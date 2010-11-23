Cultural Issues in Pediatric Mental Health, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724332

Cultural Issues in Pediatric Mental Health, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 19-4

1st Edition

Authors: Shashank Joshi Andres Pumariega
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724332
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd November 2010
Description

Two of the leading voices in cultural psychiatry, Dr. Shashank Joshi and Dr. Andres Pumariega, bring together a definitive line-up of reviews on cultural aspect of child and adolescent psychiatry, a vitally important subject in an increasingly diverse population.  Topics include culture and development; immigrathion, acculturation, and stress; language, culture and adaptation; racial and ethnic disparities in mental health; cutural assessment and formulation; how to engender a culturally informed psychiatric practice; evidence-based cultural interventions; cultural differences in ADHD; cultural differences in Autism; trauma and diverse populations.  The final section of the issue focuses on training psychiatrists to be culturally attuned, special concerns of the international medical graduate, and culturally informed approaches to psychopharmacology.

About the Authors

Shashank Joshi Author

Andres Pumariega Author

