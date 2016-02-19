Cultures in Contact
1st Edition
Studies in Cross-Cultural Interaction
Description
Cultures in Contact: Studies in Cross-Cultural Interaction provides an in-depth analysis of the processes that takes place in cross-cultural interaction. The title covers the outcomes of cross-cultural interaction along with the effect of such interaction to individuals involved. The text first details the social psychology of cross-cultural relations, and then proceeds to discussing the historical account of the development of research that tackles cross-cultural contact. Next, the selection deals with the processes that took place when individuals with different cultural background interact. The last part of the text tackles the implications of cross-cultural impact. The book will be of great use to psychologists. Sociologists and anthropologists will also benefit from the text.
Table of Contents
Part I Cross-cultural Interaction: Theory and Definition of the Field
1. The Social Psychology of Cross-cultural Relations
2. Contact between Ethnic Groups: A Historical Perspective of Some Aspects of Theory and Research
Part II Processes in Cross-cultural Interaction
3. Inter-cultural Communication
4. Meetings and Misunderstandings
5. Language as the Bridge
6. Cross-cultural Interaction, Social Attribution and Inter-group Relations
Part III Outcomes of Cross-cultural Interaction
7. Social Difficulty in a Foreign Culture: An Empirical Analysis of Culture Shock
8. Tourists and their Hosts: Some Social and Psychological Effects of Inter-cultural Contact
