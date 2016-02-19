Culture, Health and Illness
2nd Edition
An Introduction for Health Professionals
Description
Culture, Health and Illness: An Introduction for Health Professionals, Second edition discusses the fundamentals of medical anthropology. The book is comprised of 12 chapters that present both the theoretical framework and case histories relevant to the topic. The coverage of the text includes the relationship of culture to various health related concepts, such as pain, pharmacology, stress, and epidemiology. The book also discusses the doctor-patient relation, the various sectors of health care, and the scope of medical anthropology. The text will be of great use to professionals in health related fields. Researchers and practitioners of anthropology, sociology, and psychology will also benefit from this book.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
1 Introduction: The Scope of Medical Anthropology
2 Cultural Definitions of Anatomy and Physiology
3 Diet and Nutrition
4 Caring and Curing: The Sectors of Health Care
5 Doctor-Patient Interactions
6 Gender and Reproduction
7 Pain and Culture
8 Culture and Pharmacology
9 Ritual and the Management of Misfortune
10 Cross-Cultural Psychiatry
11 Cultural Aspects of Stress
12 Cultural Factors in Epidemiology
Appendix: Clinical Questionnaires
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- Published:
- 16th March 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141398