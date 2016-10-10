Cummings Review of Otolaryngology
1st Edition
Description
Covering the entire spectrum of otolaryngology, Cummings Review of Otolaryngology is your go-to resource for efficient and effective preparation for in-service exams, the ABO oral and written boards, and the recertification exam. Using a logical, systematic approach, this unique review by Drs. Harrison W. Lin, Daniel S. Roberts, and Jeffrey P. Harris covers the most essential clinical information – such as differential diagnosis, clinical algorithms, and treatment options – in an easy-to-remember list format, helping you quickly respond to questions in a clinical and testing situation, teach other residents and medical students, or assist in patient management.
Key Features
- Promotes efficient, immediate recall of material through a uniquely organized format, encouraging a way of thinking that is central to success on oral boards, on clinical rotations, and in patient care.
- Helps you answer questions such as: What questions do I need to ask in the history? What findings am I looking for on physical exam? What is the differential diagnosis? What are the critical findings on radiology and pathology studies? What are the treatment options? How do I perform this? and more, giving you a wealth of knowledge that can be accessed and used in any clinical or exam scenario.
- Includes practical sections on how to achieve success on the oral exam, as well as the most important pathology and radiology slides for in-service and board examinations.
- Features hard-to-find review coverage of sleep medicine, allergy, and dental/oral surgery.
- Ideal for review before clinical rounds with the attending surgeon, a complex surgical case, a mock oral board examination, or the American Board of Otolaryngology examinations.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 10th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323427999
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428002
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323401944