Culture, Health and Illness - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723619918, 9781483141398

Culture, Health and Illness

2nd Edition

An Introduction for Health Professionals

Authors: Cecil G. Helman
eBook ISBN: 9781483141398
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th March 1990
Page Count: 354
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Culture, Health and Illness: An Introduction for Health Professionals, Second edition discusses the fundamentals of medical anthropology. The book is comprised of 12 chapters that present both the theoretical framework and case histories relevant to the topic. The coverage of the text includes the relationship of culture to various health related concepts, such as pain, pharmacology, stress, and epidemiology. The book also discusses the doctor-patient relation, the various sectors of health care, and the scope of medical anthropology. The text will be of great use to professionals in health related fields. Researchers and practitioners of anthropology, sociology, and psychology will also benefit from this book.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

1 Introduction: The Scope of Medical Anthropology

2 Cultural Definitions of Anatomy and Physiology

3 Diet and Nutrition

4 Caring and Curing: The Sectors of Health Care

5 Doctor-Patient Interactions

6 Gender and Reproduction

7 Pain and Culture

8 Culture and Pharmacology

9 Ritual and the Management of Misfortune

10 Cross-Cultural Psychiatry

11 Cultural Aspects of Stress

12 Cultural Factors in Epidemiology

Appendix: Clinical Questionnaires

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483141398

About the Author

Cecil G. Helman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.