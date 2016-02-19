Cultures in Contact - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080258058, 9781483189642

Cultures in Contact

1st Edition

Studies in Cross-Cultural Interaction

Editors: Stephen Bochner
eBook ISBN: 9781483189642
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 246
Description

Cultures in Contact: Studies in Cross-Cultural Interaction provides an in-depth analysis of the processes that takes place in cross-cultural interaction. The title covers the outcomes of cross-cultural interaction along with the effect of such interaction to individuals involved. The text first details the social psychology of cross-cultural relations, and then proceeds to discussing the historical account of the development of research that tackles cross-cultural contact. Next, the selection deals with the processes that took place when individuals with different cultural background interact. The last part of the text tackles the implications of cross-cultural impact. The book will be of great use to psychologists. Sociologists and anthropologists will also benefit from the text.

Table of Contents


Part I Cross-cultural Interaction: Theory and Definition of the Field

1. The Social Psychology of Cross-cultural Relations

2. Contact between Ethnic Groups: A Historical Perspective of Some Aspects of Theory and Research

Part II Processes in Cross-cultural Interaction

3. Inter-cultural Communication

4. Meetings and Misunderstandings

5. Language as the Bridge

6. Cross-cultural Interaction, Social Attribution and Inter-group Relations

Part III Outcomes of Cross-cultural Interaction

7. Social Difficulty in a Foreign Culture: An Empirical Analysis of Culture Shock

8. Tourists and their Hosts: Some Social and Psychological Effects of Inter-cultural Contact

Name Index

Subject Index


