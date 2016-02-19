Cultures in Contact: Studies in Cross-Cultural Interaction provides an in-depth analysis of the processes that takes place in cross-cultural interaction. The title covers the outcomes of cross-cultural interaction along with the effect of such interaction to individuals involved. The text first details the social psychology of cross-cultural relations, and then proceeds to discussing the historical account of the development of research that tackles cross-cultural contact. Next, the selection deals with the processes that took place when individuals with different cultural background interact. The last part of the text tackles the implications of cross-cultural impact. The book will be of great use to psychologists. Sociologists and anthropologists will also benefit from the text.