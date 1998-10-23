Cumulative Author Index and Tables of Contents Volumes1-32 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759800, 9780080860237

Cumulative Author Index and Tables of Contents Volumes1-32, Volume 33

1st Edition

Author Cumulative Index

Editor-in-Chiefs: Marc De Graef Thomas Lucatorto
eBook ISBN: 9780080860237
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124759800
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd October 1998
Page Count: 242
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
23100.00
19635.00
243.59
207.05
230.00
195.50
140.00
119.00
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
235.00
199.75
145.00
123.25
23100.00
19635.00
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

CONTENTS: Contributors. Volumes in the Series. Optical Systems: Monochromators and Spectrometers: M. Koike, Normal Incidence Monochromators. H.A. Padmore, M.R. Howells, and W.R. McKinney, Grazing Incidence Monochromators. J.H. Underwood, Spectrograph and Monochromators Using Varied Line Spacing Gratings. A.P. Thorne and M.R. Howells, Intermerometric Spectrometers. Detectors: J.B. West, Gas Detectors. L.R. Canfield, Photodiode Detectors. O.H.W. Siegmund, Amplifying and Position Sensitive Detectors. S.V. Bobashev, Absolute Flux Measurements. R.L. Stockbauer, Vacuum Techniques. Application: Y. Vladimirsky, Lithography. H. Ade, Spectromicroscopy. Spectroscopy: M. Ginter and K. Yoshino, Optical. T. Calcott, Fluorescence. Index.

Description

This thirty-third volume of the Experimental Methods in the Physical Sciences series provides a subject and author cumulative index for all previous volumes for easy reference.

Readership

Experimental researchers, graduate students, and practitioners in applied physics, especially spectroscopic methods; optical sources in physics and engineering; and atomic and molecular physics who work in the field of vacuum ultraviolet applications.

Details

No. of pages:
242
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080860237
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124759800

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Marc De Graef Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.

Thomas Lucatorto Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.