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566825
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120121502

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments." @source:--CHOICE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.