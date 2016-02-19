Culture, Health and Illness - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723607038, 9781483193472

Culture, Health and Illness

1st Edition

An Introduction for Health Professionals

Authors: Cecil Helman
eBook ISBN: 9781483193472
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 23rd February 1984
Page Count: 254
Description

Culture, Health and Illness: An Introduction for Health Professionals covers basic ideas and research in medical anthropology. The book starts by discussing the scope of medical anthropology and the cultural definitions of anatomy and physiology, including the body structure and its functions. The text describes the clinical significance of food in diet and nutrition, social and cultural aspects of medical pluralism and health care. Doctor-patient interactions; social, psychological and cultural factors associated with pain; and non-pharmacological influences of medication, in relation to placebos, psychotropic and narcotic drugs, alcohol, and tobacco are also considered. The book then covers the type of rituals that relate to health and illness and the management of misfortune. The text also encompasses transcultural psychiatry, the cultural aspects of stress, and cultural factors in epidemiology. The selection is useful to health professions (doctors, nurses, midwives, health visitors, medical social workers, and nutritionists); those involved in health education or foreign medical aid; undergraduate students taking up these disciplines; and those studying anthropology or sociology.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction: The Scope of Medical Anthropology

2 Cultural Definitions of Anatomy and Physiology

3 Diet and Nutrition

4 Caring and Curing

5 Doctor-Patient Interactions

6 Pain and Culture

7 Culture and Pharmacology

8 Ritual and the Management of Misfortune

9 Transcultural Psychiatry

10 Cultural Aspects of Stress

11 Cultural Factors in Epidemiology

Appendix: Clinical Questionnaires

References

Index




About the Author

Cecil Helman

