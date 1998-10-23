Cumulative Author Index and Tables of Contents Volumes1-32, Volume 33
CONTENTS: Contributors. Volumes in the Series. Optical Systems: Monochromators and Spectrometers: M. Koike, Normal Incidence Monochromators. H.A. Padmore, M.R. Howells, and W.R. McKinney, Grazing Incidence Monochromators. J.H. Underwood, Spectrograph and Monochromators Using Varied Line Spacing Gratings. A.P. Thorne and M.R. Howells, Intermerometric Spectrometers. Detectors: J.B. West, Gas Detectors. L.R. Canfield, Photodiode Detectors. O.H.W. Siegmund, Amplifying and Position Sensitive Detectors. S.V. Bobashev, Absolute Flux Measurements. R.L. Stockbauer, Vacuum Techniques. Application: Y. Vladimirsky, Lithography. H. Ade, Spectromicroscopy. Spectroscopy: M. Ginter and K. Yoshino, Optical. T. Calcott, Fluorescence. Index.
Description
This thirty-third volume of the Experimental Methods in the Physical Sciences series provides a subject and author cumulative index for all previous volumes for easy reference.
Readership
Experimental researchers, graduate students, and practitioners in applied physics, especially spectroscopic methods; optical sources in physics and engineering; and atomic and molecular physics who work in the field of vacuum ultraviolet applications.
