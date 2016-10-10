Cummings Review of Otolaryngology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323401944, 9780323427999

Cummings Review of Otolaryngology

1st Edition

Authors: Harrison Lin Daniel Roberts Jeffrey Harris
eBook ISBN: 9780323427999
eBook ISBN: 9780323428002
Paperback ISBN: 9780323401944
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th October 2016
Page Count: 448
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Covering the entire spectrum of otolaryngology, Cummings Review of Otolaryngology is your go-to resource for efficient and effective preparation for in-service exams, the ABO oral and written boards, and the recertification exam. Using a logical, systematic approach, this unique review by Drs. Harrison W. Lin, Daniel S. Roberts, and Jeffrey P. Harris covers the most essential clinical information – such as differential diagnosis, clinical algorithms, and treatment options – in an easy-to-remember list format, helping you quickly respond to questions in a clinical and testing situation, teach other residents and medical students, or assist in patient management.

Key Features

  • Promotes efficient, immediate recall of material through a uniquely organized format, encouraging a way of thinking that is central to success on oral boards, on clinical rotations, and in patient care.

  • Helps you answer questions such as: What questions do I need to ask in the history? What findings am I looking for on physical exam? What is the differential diagnosis? What are the critical findings on radiology and pathology studies? What are the treatment options? How do I perform this? and more, giving you a wealth of knowledge that can be accessed and used in any clinical or exam scenario.

    •

  • Includes practical sections on how to achieve success on the oral exam, as well as the most important pathology and radiology slides for in-service and board examinations.

  • Features hard-to-find review coverage of sleep medicine, allergy, and dental/oral surgery.

  • Ideal for review before clinical rounds with the attending surgeon, a complex surgical case, a mock oral board examination, or the American Board of Otolaryngology examinations.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323427999
eBook ISBN:
9780323428002
Paperback ISBN:
9780323401944

About the Author

Harrison Lin

Daniel Roberts

Jeffrey Harris

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.